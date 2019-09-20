President Trump, We Can Handle the Truth

by

September 20, 2019

Last night, the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani had his own Col. Nathan Jessup moment on primetime TV. Fired-up and angry enough, like Jack Nicholson’s character in the movie A Few Good Men, Giuliani was ready to blurt out the whole damn thing. 

Here he is speaking to CNN’s Chris Cumo:

GIULIANI: You want to cover some ridiculous charge that I urged the Ukrainian government to investigate corruption. Well I did and I’m proud of it. And you should encourage it–

CUOMO: Well then it’s not a ridiculous allegation. You just admitted it.

GIULIANI: It’s a ridiculous allegation.

CUOMO: You just admitted it.

GIULIANI: It’s a ridiculous allegation.

CUOMO: Rudy, you just admitted–

Giuliani was on TV defending against things he (and the president) might have done in Ukraine, trying to get ahead of the Intelligence Community whistleblower story, but in regular Giuliani fashion, he seemed to be painting a picture of guilt rather than innocence for his boss, the president. 

The Washington Post reported yesterday that the whistleblower’s complaint centers on Ukraine and communications President Donald Trump had with a foreign leader, including a “promise” that he made, which set off so many alarm bells for the intelligence official that he filed a formal whistleblowing complaint with the Intelligence Community (IC) inspector general. 

It has yet to be reported that the communications in question were definitely between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Although, as the Post reported, the two did speak two and a half weeks before the complaint was filed. And, that July 25 call is already under enormous scrutiny by House Democrats because it is suspected that Trump told the Ukrainian president to reopen an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden if Ukraine wanted to improve relations with the United States, the British newspaper The Independent reported earlier this week. The Trump administration had been withholding millions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine but released it last week under pressure from Congress. 

In the meantime, Trump tweeted Friday that his phone call (with whoever it was) was “pitch perfect.” Later in the day, he had his own “I ordered the code red” moment, telling reporters asking about Ukraine that “it doesn’t matter what I discussed,” adding “someone ought to look into Joe Biden.” He also described the phone call as “a beautiful conversation.”

Of course, if that were the case, the Trump administration wouldn’t be blocking the whistleblower from speaking to Congress. 

The thing is, whether it’s Hope Hicks or the IC whistleblower, the White House doesn’t want anyone who knows anything to speak out. 

The difference is the whistleblower has the courage to do so, while Hicks does not, choosing instead to dodge questions from lawmakers about what she witnessed while working for Trump. 

But the tactics the administration is using to silence the whistleblower, Hicks and others are the same: purposeful misreadings of the law, stonewalling investigators and dragging out its showdown with Congress in the courts long enough that November 2020 will have come and gone before the truth has a chance to be heard. 

With the whistleblower, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel has decided that it’s somehow legal for the acting director of national intelligence to overrule the IC inspector general’s finding that the complaint is credible and meets the legal definition of an “urgent concern,” although nowhere in the law does it say that’s allowed. 

With Hicks, as with so many other witnesses of Trump’s attempts to obstruct the investigation carried out by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the White House is not formally exerting executive privilege but still arguing she is somehow “immune” from answering questions about her time working in the White House. 

The White House tried something similar with Annie Donaldson, the former chief of staff to Don McGahn, Trump’s first White House counsel. According to the Mueller report, Donaldson had a front row seat for Trump’s many attempts at obstructing justice. But, when she appeared before the House Judiciary Committee, White House lawyers stopped her from answering questions 212 times. 

Her stated reason for why she couldn’t respond was legal gobbledygook. “The White House has directed that I not respond to this question because of the constitutionally-based Executive Branch confidentiality interests that are implicated.”

And earlier this week, we saw the White House try to claim executive privilege for Corey Lewandowski, who never even worked in the White House, so that he too could avoid being truthful with Congress. You could imagine the administration pulling a similar stunt with Giuliani, who has also never worked in the White House, when he is inevitably called in to answer questions about his conversations with the president regarding Ukraine. 

Why is the White House so fearful of the truth getting out? Because Trump engages in abuses of power, corruption and flirts with criminality on a regular basis. 

For example, the whistleblower’s story, which appears to be about Trump using the full weight of the U.S. government to coerce a foreign government into criminally investigating his political opponent, would be ample fodder for impeachment. 

No wonder Trump’s lawyers need to argue that as president he cannot only avoid criminal indictment, but he cannot even be criminally investigated. Not only that, Trump’s lawyers have also argued that Congress cannot even investigate him, except under impeachment proceedings. Their inventive reading of the Constitution is that the president is untouchable by the law while in Office. This would mean the Founders, trying to create a democracy and escape the tyranny of the King of England, created a position so powerful that the person who inhabited it could do whatever he wanted with zero accountability. That doesn’t sound very American. 

Someone who’s following the law would never be so fearful of it. 

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 9-13)

by

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Kate Brannen

Editorial Director of Just Security; nonresident senior fellow at the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security at the Atlantic Council; previously senior reporter covering the Pentagon for Foreign Policy. Follow her on Twitter (@K8brannen).

Read these related stories next:

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

September 18, 2019 by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

September 17, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

September 13, 2019 by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

September 10, 2019 by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

September 6, 2019 by

Nuts and Bolts of the IG Report on Comey: Correcting Misconceptions

September 3, 2019 by

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

August 13, 2019 by

The Trump Impeachment Process Began on March 4

August 12, 2019 by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

July 26, 2019 by and

Top Law and Intelligence Experts’ Views on Mueller Hearings

July 24, 2019 by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

July 23, 2019 by and

Revamped Security Clearance Process Could Provide Leverage Over Those Who Punish Whistleblowers

July 22, 2019 by and