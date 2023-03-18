Russia – Ukraine
- To Secure Peace in Europe, Bring Ukraine into NATO
by Ambassador Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried)
- The ICC Goes Straight to the Top: Arrest Warrant Issued for Putin
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton)
- Western “Self-Deterrence” is Aiding Putin’s War of Aggression
by Erlingur Erlingsson (@rlingure) and Fridrik Jonsson (@FridrikJonsson)
Use of Force
- Russian Intercept of the U.S. Reaper and International Law
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
- Opaque Transparency on the Use of Force: Observations on the 2022 “1264” Report
by Heather Brandon-Smith (@HBrandonSmith) and Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
Western Balkans / Destabilization
- The Fallacy of US and EU Policy in the Western Balkans
by Ismet Fatih Čančar (@IFCBiH)
Syria / Humanitarian Assistance
Civilian Harm in Armed Conflict
- Armed Conflicts Spread Contaminated Water and Disease: Here’s How to Better Protect Civilians
by Mark Zeitoun and Michael Talhami
Immigration
- Republicans Are Calling to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Here’s Why Their Case is Bunk
by Frank O. Bowman, III (@FOBowman3)
Artificial Intelligence
- Globalizing Responsible AI in the Military Domain by the REAIM Summit
by Tobias Vestner and Juliette François-Blouin
Content Moderation
- Is Meta Up for the Challenge Now That It’s Reinstated Trump?
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Emile Ayoub (@eayoubg)
Espionage
- A Right to Spy? The Legality and Morality of Espionage
by Katherine Fang (@fang_kath), Paras Shah (@pshah518) and Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
- Attorney General Merrick Garland and Intelligence Community Leaders Testify on the Reauthorization of Section 702 of FISA
by Katherine Fang (@fang_kath) and Clara Apt (@claraapt25)
Podcast: Domestic Extremism
- The Just Security Podcast: What the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers Don’t Want You to Know
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Meghan Conroy (@meghaneconroy) Jon Lewis (@Jon_Lewis27)
Podcast: Putin Arrest Warrant
- Just Security Podcast: An Arrest Warrant for Putin
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton)