U.S. Capitol Attack
- Interview with Philip Shenon: Lessons from the Uncensored History of the 9/11 Commission
by Philip Shenon and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- The World Is Watching: The US Should Follow Its Own Advice and Establish a 1/6 Commission
by Debra Perlin (@DebraPerlin)
Gaza Conflict
- Dispatch from Israel on Human Shields: What I Should’ve Said to a Dad on the Playground
by Eliav Lieblich (@eliavl)
Yazidi Genocide
Social Media Platforms
- Facebook Oversight Board’s Decision on Trump Ban in a Global Context: The Treatment of Political Leaders
by Chinmayi Arun (@ChinmayiArunj)
Countering Violent Extremism/Terrorism
- On Christchurch Call Anniversary, a Step Closer to Eradicating Terrorism Online?
by Courtney C. Radsch (@courtneyr)
Coronavirus
- Vaccinate Our Kids
by Alyssa Burgart, MD, MA (@BurgartBioethix) and Seth Trueger, MD, MPH (@MDaware)
Election Interference
- Same Data, Same Strategy: A New Look at How the Trump Campaign and Russian Intelligence Operated in 2016
by John Sipher (@john_sipher)
Myanmar
- Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The Need for an Inclusive Accountability
by Carmen Cheung
- Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: A Crisis Born from Impunity
by Grant Shubin (@Grant_GJC) and Akila Radhakrishnan (@akilaGJC)
Democracy Summit
- Want the Summit for Democracy to Develop Solutions? Include Local Governments
by Eguiar Lizundia (@eguiar) and Patrick Quirk (@patrickwquirk)
International Criminal Court
- The US Should Respect the ICC’s Founding Mandate
by Liz Evenson (@liz_evenson) and Esti Tambay (@EstiTambay)
Supreme Court – Constitutional Law Litigation
- Folly at the Supreme Court: Choosing Between Competing Originalist Claims
by W. Neil Eggleston
Nuclear Weapons
- Neither NATO, Nor Nukes: The Answer to Ukraine’s Security is a Strategic Alliance with the United States
by Mariana Budjeryn (@mbudjeryn) and Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. (@tgrahamjr)
Climate Change
- Want to Compete with China? Deliver on Climate Security for the Indo-Pacific
by Caroline Baxter and Erin Sikorsky
Trump Litigation and Investigations
- Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump
by Karl Mihm, Jacob Apkon (@japkon) and Sruthi Venkatachalam
Just Security Announcements
- Welcoming Monica C. Bell, Rebecca Hamilton, and Joyce Vance to Just Security’s Board of Editors
by Just Security