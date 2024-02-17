Alexei Navalny
- Navalny’s Death and the Kremlin
by Ambassador Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried)
Israel-Hamas War
- On Civilians’ Return to North Gaza: What International Humanitarian Law Requires
by Eliav Lieblich (@eliavl)
- How Israel Took the Terrorists’ Bait
by Matthew Levinger
- Dutch Appeals Court, Finding Clear Risk of IHL Violations, Orders Government to Halt Military Delivieries to Israel
by Yussef Al Tamimi
U.S. Cyber Operations / Iran
- Key Questions in U.S. Cyber Attack on “Iranian Spy Ship”
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br) and Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
U.S. Arms Sales and Transfers
- Not Reassuring: NSM-20 and the Limits of Law-of-War Assurances in the Transfer of U.S. Arms
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
DoD / Civilian Harm
U.S. Foreign Policy: West Africa
- As Senate Considers New Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Human Rights Focus Would Strengthen US Policy
by Ousmane Diallo (@Usmaan_Aali) and Kate Hixon (@kahixo)
- US Government’s $300 Million for West Africa — How to Make it Count
by Will Meeker and Patrick Quirk (@patrickwquirk)
Mayorkas Impeachment
- Why and How the Senate Should Swiftly Dismiss the Impeachment Charges Against Mayorkas
by Joshua Matz (@JoshuaMatz8), Michael J. Gerhardt, Amit Jain and Laurence H. Tribe (@tribelaw)
U.S. Elections / Disinformation
- Multiple Threats Converge to Heighten Disinformation Risks to This Year’s US Elections
by Lawrence Norden (@LarryNorden), Mekela Panditharatne (@Mekela_P) and David Harris (@davidevanharris)
Trump Trials
- Trump Must Pay $450m Civil Fraud Judgment, But Now Avoids Corp Death Penalty
by Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports)
- Trump Fails to Get N.Y. Hush-Money Case Dismissed, as Judge Gears Up for March Trial
by Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports)
- A Guide to Thursday’s Hearing on Trump’s Motion to Dismiss Manhattan Prosecution
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen) and Andrew Warren (@AndrewWarrenFL)
Spyware
- The ABA Urges Action Against Abusive Commercial Spyware, and Policymakers Should Listen
by Carrie DeCell (@cmd_dc)
United Nations
Podcast: Atrocity Crimes
- The Just Security Podcast: A Syrian War Crimes Verdict in a Dutch Court
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Fritz Streiff (@fritz_streiff) and Hope Rikkelman (@HRikkelman)