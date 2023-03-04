Russia – Ukraine
- Lessons From a Year of War in Ukraine
by John Erath
- Can Aid or Assistance Be a Use of Force?: Expert Q&A from Stockton Center’s Russia-Ukraine Conference
by W. Casey Biggerstaff
- Russia’s Forcible Transfer of Ukrainian Civilians: How Civil Society Aids Accountability and Justice
by Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina), Natalia Arno (@Natalia_Budaeva) and Jasmine D. Cameron (@JasmineDCameron)
Kazakhstan / Political Reform
- As Secretary Blinken Arrives, Political Prisoners Wait for the ‘New Kazakhstan’
by Inga Imanbay (@i_imanbay)
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
- Attorney General Merrick Garland Testifies on the Reauthorization of Section 702 of FISA
by Katherine Fang (@fang_kath) and Clara Apt (@claraapt25)
Domestic Violent Extremism
- Video: January 6th Investigators Speak About Ongoing Threats of Violent Extremism
by Mary B. McCord and Jacob Glick (@jhglick)
U.N. Global Counterterrorism Strategy
- Starting Bell Rings for U.N. Counterterrorism Negotiations with Big Questions Unanswered
by Beth Alexion (@BethAlex9), Nicholas Miller and Jordan Street (@jordan_street07)
Law of Armed Conflict
- Lieber at Sand Creek: A New Critical Reinterpretation of the Laws of War
by John Fabian Witt (@JohnFabianWitt)
- Dutch Court, Applying IHL, Delivers Civil Judgment for Victims of 2007 Afghanistan Attack
by Marieke de Hoon (@mariekedehoon)