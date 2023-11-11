Veterans Day
- On Veterans Day, Collected Reflections on Service and National Security
by Megan Corrarino (@megancorrarino)
Israel-Hamas War
- Law and Policy Guide to US Arms Transfers to Israel
by John Ramming Chappell (@jwrchappell), Annie Shiel (@annieshiel), Seth Binder (@seth_binder), Elias Yousif, Bill Monahan and Amanda Klasing (@AMKlasing)
- Enough: Self-Defense and Proportionality in the Israel-Hamas Conflict
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
- In Gaza, Catastrophic Violence of War and Slow Violence of Oppression Collide
by Zinaida Miller (@ZinaidaMiller)
Biden Administration: Artificial Intelligence
Symposium: Atrocity Prevention
Crimes Against Humanity
- Continued Positive Momentum on Crimes Against Humanity Treaty
by Akila Radhakrishnan (@akilaGJC) and Leila Nadya Sadat (@leilasadat1)
Big Tech Regulation
- Book Review: An Optimist’s Guide to Reigning In Big Tech
by Paul M. Barrett (@AuthorPMBarrett)
FISA Surveillance Reform
- The Year of Section 702 Reform, Part IV: The Government Surveillance Reform Act
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein) and Noah Chauvin (@NoahChauvin)
U.S. Foreign Policy: Demographics and Aging
Trump Prosecution and Trials
- DOJ Will Use Trump’s Continued Embrace of Jan. 6 Rioters to Prove Its Case
by Tom Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen) and Fred Wertheimer (@fredwertheimer)
- Trump Trials Clearinghouse
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), Francois Barrilleaux (@FrenchwaEB), Sasha Matsuki and Arava Rose