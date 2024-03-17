Israel-Hamas War
- No Simple End: The ICJ and Remedies for Illegal Practices in the Occupied Territories
by Yuval Shany (@yuvalshany1) and Amichai Cohen (@amichaic)
- Israeli Civilian Harm Mitigation in Gaza: Gold Standard or Fool’s Gold?
by Larry Lewis (@LarryLewis_)
Russia-Ukraine War
- Where is the International Law We Believed In Ukraine?
by Harold Hongju Koh (@haroldhongjukoh)
Intelligence Community: Annual Threat Assessment
- Key Takeaways from the Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community
by Christopher S. Chivvis (@CChivvis)
Russia Elections
- Putin’s Staged Election Belies Resistance — Russian Court Data Tells the Real Story
by Roman Badanin (@RBadanin)
Symposium: Creating a Single Residual Mechanism for Atrocity Crimes
- Introducing the Symposium on the Creation of a Single Residual Mechanism for Atrocity Crimes
by Milena Sterio (@MilenaSterio), Marie-Ève Plamondon, Melike Tokatlioglu, Joshua Smith and Tara Ohrtman
- Consolidating the Aftermath of Justice – The Idea of a Single Residual Mechanism for Atrocity Crimes
by Milena Sterio (@MilenaSterio), Marie-Ève Plamondon, Melike Tokatlioglu, Joshua Smith and Tara Ohrtman
Ukraine / Western Balkans: EU Membership
- A Troubling Omen for Ukraine in the EU’s Balkan Membership Struggles
by Mieczysław (Mietek) Boduszyński (@MietekB) and Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj)
U.S. Foreign Policy / Armenia
- The US Can’t Guarantee Armenia’s Security, Despite Azerbaijan’s Threats, But It Can Help
by Joe Haberman and Paul Cormarie (@CormariePaul)
DOJ / National Security
- National Security Takeaways from DOJ’s Corporate Criminal Enforcement Policy Updates
by Megan Corrarino (@megancorrarino)
Supreme Court: Social Media Content Moderation
- Expert Takeaways As the Supreme Court Considers Government Influence on Content Moderation
by Don Chen
United Nations
Just Security Podcast
- The Just Security Podcast: Social Media, Government Jawboning, and the First Amendment at the Supreme Court
Expert panel moderated by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- The Just Security Podcast: International Law in the Face of Russia’s Aggression in Ukraine: The View from Lviv
by Kateryna Busol (@KaterynaBusol), Olga Butkevych, Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton), Gregory Shaffer (@gregorycshaffer) and Paras Shah (@pshah518)