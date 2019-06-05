Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

June 5, 2019

“Fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.”
– President George W. Bush

Sixteen years into prosecution of the Iraq War, the architects of that disastrous conflict are building the foundations for a new one. Having regained access to the highest levels of power, they haven’t even changed their approach much, actively drawing a link between Iran and Al Qaeda, despite a glaring lack of evidence. Such a link could provide cover to an Administration interested in using Congress’s 2001 authorization for the use of military force.

The Trump Administration is not limiting itself to misleading speeches, tweets, and television interviews as it beats the drums for war with Iran. It has also chosen to politicize an important though not widely known annual report — specifically, the Report on Adherence to and Compliance with Arms Control, Nonproliferation, and Disarmament Agreements and Commitments.

The document is referred to by the few people who deal with it as the “Compliance Report.” This legally-mandated assessment of global compliance with security-related treaties and agreements is compiled by the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance (AVC), in coordination with other parts of the government including the Department of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Department of Energy and the Intelligence Community. Coordinating with that many government agencies is a massive and tedious undertaking, as are the preparations to brief relevant parties, including staff on Capitol Hill. I know. I used to work in AVC and then in the Office of the Under Secretary responsible for the report. The process, as I observed it, was both very serious and very regimented. That no longer seems to be the case.

The general purpose of the annual report is to assess compliance with arms control and non-proliferation treaties and agreements, of which the United States is a part. There are also separate reports required for the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) and the Chemical Weapons Convention. The fundamental concept behind all this reporting is that treaties and agreements that are not faithfully implemented lose value and Congress should be kept abreast of such developments. That idea is broadly accepted, but what to do about damaged treaties is a point of great — and mostly partisan — contention.

The partisan divide extends to the production of the report. Republicans in Congress were generally quiet about the fact that the George W. Bush Administration managed to produce only two Compliance Reports, one in 2001 and one in 2005. The Obama Administration, on the other hand, produced a report each and every year. That did not stop Republicans from berating officials in public and private for missing the annual submission deadline or trying to micromanage the Administration’s handling of compliance issues. The inconsistency in levels of concern over the report extends to today.

The Trump Administration’s 2019 version of the Compliance Report might have had the correct title, but it fell far short on delivering the congressionally-mandated content. It was 16 pages of broad “trends” and even some subjective opinions, rather than analysis of treaty compliance. (For reference, the 2018 version was 49 pages and laser-focused on party adherence with specific legally-binding agreements.) Congressional staff and experts familiar with the report were aghast. The Administration maintains that a more fulsome version of the report is forthcoming pending a classification review, but that begs the question of why the current version was posted at all. The law requires submittal of an unclassified report, with classified addendums, to Congress by April 15, but it does not require public posting on that day. Given all the other more pressing issues weighing down on Washington leaders, the need to rush the Compliance Report seems unwarranted.

Beyond the lack of preparedness, the entire process seemed haphazard. The report was originally posted as a “docx” file. That might seem minor, but as a docx file, it could be easily downloaded, altered and reposted. In an era of rampant misinformation, the government should never make this kind of mistake. There is no indication that allies or parties noted in the report were consulted prior to posting, as had been the practice. The current version of the report still contains errors in grammar and syntax.

Despite multiple previous reports containing unclassified assessments of Russia’s violation of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, the agreement startlingly does not make an appearance, nor does New START. The New START report is due just after the beginning of each year, and its contents have always just been transferred to the Compliance Report. Perhaps it was left out due to the fact that the official assessment is that New START “increases transparency, predictability, and stability in the U.S.-Russian strategic nuclear relationship.” That is not completely in line with current White House talking points. In another peculiar choice, missile proliferation concerns appear in the report, but the Missile Technology Control Regime does not.

There is also no mention of nuclear explosive testing. This is quite odd considering that less than two months after the release of the Compliance Report, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. General Robert Ashley said that Russia was “probably…not adhering to its nuclear testing moratorium in a manner consistent with the ‘zero-yield’ standard.” He made an unclassified compliance accusation that did not seem to exist in April. Even more troubling is the fact that the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization, the international monitoring regime for explosive nuclear testing, said that “its international monitoring system (IMS) was operating normally and had detected nothing unusual.”

Problematic as all these issues are, the worst part of the 2019 Compliance Report is its treatment of Iran. Previous versions of the Compliance Report, including the 2018 submission, provide detailed analysis of past Iranian compliance with the NPT, as well as an affirmation that Iran was fulfilling its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The 2019 report instead focuses on possible signs that Iran may be considering restarting its nuclear program, like the fact that Iran has retained archival information and continued to employ scientists associated with past work. Iran’s continued faithful implementation of the agreement over the course of 2018 apparently did not merit inclusion—raising the specter that the report is more about politics than an analytic assessment of treaty compliance.

Instead of following its mandate to describe things that have already happened, the authors of the 2019 Compliance Report decided to write about things that might happen. The phrase “raises serious questions” appears repeatedly. Vague warnings can have unintended consequences. Based on the phrasing in the Report, some of our own allies could also be described as raising “serious concerns” when it comes to compliance with the NPT, given their own breakout capacity. That was not the likely goal of the authors, but that is what can happen when a political agenda creeps into an analytical product.

To be clear “woulds,” “coulds,” and “mights” do have a place in the discussion of threats, but the U.S. Government already produces content of that nature. The Compliance Report is meant to be an assessment of past actions, not an assessment of possible future intent. By not mentioning that Iran was complying with its obligations under the JCPOA, even after the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement, and instead focusing on what Iran could do, the impression is left that the Trump Administration wanted to use the document as a tool in its maximum pressure campaign. Finding no real compliance issues, all that was left was conjecture — conjecture that could help create a documentary record to legitimize future action against Tehran.

