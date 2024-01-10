Joined by an extraordinary group of constitutional experts, we have published an open letter concerning the impeachment proceedings against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. The letter can be found here . In addition, the full text follows below.

January 10, 2024

Speaker Mike Johnson

H-232

The Capitol

Washington, D.C. 20515

Chairman Mark Green

2446 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Constitutional Law Experts on the Impeachment Proceedings

Against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas

Senior Republicans in the House of Representatives—including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Chairman Mark Green of the Committee on Homeland Security—have stated that they intend to pursue an impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. This proceeding will apparently occur in the Committee on Homeland Security on an accelerated timeframe. As scholars of the Constitution, considering the facts currently known and the charges publicly described, we hereby express our view that an impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas would be utterly unjustified as a matter of constitutional law.

Although House Republicans have offered various justifications for an impeachment, the underlying basis appears to be their view that Secretary Mayorkas’s policy decisions have degraded border security and involved objectionable uses of enforcement discretion. House Republicans have also publicly asserted that Secretary Mayorkas testified falsely in stating that he is enforcing existing federal law and that the southern border is closed and secure.

When the Framers designed the Constitution’s impeachment provisions, they made a conscious choice not to allow impeachment for mere “maladministration”—in other words, for incompetence, poor judgment, or bad policy. Instead, they provided that impeachment could be justified only by truly extraordinary misconduct: “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” U.S. Const., art. II, § 4. Thus, as Charles L. Black, Jr. noted in his influential handbook, impeachment is not permitted for “mere inefficient administration, or administration that [does] not accord with Congress’s view of good policy.” Simply put, the Constitution forbids impeachment based on policy disagreements between the House and the Executive Branch, no matter how intense or high stakes those differences of opinion.

Yet that is exactly what House Republicans appear poised to undertake. The charges they have publicly described come nowhere close to meeting the constitutional threshold for impeachment. Their proposed grounds for impeaching Secretary Mayorkas are the stuff of ordinary (albeit impassioned) policy disagreement in the field of immigration enforcement. If allegations like this were sufficient to justify impeachment, the separation of powers would be permanently destabilized. It is telling that there is absolutely no historical precedent for the impeachment charges that House Republicans have articulated. To the contrary, on the rare occasions that Members of the House have proposed impeaching executive officials for their handling of immigration matters, the House has properly retreated from that grave step.

We hold a wide range of views on the wisdom and success of Secretary Mayorkas’s approach to immigration policy. But we are in agreement that impeaching him based on the charges set forth by House Republicans would be a stark departure from the Constitution.

Of course, our institutional affiliations are listed for identification purposes only, and our signatures reflect our personal capacity, not any position on behalf of our employers.

Sincerely,

Laurence H. Tribe

Carl M. Loeb University Professor, Emeritus

Harvard University

Joshua Matz

Partner | Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP

Adjunct Professor of Law | Georgetown Law School

Donald Ayer

Adjunct Professor of Law

Georgetown Law School

Philip C. Bobbitt

Herbert Wechsler Professor of Federal Jurisprudence

Columbia Law School

Corey Brettschneider

Professor of Political Science

Brown University

Erwin Chemerinsky

Dean and Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law

Berkeley Law

Gabriel J. Chin

Edward L. Barrett Jr. Chair of Law

Martin Luther King Jr. Professor of Law

Director of Clinical Legal Education

UC Davis School of Law

Rosalind Dixon

Professor of Law

University of New South Wales

Michael Dorf

Robert S. Stevens Professor of Law

Cornell Law School

Amanda Frost

John A. Ewald Jr. Research Professor of Law

University of Virginia School of Law

Michael Gerhardt

Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence

UNC School of Law

Stuart Gerson

Trustee

Society for the Rule of Law

Aziz Huq

Frank and Bernice J. Greenberg Professor of Law

University of Chicago Law School

Kevin R. Johnson

Dean and Mabie-Apallas Professor of Public Interest Law and Chicana/o Studies

UC Davis School of Law

Pamela S. Karlan

Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law

Stanford Law School

Jon D. Michaels

Professor of Law

UCLA School of Law

Timothy Naftali

Senior Research Scholar

Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs

Victoria Nourse

Ralph V. Whitworth Professor in Law

Georgetown Law School

Deborah Pearlstein

Director, Princeton Program on Law and Public Policy

Charles and Marie Robertson Visiting Professor of Law and Public Affairs

Princeton University

Robert Post

Sterling Professor of Law

Yale Law School

Cristina Rodríguez

Leighton Homer Surbeck Professor of Law

Yale Law School

Jack Rakove

William Robertson Coe Professor of History and American Studies

Professor of Political Science, Emeritus

Stanford University

Kermit Roosevelt

David Berger Professor for the Administration of Justice

Penn Carey Law School

Peter Shane

Professor and Jacob E. Davis and Jacob E. Davis II Chair in Law Emeritus

The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

David A. Strauss

Gerald Ratner Distinguished Service Professor of Law

Faculty Director, Supreme Court and Appellate Clinic

University of Chicago Law School