In Chapter 6 of its final report, the House Select Committee recounted how extremist paramilitary groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys and thousands of other Americans mobilized for the attack on the U.S. Capitol. It tracks how they coalesced around conspiracy theories spread through social media and interacted directly with close advisors to former President Trump. On February 23, 2023, the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP) at Georgetown University Law Center brought together six of the former investigators from the teams that were responsible for investigating these individuals and groups. The investigators discussed what they learned and how they believe our country should be thinking about the threat of political violence moving forward.

Editor’s note: The video below is also available on C-SPAN.

IMAGE: Investigators who worked on the January 6th Committee, including Mary B. McCord (L) and Jacob Glick (R) speak at the Georgetown University Law Center about the ongoing threat of violent domestic extremism on Feb. 23, 2023. (via C-SPAN)