January 6
- Mining Parler and Mapping the “Stop the Steal” Campaign
by Candace Rondeaux (@CandaceRondeaux) and Ben Dalton (@wbend)
- Taking Stock: Accountability for January 6th and the Risks of Recurrence
by Grant Tudor (@g_tudor) and Justin Florence (@justingflorence)
- Timeline for Anniversary of January 5: DOJ Election Fraud Investigations and GA Senate Runoff
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Antara Joardar
- January 6 Clearinghouse
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Resort to War
- Time for the Biden Administration to Disavow the Dangerous Soleimani Legal Opinions
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
Drone Warfare
- Civilian Casualties in U.S. Air Wars: A Wake-up Call for Canada and its Future Use of Armed Drones?
by Simon Bagshaw (@SimonBagshaw)
Russia
- As Putin Aims to Re-Divide Europe, Lessons from the Past Can Guide a Response
by Ambassador Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried)
Venezuela
- Biden Must Change, Not Deepen, Trump’s Failed Venezuela Strategy
(también disponible en español: Biden debe cambiar, no profundizar, la fallida estrategia de Trump hacia Venezuela)
by Francisco R. Rodríguez (@frrodriguezc)
Afghanistan
- Afghanistan: The Humanitarian Catastrophe is the Security Threat
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
China
- China’s Nuclear Buildup is About More Than Nukes
by Jacob Stokes (@jacobstokes)
- Why Ending the Justice Department’s “China Initiative” is Vital to U.S. Security
by Michael German (@RethinkIntel) and Alex Liang