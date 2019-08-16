Part III: The Muddy Middle: A New Framework for Use of Force

by and

August 16, 2019

(Editor’s Note: This is the final of three articles on how the lines have blurred between U.S. military operating procedures for use of force in hot war zones versus outside areas of active hostilities and how the executive branch and Congress might better govern operations going forward. The first and second articles outlined how and why standards have evolved since 9/11 and the consequences for military operations and civilian casualties.)

If the United States is to develop a sustainable counterterrorism strategy that takes the country off a permanent war footing while keeping the pressure on international terrorist organizations, it will need to develop a clearer and more rigorous framework for the use of force across the range of non-traditional battlefields where it conducts counterterrorism operations.

Such a framework should allow for adaptable approaches to keep pressure on our terrorist adversaries for years to come, while simultaneously setting consistent baseline standards for the use of force, clarifying sometimes opaque operational constructs in order to constrain unilateral U.S. uses of force, and more intentionally governing advise-and-assist operations. This framework will become even more important if the United States ends the “forever war” in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. If and when that occurs, American involvement in these countries likely will not entail a full U.S. departure but may look more like U.S. operations in Yemen, Somalia, or the Sahel.

We don’t know the full details of the current lethal strike framework, given the lack of transparency from this administration. But if the Trump team – or potentially its successor – were to establish a more rigorous framework for the new operational reality, it might incorporate at least the following pillars:

  • Retain a consistently high bar for the unilateral use of force, both as a threshold matter regarding when strikes can be taken and as a means of preventing civilian casualties in these operations.
  • Maintain a strong policy commitment to preventing civilian casualties and conduct rigorous evaluation of U.S. operations to ensure we are meeting this standard.
  • Clarify the policy and domestic legal constraints of collective self-defense to help inform under what circumstances, if any, the United States is willing to use force to protect partner forces. Such a clarification should begin by addressing how the U.S. military defines an imminent threat and to what extent it must threaten U.S. versus partner forces to trigger use of force in self defense. It should also address whether and how collective self defense may apply when the attackers pose a threat but are not forces that would otherwise be covered under the AUMF (i.e., could not legally be made the target of offensive strikes). Any such clarification of the concept should be transparent enough to allow congressional overseers and, if possible, the American public to understand the legal and policy basis for striking a wide range of militants that may threaten deployed U.S. forces and their partners, but not the United States directly.
  • Create country- or region-specific plans outlining the contours of advise-and-assist operations and stipulating the rules of engagement for targeted strikes, including when the U.S. military might use lethal force solely in defense of its partners. These plans would be tailored to the strength and operating scheme of the enemy, the capabilities of our partners, the level of U.S. involvement, the geopolitics of a particular location or enemy group, and policymakers’ tolerance for risk. These plans would also allow for deployments of military advisors and the provision of other U.S. assistance (e.g., intelligence, logistics, transportation) within an established risk framework that policymakers could periodically adjust.
  • Stipulate the role of senior policymakers – up to and including cabinet officials – in overseeing all operations versus what oversight tasks are more appropriately delegated to operational commanders. Such a considered look would allow for a new model in which policymakers can regularly grapple with the strategic elements of counterterrorism operations while allowing operational commanders sufficient authority to act with agility in pursuing dynamic terrorist threats.
  • Differentiate the legal and operational distinctions between advise-and-assist operations and combat operations. The line between the two has increasingly blurred over the past couple years. Creating distinctions between the two concepts would help produce valuable policy frameworks for governing each, and also inform decisions about when to put U.S. forces in harm’s way.

The Vital Congressional Role

If the Trump administration has a framework that deals with these issues, it should be transparent about it. If not, it should develop one. Congress can help drive this process. It should not wait for the administration to define concepts such as collective self-defense or to differentiate the legal and operational distinctions between advise-and-assist operations and combat operations. Rather, Congress should exercise its Article I responsibilities and consider legislation that addresses these issues. Indeed, given that we have seen very little evidence that the Trump administration is grappling with these policy issues surrounding the use of force, congressional engagement may be the only thing that starts this process moving. At the very least, hearings on the use of force could help move this process forward.

