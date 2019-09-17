What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

September 17, 2019

In a press conference overshadowed by the abrupt departure of John Bolton as national security advisor, the Trump administration unveiled a new executive order (E.O.) related to terror financing last week. While reporters shouted questions at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin about the personnel turmoil, the expansion of counterterrorism powers went largely unexamined.

So, what does the new EO do? And what is the backstory to why the administration decided it was needed now?

Background

Ten days after September 11, 2001, President George W. Bush, in a joint congressional session, declared financial war against terrorists. While the Twin Towers and the Pentagon were still smoldering, Bush said, “we will starve the terrorists of funding…and we will pursue nations that provide aid or safe haven to terrorism.”

A few days later, Bush signed Executive Order 13224, which provided expanded legal authorities for the Departments of State and Treasury to designate individuals and organizations as “Specially Designated Global Terrorists” (SDGTs). Since the inception of E.O. 13224, the U.S. government has designated (and in some cases later delisted) more than 1,000 entities and individuals.

Prior to September 25, 2001, the United States used two primary tools to designate terrorists. In 1995, President Bill Clinton issued Executive Order 12947 in an effort to provide the State and Treasury Departments the legal authority to designate terrorist groups who were disrupting the “Middle East Process.” E.O. 12947 was narrowly scoped and did not provide the United States the ability to sanction groups or individuals disconnected from violence in the Middle East. Two years later, Congress passed legislation providing the State Department the ability to designate Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Neither E.O. 12947 nor the FTO legal authorities provided the U.S. government sufficient powers to curb the financing of terrorism. The government cited E.O. 12947 sparingly, with no more than a handful of groups and individuals ultimately being designated. The FTO sanction was inherently limited to organizations and, thus, could not be directed against specific individual terrorist financiers.

Simply put, terrorism designations, much like the threat posed by al-Qaeda, were an afterthought before 9/11. Between the FTO list and E.O. 12947, fewer than 50 individuals and entities were sanctioned as terrorists under U.S. law before September 11, 2001. After 9/11, the U.S. government began aggressively sanctioning terrorists. It had no choice: The 9/11 Commission found that al-Qaeda operatives had abused the formal U.S. financial system when they cashed checks, made bank deposits and ATM transactions as they prepared for their deadly skyjackings.

E.O. 13224, issued in the days after 9/11, represented a practical manifestation of Bush’s rhetoric to starve the terrorists of their financing, but since its adoption, the underlying legal bases for State and Treasury Department designations remained unaltered. As such, E.O. 13224 didn’t adapt to changing legal interpretations or the evolving threat landscape.

That changed last week when President Donald Trump updated E.O. 13224 to expand both State and Treasury’s ability to wield sanctions against terrorists. What are the practical implications related to the president’s recent terrorism finance decision-making?

The New E.O.

First, the termination of E.O. 12947, which transpired at the same time as the E.O. 13224’s revisions, went largely unnoticed. Cynics could argue that the termination of the Middle East-specific terrorism sanctions regime, set up under Clinton, is yet another demonstration of the Trump administration’s failures to kick-start a Middle East Peace process. It has floundered since Jared Kushner assumed diplomatic responsibility from the State Department, and in recent days, appears to be even more adrift with a 30-year-old Kushner aide now in charge of it.

But, in truth, E.O. 12947 had been obsolete for nearly two decades. Its scope, focusing on Middle East terrorist actors, reflected a point in time when Middle East terrorists created the most mayhem. Those days, when the likes of Abu Nidal killed indiscriminately from his Middle East havens, have been surpassed by global jihadist networks. The Trump administration’s decision to terminate E.O. 12947 was the right move because it did away with a bureaucratic artifact.

Second, Trump’s modernization of E.O. 13224 expands the array of targets the State Department can designate. The State Department’s’s role of sanctioning terrorists is often forgotten or, at best, misunderstood. From 2008 to 2018, I directed the department’s efforts to designate FTOs as well as individuals and entities under E.O. 13224. During that time, I either wrote, edited, or reviewed hundreds of dossiers of individuals and groups eventually designated terrorists by Secretaries of State Condoleeza Rice, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Rex Tillerson, Mike Pompeo, and all of the acting secretaries in-between. The designations process is laborious and each designation package is crafted as a thesis on a terrorist. Nearly every sentence in the designation dossier cites unclassified or classified sources of information – all of which are vetted by State, Treasury and Justice Department lawyers.

Under previous legal authorities, the State Department had a particularly difficult time designating leaders of groups. Under my watch we were able to designate leaders of terrorist groups like ISIS’ Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Jabhat al-Nusrah’s Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, and many others, but what you’d think is straightforward never was. For example, E.O. 13224 required the State Department to demonstrate that the leaders of groups also played an active role in directing operational activities associated with their group. A claim of credit for an attack by a leader by itself would not satisfy the previous requirements of section 1(b) of E.O. 13224, which permitted the secretary of State to designate, “foreign persons who committed, or to pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism.”

The modernization of E.O. 13224 now provides the State Department the explicit authority to designate, “leaders of an entity.” In simple terms, as the State Department’s Counterterrorism Bureau’s Coordinator, Nathan Sales, told the Wall Street Journal recently, the Department would not have to develop elaborate dossiers to designate future leaders of terrorist groups. Another important change for the State Department in the updated E.O. is new language that says the secretary can designate individuals who have, “participated in training to commit acts of terrorism.” These two straightforward and commonsense changes will hopefully streamline and accelerate the State Department’s terrorist designations process.

Third, the Treasury stands to benefit from E.O. 13224 section 1F(b), which gives the secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the secretary of State, the ability to take action against bankers and account managers that allow their services to be utilized by terrorists. This new language sends a warning to the financial industry that they could lose access to the U.S. dollar if they provide correspondent banking services to bad actors.

The modernization of E.O. 13224 is a natural extension of the financial warfare the United States declared on its enemies nearly two decades ago, and they are welcomed changes.

But terrorist designations still rely on the priorities and choices of the administration in power, and one of today’s most dangerous terrorism threats is not being addressed adequately. None of the two dozen individuals and groups designated terrorists by the Departments of State and Treasury last week were overseas white supremacist groups.

No matter how many underlying changes the U.S. government makes to the underlying E.O. 13224, the true power of U.S. sanctions system will never be realized until State and Treasury target a broader array of targets – including violent white nationalists.

Image: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brief the media on September 10 at the White House. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 9-13)

by

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Jason M. Blazakis

Professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS); From 2008-2018, he served as the Director of the Counterterrorism Finance and Designations Office, Bureau of Counterterrorism, U.S. Department of State. Follow him on Twitter (@Jason_Blazakis).

Read these related stories next:

Protections Fall for Vietnamese Immigrants as Trump Pushes Deportations

August 29, 2019 by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

August 28, 2019 by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

August 21, 2019 by

Part III: The Muddy Middle: A New Framework for Use of Force

August 16, 2019 by and

Part II: The Muddy Middle: Challenges of Applying Use of Force Policy Guidance in Practice

August 15, 2019 by and

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

August 14, 2019 by and

A Post-Mortem on UN Security Council Resolution 2482 on Organized Crime and Counter-Terrorism

August 12, 2019 by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

July 31, 2019 by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

July 31, 2019 by

The Missing State Department Memo on US Officials’ Possible Aiding and Abetting Saudi War Crimes

July 24, 2019 by

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

July 9, 2019 by , and

Canada is Starting to Outlaw Far-Right Groups, and It’s About Time

July 9, 2019 by , and