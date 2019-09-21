Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

September 20, 2019

On Sept. 17, I did a deep dive into the legal issues raised by the Intelligence Community whistleblower complaint being withheld from the congressional intelligence committees by acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire. At the time, the actual letters describing the rationale being employed by Maguire and his lawyer Jason Klitenic had not been publicly released, and so a large part of my analysis was an educated guess about what arguments they might be making, and how those might play out. I closed with a list of questions we needed to know answers to before we could fully analyze the situation.

The piece was published at 5:00 p.m. Three hours later, a letter laying out their arguments was made public, setting the ball rolling for a week full of new revelations about the nature of the complaint and how it was being handled.

I am happy to say that all of my predictions about the DNI’s possible arguments for withholding have been validated, but I failed to predict one significant argument, as well as the position being taken by the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) Michael Atkinson. Accordingly, I’m going to address those here, as well as other developments in the story.

Before I start, though, there is one thing I will not be discussing, and that is whether the conduct about which the whistleblower was complaining – President Donald Trump allegedly making improper promises to the president of Ukraine – was in fact unlawful. To me, that is a distinct issue, unrelated to the legal analysis of the DNI’s handling of this complaint, and engaging in a debate on that front only distracts from the very real problem that this complaint was mishandled in a way that no complaint should be mishandled – regardless of its content, and this series of events has highlighted previously unnoticed blind spots in the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (ICWPA).

What DNI legal argument was unforeseen?

I anticipated that the DNI would make an argument that the whistleblower complaint did not involve an “urgent concern” as that term was defined in the statute, and I concluded that this was not the DNI’s call to make because the statute expressly gave that authority to the ICIG. I assumed that the DNI’s reasoning would flow from its claim that the conduct in question was not covered by the ICWPA because it occurred outside the Intelligence Community – namely, in the White House, and that assumption proved to be correct. However, since then, it has been reported that part of the DNI’s rationale was that “the whistleblower’s concerns came in part from learning information that was not obtained during the course of their work,” leading him to conclude that “the complaint didn’t fit the reporting requirements under the intelligence whistleblower law.” This is a completely frivolous argument.

This appears to be an attempt to import a standard from the False Claims Act, which states that an individual can only file a case against a government contractor alleging fraud if they obtained the evidence from a non-public source, such as being an employee of the company. However, that standard only requires that the information in question not be public, not that the whistleblower must obtain it “during the course of their work.” If a person is out drinking with a co-worker who then reveals that the company has been defrauding the government, that person can file a lawsuit under the False Claims Act. Same as if they overhear the incriminating information while walking past a supervisor’s office door. Simply speaking, how they learn the information doesn’t matter as long as nobody else in the government already knows it (such as through a news story or a government report). Even the ostensible source for this proposition – the False Claims Act – does not support the proposition Maguire is asserting, which only adds to the fact that there is absolutely no support for it in any whistleblower protection statute.

What ICIG position was unforeseen, and what are the ramifications?

Atkinson informed Congress that he cannot give them the whistleblower complaint or tell them anything about it because the DNI overruled his determination that it pertained to an urgent concern, stating, “I understand that I am bound by the determination reached as a result of the Acting DNI’s consultations with DOJ, and the ICIG will continue to abide by that determination.”

I previously argued that the DNI does not have the statutory authority to overrule such a determination, which the statute leaves solely to the discretion of the ICIG, and so I will not repeat that analysis here. I will add, however, that, to the extent that Atkinson believes that he is bound by Maguire’s determination because Maguire is his superior, that is incorrect for a more basic reason: An inspector general does not report to the head of his agency. He can only be appointed or removed by the president, and he operates independently as a matter of law and policy. An inspector general cannot be entrusted with conducting accurate and unbiased investigations into his own superior, and, historically, when an agency head has attempted to interfere with an investigation, it has prompted varying degrees of outrage from Congress and the public.

To the extent that he is deferring to the legal determination made by the DNI in “consultation[] with DOJ,” that too is not allowed by the law. The ICIG has his own legal counsel by law, and he is only allowed to request or abide by legal conclusions reached by lawyers “reporting directly to the Inspector General or another Inspector General.” Neither Klitenic nor any DOJ Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) lawyer report directly to Atkinson or another inspector general.

However, now that Atkinson has, in effect, allowed Maguire to substitute his legal determination for his own, it makes a new option available to the whistleblower. The only ICWPA provision authorizing a whistleblower to proceed directly to Congress makes such an allowance in situations where the ICIG determines that the complaint does not pertain to an urgent concern, not situations where the DNI obstructs the process because he does not agree. Now that the ICIG has deferred, however reluctantly, to the DNI’s determination, he has legally adopted that determination as his own, which means that the ICIG has determined that the complaint does not pertain to an urgent concern. This triggers the whistleblower’s right to go directly to Congress, as long as he obtains and follows the guidance of the DNI for handling sensitive information. That last requirement is still a sticking point, but the whistleblower is now one step closer to being able to petition the intelligence committees directly under the ICWPA. This interpretation does admittedly stretch the statute’s language, but far less than the arguments being made by the DNI’s interpretation that started this whole mess.

What are the restrictions on dissemination of the complaint and the whistleblower’s identity?

Simply put, the ICIG may not disclose the whistleblower’s identity, but he must forward the complaint to the DNI, who is not subject to any such prohibitions. It has been reported that OLC discussed the details of the complaint with the White House to determine if any privilege claims should be made, which means that Maguire revealed such details to OLC at least, if not to the White House himself. Unfortunately, this does not seem to violate any laws, which should, in my opinion, prompt Congress to consider amending the ICWPA to more generally prohibit dissemination of a whistleblower’s identity, so as to avoid even the possibility of reprisal. After all, as I noted before, there are no actual whistleblower protections in the ICWPA, and intelligence agencies have consistently embraced their ability to punish anyone who “tells outside the Family.”

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 9-13)

by

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Kel McClanahan

Executive Director of National Security Counselors, a Washington-area non-profit public interest law firm which specializes in national security law and information and privacy law, through which he often represents Intelligence Community employees and contractors. Follow him on Twitter (@NatlSecCnslrs).

Read these related stories next:

President Trump, We Can Handle the Truth

September 20, 2019 by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

September 18, 2019 by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

September 17, 2019 by

Nuts and Bolts of the IG Report on Comey: Correcting Misconceptions

September 3, 2019 by

Trump’s DNI Pick Would Brief Dem Nominee Ahead of 2020

August 6, 2019 by

Mueller Moments You Might Have Missed

July 26, 2019 by

Top Law and Intelligence Experts’ Views on Mueller Hearings

July 24, 2019 by

Revamped Security Clearance Process Could Provide Leverage Over Those Who Punish Whistleblowers

July 22, 2019 by and

Iraq ‘Dirty Tricks’ Tale Gets Star Treatment, But Big Questions Remain

July 19, 2019 by

Five Takeaways from Talking Feds’ Mueller Preview Panel

July 12, 2019 by

Assange’s Indictment: A Threat to Everyone

June 27, 2019 by and

Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can

June 11, 2019 by