Russia-Ukraine
- Historic UNGA Resolution Calls for Ukraine Reparations
by Chiara Giorgetti (@ChiaraLawProf), Markiyan Kliuchkovsky (@kliuch), Patrick Pearsall (@Pwpearsall) and Jeremy K. Sharpe (@JKSharpe1648)
- Encryption Helps Ukrainians Resist Russia’s Invasion, but a European Plan Threatens the Underlying Trust Any Tech User Needs
by Ken Gude (@KenGude)
- Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, a Dutch Court Prepares to Rule on Four Suspects in the 2014 Downing of Flight MH17
by Marieke de Hoon (@mariekedehoon)
COP27
- Tracking COP27: Notable Moments and Key Themes
by Clara Apt (@claraapt25) and Katherine Fang (@fang_kath)
- Tackling Climate Change Displacement at COP27
by Jeffrey Chase and Camila Bustos (@MaCamilaBustos)
Mar-a-Lago Investigation
- Mar-a-Lago Model Prosecution Memo
by Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Joyce Vance (@JoyceWhiteVance), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Fred Wertheimer (@FredWertheimer), E. Danya Perry (@Edanyaperry), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), Joshua Stanton (@StantonLaw), Donald Simon and Alexander K. Parachini
- The Just Security Podcast: United States v. Trump – A Model Prosecution Memo for Mar-a-Lago
by Paras Shah (@pshah518)
Future Elections
- Roadmap to Accountability: How the Jan. 6 Committee Can Help Enforce the 14th Amendment
by Liz Hempowicz (@lizhempowicz), David Janovsky and Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen)
Domestic Deployment of Military Force
- Without Congressional Action, Lafayette Square and January 6th Can Happen Again
by Ariela Rosenberg and Soren Dayton (@sorendayton)
Justice Department – Press Freedoms
- New DOJ Regulations Are a Victory for Press Freedom, But More Work Remains
by Anna Diakun (@AnnaDiakun)
Iran Protests
- Iranian Women’s Demands for Freedom Must Be Heard
by Rothna Begum (@Rothna_Begum)
Guantanamo
- The Last, Best Chance for Accountability at Guantanamo? A Negotiated Plea for the 9/11 Defendants
by Jonathan Hafetz (@JonathanHafetz)
U.S. Middle East Policy
- America’s Autocratic Persian Gulf ‘Partners’ Are Actually Liabilities
by Jon Hoffman (@Hoffman8Jon) and Abdullah Alaoudh (@aalodah)
U.S. Africa Policy
- For Biden’s Africa Strategy to Succeed, Prioritize Human Rights
by Carine Kaneza Nantulya (@CarineNantulya) and Nicole Widdersheim (@NWiddersheim)