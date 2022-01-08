by

January 8, 2022

January 6 

Resort to War

Drone Warfare

Russia

Venezuela 

Afghanistan 

China

Israel and Palestine

Images [from left to right]: Alex Wong/Getty Images; AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images; MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images;
ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images; Javed Tanveer/AFP via Getty Images; FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images