As Congress continues to review the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force and consider an updated authorization that reflects the current nature of the struggle, lawmakers should evaluate ways in which a new statute could better reflect the operational nature of the current fight. For example, Congress might consider inserting restrictions on the deployment of combat troops or caps on the number of U.S. forces that may be deployed to a given campaign without congressional consent. Congress also could include automatic sunsets for any future AUMF, expand reporting requirements, and close loopholes in the War Powers Resolution to tighten terms such as “hostilities,” over which the executive branch and a majority of Congress disagree. Such provisions would help ensure that, as the struggle continues, U.S. operations remain within certain parameters and do not slip into a deeper conflict without congressional approval. Congress also should expand its oversight of security cooperation and similar programs – including Section 127e –  that might expose U.S. forces to situations in which collective self-defense becomes necessary.

Even as we have made tremendous strides against al-Qaida and ISIS, the fight continues and our challenge remains. The threat environment has changed, and U.S. operations have evolved in response. We may not have wanted to land in this muddy middle between peace and war that we currently find ourselves in, but this is the reality of the current moment in the counterterrorism fight. U.S. frameworks for governing that fight must evolve too, both so that the United States can continue to pressure those who threaten Americans, and so that we can do so in a way that wisely reflects the lessons learned of the past 17 years.

IMAGE: An Afghan National Army officer, right, informs his U.S. Army counterparts from the 4th Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, left and center, about ANA troop movements May 6, 2013, while pursuing Taliban fighters in Babus, Afghanistan. American and NATO soldiers and marines were serving as advisors as Afghan troops took on primary responsibility in military operations. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Part II: The Muddy Middle: Challenges of Applying Use of Force Policy Guidance in Practice

by and

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Summer Slowdown at Just Security

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 29-August 2)

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

How Secrecy Undermines Mueller and the Defense of Democracy

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

Congress Tackles the “100-Mile” Border Zone for Federal Checkpoints

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 22-26)

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Top Law and Intelligence Experts’ Views on Mueller Hearings

by

Just Security’s Post-Mueller Report Coverage

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

Blocking or Aiding Asylum Seekers? The U.S.-Canada “Safe Third Country” Agreement and Examples from Europe

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Trumping Transatlantic Relations, EU Struggles to Get Its House in Order

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 24-28)

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

The Missing Piece in US-Iran Drone Dispute: Navigational Freedoms and the Strait of Hormuz

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can

by

Focusing on Armed Non-State Actors: Protecting Education in Armed Conflict

by

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Luke Hartig

Executive Director of National Journal's Network Science Initiative and Fellow, International Security Program at New America. Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, former Deputy Director for Counterterrorism Operations in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow him on Twitter (@LukeHartig).

Stephen Tankel

Stephen Tankel is an associate professor at American University, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New America Security, and the author most recently of With Us and Against Us: How America’s Partners Help and Hinder the War on Terror. Follow him on Twitter (@StephenTankel).

Read these related stories next:

Part II: The Muddy Middle: Challenges of Applying Use of Force Policy Guidance in Practice

August 15, 2019 by and

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

August 14, 2019 by and

A Post-Mortem on UN Security Council Resolution 2482 on Organized Crime and Counter-Terrorism

August 12, 2019 by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

August 9, 2019 by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

July 31, 2019 by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

July 31, 2019 by

Legislative Responses to ISIS Returnees Take a New Twist in Australia

July 26, 2019 by

The Missing State Department Memo on US Officials’ Possible Aiding and Abetting Saudi War Crimes

July 24, 2019 by

Now is the Time to Repeal the 2002 AUMF

July 11, 2019 by

One Key Instrument to Confront China and Climate Change

July 8, 2019 by and

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

July 8, 2019 by

Iran’s Shifting Views on Self-Defense and ‘Intraterritorial’ Force

July 3, 2019 by and