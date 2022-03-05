Russia – Ukraine
- With the Int’l Criminal Court Going In, Russian Soldiers Should Go Home
by Chile Eboe-Osuji (@EboeOsuji)
- Statement by Members of the International Law Association Committee on the Use of Force
by Just Security
- Ukraine and War Powers: A Legal Explainer
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
- The Int’l Criminal Court’s Ukraine Investigation: A Test Case for User-Generated Evidence
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton) and Lindsay Freeman (@lindsaysfreeman)
Ukrainian translation: Розслідування МКС в Україні: краш-тест для доказів, створених користувачами
- Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Imperils Human Rights Defenders and Political Exiles
by Isabel Linzer (@isabelalinzer) and Yana Gorokhovskaia (@gorokhovskaia)
Ukrainian translation: Вторгнення Росії в Україну є загрозою для правозахисників та політичних вигнанців
- Influencing Putin’s Calculus: The Information War and the Russian Public
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger)
- A Simulated President’s Daily Brief on Putin and Ukraine
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
Ukrainian translation: Змодельований щоденний звіт президента про Путіна та Україну
- The Legal Obligation to Recognize Russian Deserters as Refugees
by Tom Dannenbaum (@tomdannenbaum)
- United Nations Response Options to Russia’s Aggression: Opportunities and Rabbit Holes
by Larry D. Johnson
- The Russia-Ukraine Conflict, the Black Sea, and the Montreux Convention
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
Good Governance Papers
- The Good Governance Papers: A “Report Card” Wrap-Up of 2022 Updates
by Emily Berman, Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter), Megan Corrarino (@MeganCorrarino), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Dakota S. Rudesill (@DakotaRudesill)
Authorization for Use of Military Force
- Questions for Congress to Ask the Biden Administration at the AUMF Hearing
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
State of the Union
- Ahead of the State of the Union: Analysis from Diplomats, Top Experts
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br) and Tess Graham (@tess_e_graham)