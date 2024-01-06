During the course of its 18-month investigation, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol solicited expert statements to help it better understand “the facts, circumstances, and causes” of the attack, in accordance with the law that established the body. The Committee received statements from experts across a variety of disciplines. Not all of these statements were utilized by the Committee in its final report, and many were never released publicly. But as part of its efforts to collect documents and other records for its January 6th Clearinghouse, Just Security solicited copies of the statements and published a first tranche of them in May 2023.

Since then, Just Security has secured twenty additional statements submitted for the record, focusing on issues ranging from conspiracy theories and extremism, to the role of news media such as Fox News and the role of social media platforms ranging from mainstream platforms like Instagram to alt-tech ones like Gab.

One of the statements explores a theme that is an undercurrent in many of the others. Professor Lee Bebout of Arizona State University submitted a statement titled, “Weaponizing Victimhood in U.S. Political Culture and the January 6, 2021, Insurrection.” In his statement, Bebout explores an explanatory variable tying together the seemingly disparate elements of the broader far right that came together on January 6: a pervasive sense of victimhood that attempts to justify any and all means necessary in the name of self-defense. He identifies the ways in which former President Trump and his allies weaponized a shared sense of victimhood to unite an “us” persecuted by a “them.”

Another of the statements, by Dr. Mary Anne Franks, now a professor of law at The George Washington University, explores “Social Media and the Weaponization of Free Speech.” Dr. Franks explains how “a dysfunctional, fundamentalist, and anti-democratic vision of the First Amendment fuels and protects the extremism that led to the Capitol attack, with particular focus on the tech industry’s role in promoting that vision.” Dr. Franks’ statement explains the organizational dynamics and financial interests that have subsequently led social media platforms to largely abandon protections they put in place after January 6, 2021, including restoring former President Donald Trump’s accounts and dropping policies related to false claims about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. In her view, tech platforms cloak their decisions in the language of “free speech” and “First Amendment fundamentalism” because it is useful to them. But, she argues, “The events of Jan. 6, 2021 dramatically repudiated the clichés of First Amendment fundamentalism: the belief that truth will prevail in the marketplace of ideas, that the answer to bad speech is always more speech, and that the best way to safeguard democracy is to remain passive in the face of lies, racist and misogynist propaganda, and calls to violence.”

In a similar vein, Wendy Via and Heidi Beirich, co-founders of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, submitted a joint statement titled, “The Road to January 6 and How Metastasizing Far-Right Extremism Leaves Democracy in Peril.” Via and Beirich see a clear connection between the volume of hateful, violent rhetoric on social media and the attack at the Capitol. “It is clear that Trump and those who attacked the Capitol on January 6, could not have been so successful in garnering a large hate, conspiracy, and violence-based movement without the complicity of social media companies,” they argue. “The major tech companies repeatedly made the affirmative decision to allow hate speech, lies, conspiracies, and calls for violence to thrive on their platforms, for the sake of their bottom lines.”

In another of the statements titled, “Assessing Fox News’s connection to the January 6th Capitol riot,” Dr. Reece Peck, an associate professor of Communication at the College of Staten Island, CUNY, considers the role of Fox News in contributing to a set of dynamics that “polarized the national news market along ideological lines and politicized public information in the process, setting conditions, at the macro level, for something like January 6 to occur.” Since Dr. Peck submitted his statement, Fox News was forced to settle in a suit brought against it by Dominion Voting Systems, the maker of voting machines that was the subject of conspiracy theories advanced by Fox News personalities in the runup to January 6. Dr. Peck sees limits in trying to address the dynamics that fuel Fox News through fact checking or via interventions on tech platforms. Rather, he says, investing in a healthier, pluralistic media environment is the way forward; he argues that an “expansive nonprofit media sector, like the ones we see in other major Western democracies, could temper the narrowcasting excesses of the commercial media sector and help re-normalize professional news practices and values across the entire US media ecosystem.”

As former January 6 Committee investigative counsel Jacob Glick put it in his introduction to the first tranche of statements published by Just Security, “these expert analyses should help us reject narrow explanations for the insurrection, especially the kind that attempts to whitewash the violent extremism we saw on that day and try to sweep over the true, violent potential of the movements that fueled it.” On the three-year anniversary of the attack, polling data suggest a range of false and dangerous beliefs about the events persist, particularly among Republicans and a significant percentage of Independents. It is worth revisiting these analyses for what insights they hold to help prevent future civil unrest driven by the false claims of elected leaders, extremists, and partisan news media personalities, all of which spread unchecked on social media platforms that appear ambivalent about their role in protecting democracy.

Editor’s note: The expert statements on this topic are listed below and also available at Just Security’s January 6th Clearinghouse. The 20 statements marked with an asterisk and red font were added in this second tranche.

IMAGE: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)