Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

Ukrainegate
- Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo
by Kel McClanahan @NatlSecCnslrs
- President Trump, We Can Handle the Truth
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
- Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees
by Kel McClanahan @NatlSecCnslrs
- Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job
by Irvin McCullough (@mcculloughirvin)
- Reup (from September 10, 2019): Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer
by Viola Gienger (@violagienger)
Cyber Warfare
- France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
Climate Change
- Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt)
Strikes on Saudi Aramco
- Saudi Oil Attacks Raise Questions About Nature of Yemen Conflict and Legitimate Military Targets
by Ilya Sobol and Margherita Stevoli (@MStevoli)
Yemen War
- Yemen Group of Experts’ Report Highlights Need to Halt Arms Sales
by Rasha Mohamed (@RashaMoh2) and Philippe Nassif (@ptnassif)
Law of Armed Conflict
- Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law
by Noam Lubell (@nlubell), Jelena Pejic, and Claire Simmons
Surveillance
- Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis
by Patrick G. Eddington (@PGEddington)
Countering Terrorism/Financing Terrorism
- What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?
by Jason M. Blazakis
Death Penalty and Foreign Citizens (France, Iraq)
- Condemned to Death Abroad: The Case of French ISIS Members in Iraq
by Margherita Stevoli
Violent Extremism
- Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism
by Niku Jafarnia
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week
by Emily Shire
Images: left to right – SABAH ARAR/AFP/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty;
Al Drago/Getty; Sean Gallup/Getty; Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty