Racial Justice
- With New “Alien Land Laws” Asian Immigrants Are Once Again Targeted by Real Estate Bans
by Edgar Chen
Spying / Surveillance
- Expert Backgrounder: Title I of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act vs. Section 702
by Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_)
US Treasury – Somalia
Russia-Ukraine War and United Nations
- Assessing the Controversial Meeting of a U.N. Official and Russian Official Wanted for Arrest in the Hague
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
UN – Process for Crimes Against Humanity
- The U.N. Process for a Crimes Against Humanity Treaty Has Finally Started. Will It Account for Persons with Disabilities?
by Janet Lord, Rosemary Kayess, William Pons and Michael Ashley Stein
Authoritarianism / Democratic Backsliding
- Erdoğan Appears Poised to Win Runoff: Why, and What’s Next for Turkey?
by Kemal Kirişci (@kemalkirisci) and Berk Esen (@BerkEsen)
Domestic Terrorism – Militias
- Stewart Rhodes Should Get No Leniency For Leading Anti-Government Paramilitary Group
by Mary B. McCord and Jacob Glick (@jhglick)
France – Global Prosecution of War Crimes
- 2nd Time’s the Charm: France’s Cour de Cassation Broadens Universal Jurisdiction Law
by Roger Lu Phillips
Civilian Casualties – Drones
- Death by Drones: Does the Pentagon Always Know Who it is Killing?
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
The Holocaust – Bulgaria
- The Ambiguity of Evil and Good: A Tale of Holocaust Rescue and Deportation in Bulgaria
by Menachem Z. Rosensaft (@WorldJewishCong)
Donald Trump Investigations – Manhattan Prosecution
- The Untold Strength of Tax Crimes in Manhattan DA’s Case Against Former President Trump
by Paula Junghans, Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), Joshua Stanton (@StantonLaw) and Fred Wertheimer (@FredWertheimer)
- Manhattan DA Trump Hush Money Clearinghouse: All Key Public Documents
by Just Security
- Detailed Chronology in Trump-Cohen Hush Money Investigation
by Gretchen Knaut, Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), McKenzie Carrier, Vicka Heidt, Greg Phea (@GregPhea) and Madison Gee
- The Question of Tax Fraud in Manhattan DA’s Case Against Former President Trump
by Daniel Hemel (@DanielJHemel)