Folly at the Supreme Court: Choosing Between Competing Originalist Claims

by

May 18, 2021

A Supreme Court decision expected by the end of June will likely address the unitary executive theory of presidential power and whether originalist understandings of the Constitution support it in a particular circumstance. That interpretive exercise is a fool’s errand both in general and in the case at hand.

The Supreme Court is expected to decide Collins v. Yellen, which questions whether statutory protections against the president’s ability to terminate the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency are constitutional. The case will test the role of Framing-era historical sources, which are often the sole evidence relied upon by originalists on the Court. Originalists have cited Founding-era history that they claim supports the unitary executive theory, which holds that the entire executive power of the United States – including the power to remove executive officials – is vested in the president. Under this theory, constraining the president’s ability to remove senior executive branch officials is unconstitutional, and the statutory protections against removal must be struck down.

Originalists rely on three sources of history for this theory: the original meaning of the Constitution and, in particular, the vesting clause at the beginning of Article II of the Constitution; the so-called Great Decision of 1789, which they argue shows that the First Congress agreed that that the Constitution permitted removal of executive branch officials by the president; and evidence that, at the time of the Framing, the King of Great Britain had unfettered power to terminate officials in his government.

Recent historical scholarship about the time of the Framing, however, undermines originalist argument for a unitary executive theory. This new scholarship takes originalism on its own terms, assuming arguendo that originalism is the proper method of interpreting the Constitution and asking: What does the historical record actually show? The challenge for originalists is that historical analysis generally – and of these three events in particular – is murky and subject to dispute. Reasonable but competing views on the topic often exist within the academy, leading the reflective mind to keep alternative theories under consideration and not dogmatically subscribe to a particular view as necessarily correct.

First, consider competing views of the vesting clause. Julien Davis Mortenson, in an article in the Columbia Law Review, has reviewed the history from the time of the Framers and concluded that, as the title of his article recounts, “Art. II Vests Executive Power, Not the Royal Prerogative.” According to Mortenson, “executive power” at the time of the Framing was the power to execute laws passed by Congress. It did not encompass a range of unenumerated powers that the King would ordinarily have possessed. Professor Prakash, in his book Imperial from the Beginning: The Constitution of the Original Executive, reviews the history of the vesting clause and takes the opposite position. Michael McConnell in his book, The President Who Would Not Be King, takes a middle ground. Three serious academics have written long, well-researched, scholarly treatments of the same question, and each came to a different conclusion.

It is much the same with the “Great Decision of 1789,” the series of debates in the First Congress on whether the Constitution vested removal power in the president alone, in Congress, or in some combination thereof. Chief Justice William Howard Taft in the 1926 case Myers v. United States argued that the Great Decision demonstrates that members of the First Congress who were among the Framers agreed that the president has unfettered removal power. Jed Shugerman, on the other hand, in an amicus brief filed in Collins, relies on a recently studied diary by one of the Senators in that First Congress to show that a majority of the First Congress rejected an exclusive presidential removal power. Again, history is contested, this time with a wrinkle as happens with history all the time: New sources emerge, and with the new sources comes a new understanding of the historical event.

Finally, the British King’s removal powers at the time of the Framing are also unclear. Daniel Birk argued in the Stanford Law Review in January 2021 that the power to remove executive officials was not one of the prerogative powers of the Crown. The King had the power to hire and fire his close advisors, but Parliament frequently regulated the qualifications, hiring, and tenure of other officials — including protection against termination. McConnell, in his book, disagrees to some extent, arguing that the King had the power to remove most officers at will including his senior advisors. This debate over the history of the time is yet another illustration that what the Framers envisioned is “almost as enigmatic as the dreams Joseph was called to interpret for Pharaoh,” as Justice Robert Jackson famously said in 1952 in the Steel Seizure case.

Why are these seemingly intractable questions of history important in a case pending before the Supreme Court in 2021 concerning the constitutionality of a statute enacted by Congress in 2008 to address mortgage lenders after the financial collapse? Originalists typically argue the history of the Framing can definitively resolve constitutional questions that the Framers almost certainly could never have imagined. The outcome of the case, they say, is driven by the history. Critics of originalism argue that the theory is a convenient method of reaching conservative outcomes.

The academic disputes discussed above make clear that divining history in any given constitutional case may not be realistic. The history is rarely one-sided. Justice Jackson’s observations in the Steel Seizure case are once again on point: “[P]artisan debate and scholarly speculation yields no net result but only supplies more or less apt quotations from respected sources on each side of any question. They largely cancel each other.”

Legal historians acting in good faith and able to dedicate months and years to researching and seeking just what the history shows with respect to a single issue – rather than juggling a large and disparate docket of cases – often reach quite different conclusions. New sources can emerge, or existing understandings of the past can be reconsidered. Can we really expect non-expert judges, operating within tight timelines and the confines of the adversarial judicial system, to be able to divine the ground truth of this frequently elusive and highly contested history? When there is, at best, a 51 percent chance that the Justices have the history right, is it really advisable to lock the Constitution into a particular version of that history for all time? Can constitutional history be determined by a 5-4 vote of Supreme Court justices? What all of these cases show is that the adversarial nature of the U.S. judicial system is a poor method of divining that frequently elusive history – and that the originalist method for deciding cases cannot provide the certainty that it claims.

