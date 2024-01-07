Israel-Hamas War
- Selective Use of Facts and the Gaza Genocide Debate
by Amichai Cohen (@amichaic) and Yuval Shany (@yuvalshany1)
- The Promise and Risk of South Africa’s Case Against Israel
by Alaa Hachem and Oona A. Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
January 6th (Anniversary)
- Introduction to Expert Statements on Role of Extremism in Social and News Media, submitted to January 6th House Select Committee
by by Meghan Conroy (@meghaneconroy) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Ending Perpetual War Symposium
- The “Ghost Budget”: How America Pays for Endless War
by Linda Bilmes (@LJBilmes)
Artificial Intelligence
- AI Governance in the Age of Uncertainty: International Law as a Starting Point
by Talita de Souza Dias (@tdesouzadias) and Rashmin Sagoo
- Advances in AI Increase Risks of Government Social Media Monitoring
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Julian Melendi (@JulianMelendi)
- It’s Not Just Technology: What it Means to be a Global Leader in AI
by Kayla Blomquist (@KaylaBlomquist3) and Keegan McBride (@KeeganMcB)
Atrocity Prevention – United Nations
- The Role of the United Nations in Atrocity Response: Limited, But Not Obsolete
by Gwendolyn Whidden (@Gwen_Whidden)
Climate Change / Displacement
Accountability – Human Rights Trials
- A Leader is Brought to Justice 41 Years Later in Suriname
by Reed Brody (@ReedBrody)
U.S. Military / Accountability
- The U.S. Military Moves Closer to Just Military Justice – But More Work Remains
by Rachel VanLandingham, Lt Col, USAF (Ret.) (@rachelv12)
14th Amendment Section 3
- Old Constitutional Provisions and Presidential Selection: The folly of exhuming Section 3 of the 14th Amendment
by Samuel Issacharoff (@SIssacharoff)
- Clearinghouse: 14th Amendment Section 3 Litigation
by Norman L. Eisen, Ryan Goodman, Siven Watt, Francois Barrilleaux, Sasha Matsuki and Arava Rose
Presidential Pardons
- Congress Can Curb Abuse of the Presidential Pardon Power
by Caroline Fredrickson (@crfredrickson) and Alan Neff (@AlanNeff)