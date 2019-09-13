National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

September 13, 2019

Editor’s Note: This is the latest in Just Security’s weekly series keeping readers up to date on developments at the United Nations at the intersection of national security, human rights, and the rule of law.

UN Denounces Russia’s Use of Force against Protesters and Calls for Investigations

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern over Russian police actions that may have violated protesters’ basic right to freedom of expression through the use of excessive force, and called for investigations.

Russian police arrested more than 1,000 people in Moscow on Sept. 7, resulting in more than 2,500 people arrested since July. This is one of the most significant crackdowns in recent years on the growing opposition against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville expressed concern about the use of force. “When managing crowds in Russia, as anywhere else, use of force by the police should always be proportionate to the threat, if there is one, and should only be employed as a measure of last resort.” In particular, Colville was concerned at reports that some people in custody were denied access to lawyers, or to food and water, and noted that these were basic rights guaranteed under international law (including the European Convention on Human Rights, ratified by Russia). Further, “the fact that they were all either opposition or independent candidates has fueled the notion, among the demonstrators certainly, that something is not correct here.” Of the protesters arrested this week, some were released. 79 were fined, and 40 were sentenced to 3-15 days in prison.

In other Russia-related news, United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) António Guterres also issued a statement welcoming Sunday’s exchange of prisoners and detainees between Russia and Ukraine. “He hopes that this important humanitarian act could serve as a positive step towards strengthening confidence among all, enabling regular and constructive dialogue at all levels, with a view to paving the way to an eventual settlement of the conflict in Eastern Ukraine,” said spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres Denounces Israeli Plans to Annex West Bank 

UNSG Guterres said that absorbing West Bank land formally into Israel would “greatly diminish the prospect of a two-state solution,” and repeated his opposition to Israeli expansion of settlements in the West Bank.

His statement was in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s re-election campaign promise to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in “maximum coordination” with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iranian Envoy to UN says U.S. National Security Advisor’s Departure Will Not Reignite Iran-U.S. Talks, But Hopes Rise of Meeting at UN General Assembly

Although some observers hope of an easing in tensions between Iran and the United States following John Bolton’s departure from the Trump administration, Iran’s envoy to the United Nations said that no sudden breakthrough was imminent: “The departure of U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton from President Donald Trump’s administration will not push Iran to reconsider talking with the U.S.”

“Bolton has been ‘Dr. No’ when it comes to talks with Iran,” said Cliff Kupchan, a former State Department official. Although Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remains unlikely to allow a meeting at this month’s UN General Assembly, there is “upward pressure on the chance of a meeting. If it does happen, we’d see more downward umph on the oil price.” 

Glasgow Selected to Host the 2020 UN Climate Change Summit

The United Kingdom has won the bid to host the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change, commonly known as COP26, after rival bidder Turkey pulled out. The U.K. will host the main COP summit, while Italy will host preparatory events and a significant youth event.

The talks will take place at the end of 2020, the year the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement comes into force, and when countries need to present new plans for more ambitious greenhouse gas emissions cuts. The two-week summit would be the largest Britain has ever hosted, with up to 30,000 delegates and world leaders expected to attend. The summit has been described as the most important gathering on climate change since the Paris agreement was signed in 2015.

U.K. government officials are encouraged by the announcement. Per the Scottish government’s Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham, the decision to host COP26 in Scotland was correct “given our leadership on climate action,” noting that “Scotland was one of the first countries in the world to acknowledge the global climate emergency and the Scottish government has introduced the toughest targets in the U.K. to ensure our action matches the scale of our climate ambitions.” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the announcement a “vote of confidence” from the U.K.’s international partners.

UNICEF Sends Aid to Bahamas Amid Unprecedented Hurricane Damage

UNICEF is providing humanitarian assistance in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, the category 5 storm that hit on Sept. 9. The storm left a degree of destruction on two of the country’s biggest islands, Abaco and Grand Bahama, that is unprecedented for the Bahamas.

The aid comes to nearly 1.5 tons of supplies, with water as a priority. UNICEF aims to provide safe water for over 9,500 children and families. “Children and their families who survived the hurricane have lost their homes, their livelihoods, their relatives, and have been left with little water or food,” said Youssouf Abdel-Jelil, UNICEF Deputy Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The government of the Bahamas has registered approximately 4,800 evacuees who fled to the capital, Nassau. The official death toll is 43, although the number may increase, with approximately 2,500 currently listed as missing.

UN Human Rights Report Says U.K. Austerity Programs have Inflicted “Great Misery” on British Citizens

UN poverty expert Philip Alston, in a scathing report on the impact of austerity on human rights in the U.K., warned that Britain’s austerity program has severely damaged the country’s social safety net. The report compares Britain’s welfare overhauls to a version of a 19th century workhouse. The report further warns that if the austerity programs remain in place and Brexit proceeds, the most vulnerable will face “a major adverse impact.”

Specifically, the report criticizes the “shocking” increase in the number of food banks, falling life expectancy, the “decimation” of legal aid, the denial of benefits to the severely disabled, sinking teachers’ salaries in real terms, and the poverty of single mothers and the mentally ill. The report finds that austerity “deliberately gutted” local authorities, and also created “unheard-of levels of loneliness and isolation.”

The report follows a two-week fact-finding mission in November, at which time Alston had first raised the issue of child poverty in Britain. The new report accuses British ministers of avoiding the issues he had raised, and instead deploying “window dressing to minimize political fallout.”

The government has responded by calling Alston’s report “barely believable” and “a completely inaccurate picture of our approach to tackling poverty.” Per a spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions, “the UN’s own data shows that the U.K. is one of the happiest places in the world to live, and other countries have come here to find out more about how we support people to improve their lives.”

Alston will present his report to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva next month.

U.S. Senate Confirms Kelly Craft as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations 

The Senate voted 56 to 38 on Tuesday to confirm Kelly Craft to represent the United States at the United Nations. The position had been open for months, following the departure of Nikki Haley.

Craft had been the U.S. Ambassador to Canada. She was a donor to President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and inauguration, and is married to a billionaire coal magnate.

The vote was largely along party lines, with only five Democrats voting in her favor. Her critics objected to her “lack of depth on key foreign policy issues” and her family’s investments in fossil fuels, and faulted her for often being “away from the embassy — and indeed, outside the country” while ambassador to Canada. However, during her confirmation hearing, Craft differentiated herself from President Trump by saying that humans have contributed to climate change, and that Saudi Arabia should be held accountable for human rights abuses.

IMAGE: The new U.S. Ambassador to the United Nation (UN), Kelly Craft, takes up the United State’s seat at the Security Council at UN headquarters on Sept. 12, 2019 in New York City. Craft, a Republican, takes over from her predecessor Nikki Haley. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Sahrula Kubie

Sahrula is currently pursuing her J.D. at Yale Law School. She previously worked in Germany as a Fulbright English Teacher and as an aide to a member of the German Bundestag.

Read these related stories next:

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

September 13, 2019 by

Questions on Legality of Israeli Strikes in Iraq and Lebanon

September 10, 2019 by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

September 10, 2019 by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

September 6, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

September 6, 2019 by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

September 4, 2019 by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

August 28, 2019 by

War is as War Does: World Order and the Future of Conflict

August 26, 2019 by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

August 23, 2019 by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

August 21, 2019 by

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

August 19, 2019 by

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

August 16, 2019 by