Photo: ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Dispatch from Israel on Human Shields: What I Should’ve Said to a Dad on the Playground

by

Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: A Crisis Born from Impunity

by and

Yazidis Deserve Justice for Genocide: How Biden’s Team Can Lead the Way

by

Facebook Oversight Board’s Decision on Trump Ban in a Global Context: The Treatment of Political Leaders

by

Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The ASEAN Way Must Change

by and

The New Cyber Executive Order is a Good Start, But Needs a Supercharge from Congress

by

Getting to the Bottom of Jan. 6 Is Proving Too Difficult for Congress

by

Will the American Rescue Plan Finally Bring Meaningful Debt Relief to Farmers of Color?

by

A Just Exit from Afghanistan

by and

The Official and Unofficial Timeline of Defense Department Actions on January 6

by and

Investigating Jan. 6 — Key Unanswered Questions for Congress and Media to Ask

by , , and

Giuliani’s FARA Problem

by

To Thwart the Illegal Narcotics Trade, Expose the Dark Economy

by

The Illegality of Targeting Civilians by Way of Belligerent Reprisal: Implications for U.S. Nuclear Doctrine

by and

Preparing for Future Pandemics Means Improving and Reforming — Not Abandoning — the WHO

by

In a COVID World, America Is Divided Over Its Common Defense

by , and

Trump’s Secret Rules for Drone Strikes and Presidents’ Unchecked License to Kill

by

Is Roger Stone Getting Off Easy for Tax Fraud?

by

Hack-to-Patch by Law Enforcement Is a Dangerous Practice

by and

Biden’s First 100 Days on Immigration: A Test of Leadership

by

A Letter to President Biden from a Former Intelligence Officer: Close Guantanamo Bay

by

At 100 Days, Grading Biden’s Progress Toward a More Responsible US Arms Trade Policy

by , , , , , and

Key Takeaways From Latest FISA Court Opinion on Section 702 and FBI Warrantless Queries

by

Biden’s Decision to Pull Troops From Afghanistan Risks a Major Refugee Crisis

by and

Biden Approach to Immigration, Outlined at UN Human Rights Council, Leaves Serious Gaps

by and

A Drop in the Ocean: A Preliminary Assessment of the Koblenz Trial on Syrian Torture

by

An Opportunity for Congress to Require Transparency of the Executive’s International Agreements

by , and

Biden Team’s Litigation Tactics on Guantanamo Undercut Biden Policy to Close the Prison

by , and

The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions

by and

We’re From the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack

by

Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start

by

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

by

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

by and

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

by

Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law

by , and

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

by , and

Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy

by and

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

by and

To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts

by

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

W. Neil Eggleston

Lecturer, Harvard Law School. He previously served as White House Counsel for President Barack Obama, 2014-2017.

Read these related stories next:

Biden Team’s Litigation Tactics on Guantanamo Undercut Biden Policy to Close the Prison

April 21, 2021 by , and

The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C. The sky is sunny and blue, and bushes and trees stand outside the building.

We Do Need to Reform the Supreme Court

April 8, 2021 by and

The empty courtroom of the Commissions building where on Tuesday preliminary hearings will begin for four detainees held on the Naval Base is seen August 22, 2004 in Guantanamo, Cuba. Six flags stand at the front of the room.

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

March 3, 2021 by

The top of the U.S. Supreme Court building.

We Don’t Need to Reform the Supreme Court

February 12, 2021 by

Supporters of US President Donald Trump participate in the Million MAGA March to protest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the US Supreme Court on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. They carry Trump flags, American flags, and other flags.

Authoritarian Populism, Courts and Democratic Erosion

February 11, 2021 by and

The Meaning of the Supreme Court’s Ruling in Germany v. Philipp

February 8, 2021 by

Cases containing electoral votes are opened during a joint session of Congress after the session resumed following protests at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, early on January 7, 2021

The Constitutional Case for Impeaching Donald Trump (Again)

January 9, 2021 by

Legal blind justice Themis metal statue with scales on chains

Judges Doing What Judges Do: A Unified Theory of the 2020 Election Season

January 5, 2021 by

Ivanka Trump watches Donald Trump speak during a news briefing on coronavirus on March 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Neither wear face masks.

Purpose, Not Specificity, Limits the Pardon Power: A Rejoinder to Rappaport

December 28, 2020 by

A jacket is draped over an empty chair at a desk with a gavel and lamp. A flag stands in a corner.

The System Is Not Working: The Lopsided Election Result, Not The Courts, Saved Our Democracy

December 21, 2020 by

A picture taken on November 19, 2020 shows the headquarters of Swiss food giant Nestle in Vevey ahead of a November 29, 2020 nationwide vote on a people's initiative to impose due diligence rules on Swiss-based firms active abroad.

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Judicial Activism, Corporate Exceptionalism, and the Puzzlement of Nestlé v. Doe

December 11, 2020 by

Supreme Court Building

Supreme Court Preview: Collins v. Mnuchin and the Expanding ‘Unitary Executive’ Theory

December 8, 2020 by