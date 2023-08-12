Armenia-Azerbaijan
- Starvation as a Means of Genocide: Azerbaijan’s Blockade of the Lachin Corridor Between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh
by Luis Moreno Ocampo (@MorenoOcampo1)
Supreme Court and Voting Rights
- John Roberts Takes Control on Voting Rights
by Alan Neff (@AlanNeff) and Caroline Fredrickson (@crfredrickson)
Trump January 6th Prosecution
- Will Mark Meadows Be A Principal Witness Against Donald Trump?
by Albert W. Alschuler
- Anatomy of a Fraud: Kenneth Chesebro’s Misrepresentation of My Scholarship in His Efforts to Overturn the 2020 Presidential Election
by Laurence H. Tribe (@tribelaw)
Great Power Competition: China and Climate
- Friends Don’t Let Friends Succumb to Climate Change: Competing With China by Helping Our Partners and Allies Adapt
by Erin Sikorsky (@ErinSikorsky) and Admiral Sam Locklear (Ret.)
China-Taiwan
Israel-Palestine
- The Last Chance for a Two-State Solution for Israelis and Palestinians May Be to Think Much Bigger
by Jonathan Panikoff (@jpanikoff)
Civilian Harm in U.S. Wars
International Justice / Terrorism
- Why Terrorism Exceptions to State Immunity Do Not Violate International Law
by William S. Dodge (@ProfBillDodge)
ISIS
Zimbabwe Elections
West Africa
- International Criminal Accountability for Yahya Jammeh’s Administration: The Gambia-ECOWAS Court
by Owiso Owiso (@O_Owiso) and Sharon Nakandha (@SherryKyama)
- West Africa’s Grim Trajectory
by Santiago Stocker
Podcast: Trump Classified Documents
- The Just Security Podcast: An Update on the Trump Classified Documents Case
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with David Aaron (@davidcaaron)