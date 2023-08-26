Russia – Ukraine
- Trials of Ukrainian Prisoners of War in Russia: Decay of the Combatant’s Immunity
by Maksym Vishchyk (@Maks_Vishchyk)
- Accountability for Russian Imperialism in the “Global East”
by Patryk I. Labuda (@pilabuda)
Trump Investigations and Prosecutions
- Quick Reference Guides for the Fulton County Election Interference Charges
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Michael Nevett, Francois Barrilleaux (@FrenchwaEB), Beth Markman and Sasha Matsuki
- How Jack Smith May Charge Trump PAC with Fraudulent Fundraising Within the Bounds of First Amendment
by Ciara Torres-Spelliscy (@ProfCiara)
- Chart: Names of the “Unindicted Co-Conspirators” in Fulton County, Georgia Indictment [Updated]
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), Allison Rice, Francois Barrilleaux (@FrenchwaEB), Beth Markman and Michael Nevett
Trump / Presidential Eligibility
- The Character to Lead: Republicans’ Fork in the Road Between Trump and the Constitution’s Eligibility Requirements for President
by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld (@JeffSonnenfeld)
DOJ / Racial Profiling
- A Roadmap for Implementing Rules on Racial Justice
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Harsha Panduranga (@harshwords222)
Syria Atrocities
- Ten Years on From the Ghouta Chemical Weapons Attack in Syria: What Lessons Have Been Learned?
by Sareta Ashraph (@SaretaAshraph)
Myanmar / Diplomacy
- The Myanmar Military Wants the World to Give Up
by John Sifton (@johnsifton)
Arms Trade / Human Rights
- How the Arms Trade Treaty CSP9 Risks Repeating Past Mistakes
by Tara Van Ho (@TaraVanHo)
Surveillance: United Kingdom
- Changes to UK Surveillance Regime May Violate International Law
by Ioannis Kouvakas (@IoannisKouvakas)
Arab League / Repression
- An Arab League Interpol-Like Security Network Puts Dissidents and Human Rights Defenders At Risk
by Sherif Osman (@SherifFree)
Maui Fires / Resilience
- Broader Lessons About Resilience from Maui’s Fires
by Daniel P. Aldrich (@DanielPAldrich)
Podcast: Defense Department – Civilian Harm in U.S. Wars
- The Just Security Podcast: A New Standard for Evidence of Civilian Harm?
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Emily Tripp (@Emily_4319) and Anna Zahn