This year’s strange brew — instead of a regular, required report on compliance — did not escape the eyes of congressional leaders. On May 16, Representatives Schiff, Engel and Smith, the respective chairs of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Foreign Affairs Committee, and the Armed Services Committee, sent a sternly worded letter to Secretary Mike Pompeo about the Compliance Report. Their expressed concerns included reference to news reports that the document “may have been the product of political appointees disregarding intelligence or distorting its meaning in order to potentially ‘lay the groundwork to justify military action” against countries mentioned in the report.’” The three Chairmen asserted that the United States could not “have a sound foreign policy…when an Administration submits a mandated report to Congress that selectively ignores facts or injects non-factual information about certain threats to our country.” They demanded a briefing to address their questions. The Administration has, as of yet, failed to respond.

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because the country has heard all this before. Politicized assessments of WMD threats, half-truths, assertions that lack evidence, failure to back them up when pressed, John Bolton’s heated rhetoric—it’s all there. It is hard to escape the feeling that the 2019 Compliance Report became a small piece in a larger case for conflict, perhaps not even just with Iran. Congress — and the public — should demand answers about how and why the Compliance Report deviated from long-established standards. Further, Congress should make clear that the purpose of the report is to provide information on the overall health of the arms control and non-proliferation regime, not to play a part in a trumped-up case for war.

The country should heed the essence of the words of President George W. Bush and not get fooled again.

Image: Airmen deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., stand in formation during a U.S. Strategic Command Bomber Task Force in Europe at RAF Fairford, U.K. April 2, 2019. BTF operations are developed to provide training opportunities for U.S., allies and partners to operate together in joint environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tessa B. Corrick)

 

Featured Articles

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

by

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

by

Assange May Have Committed a Crime, But the Espionage Act Is the Wrong Law to Prosecute

by

Internationalizing the Monroe Doctrine: From Venezuela to Golan Heights and Back Around

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Pieces on Just Security (May 27-31)

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

The Malvinas as a Post-Bellum Case Study: From Decolonization to the Memory of the Departed

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

McGahn’s Chief of Staff, Annie Donaldson May Be Congress’ Prized Witness

by

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

Trump’s Golan Policy and Its Threat to the Post-War International Legal Order

by and

What Congress Should Ask Robert Mueller When He Testifies

by , and

The Nixon Impeachment—A Blueprint for Today

by

Dispatch: What a U.S.-Iran War Would Mean for Iraqis

by and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Lesson from Nixon: With Today’s Facts, Impeaching Trump Won’t Work

by

The Precedent for Impeachment: Nixon, Not Clinton

by and

An Open Memo: Comparison of Clinton Impeachment, Nixon Impeachment and Trump Pre-Impeachment

by

All the President’s Lawyers: A Chart of Misconduct and Possible Crimes Revealed by Mueller Report

by and

What Questions Is the Pentagon Avoiding?

by

The Iran Nuclear Deal After Rouhani’s Announcement

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Barr and Congress: Is the Focus on Criminality Too Narrow?–Five Experts Weigh In

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Serb ‘Auxiliary Force’ Escalates Threats to Bosnia’s Stability

by

To Battle Russian Disinformation, Ukraine Mimics … Russia

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

The International Criminal Court Decision on Afghanistan: Time to Start a New Conversation

by

The ICC’s Afghanistan Decision: Bending to U.S. or Focusing Court on Successful Investigations?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

BREAKING: Sri Lankan Presidential Hopeful Sued in Federal Court for Human Rights Violations

by

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

The Limited War Powers Precedent of the Korean “Police Action”

by

The Government’s Own Documents Show that Prepublication Review is Broken

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

Legal Explainer: German Court Reins in Support for U.S. Drone Strikes

by

Next Step in Disinformation: How a Dating App Becomes a Weapon

by

A Legislative Shot at Internet of Things Security

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Reflecting on the Civilian Casualty Executive Order: What Was Lost and What Can Now Be Gained

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

Report of the Independent UN Commission of Inquiry on Gaza Strip – An Initial Evaluation of a Problematic Report

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Trump’s Invoking Obama Signing Statement as Reason Not to Report to Congress on Khashoggi Murder: A Roundup of Expert Views

by

About that Trial Balloon on Using 9/11 AUMF to Authorize Strikes on Iran

by and

Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing: Does the McConnell amendment provide a justification for military operations against Iran?

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

A Dangerous Bet on Recognition in Venezuela

by

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Birthright Citizenship for Children of Unlawful U.S. Immigrants Remains an Open Question

by and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Alexandra Bell

Senior Policy Director at the Council for a Livable World and Former Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security. You can follow her on Twitter @atomicbell.

Read these related stories next:

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

June 5, 2019 by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

May 31, 2019 by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

May 29, 2019 by

Loopholes Allow Foreign Adversaries to Legally Interfere in U.S. Elections

May 28, 2019 by

Bill Barr’s Dangerous New Powers

May 28, 2019 by and

New Legislation Offers Opportunity to Address 2001 Authorization for Use of Force, Amid Fears of War with Iran

May 21, 2019 by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

May 20, 2019 by , and

When To Use the ‘Nuclear Option?’ Why Knocking Russia Offline Is a Bad Idea

May 17, 2019 by and

Dispatch: What a U.S.-Iran War Would Mean for Iraqis

May 16, 2019 by and

Canada Considers Most Far-Reaching Intell Reforms in Decades

May 13, 2019 by

What Questions Is the Pentagon Avoiding?

May 10, 2019 by

To Battle Russian Disinformation, Ukraine Mimics … Russia

April 17, 2019 by