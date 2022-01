Francisco R. Rodríguez (@frrodriguezc) is a Venezuelan economist and currently director and founder of Oil for Venezuela, a non-profit organization focused on finding solutions to Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis. He previously served as Head of the Economic and Financial Advisory of the Venezuelan National Assembly (2000-2004), Head of the Research Team of the United Nations’ Human Development Report Office (2008-2011), and Chief Andean Economist for Bank of America (2011-2016).