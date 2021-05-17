Welcoming Monica C. Bell, Rebecca Hamilton, and Joyce Vance to Just Security’s Board of Editors

Just Security is thrilled to welcome three new members to our Editorial Board: Monica C. Bell, Rebecca Hamilton, and Joyce Vance. Their work will be familiar to many of our readers (see Just Security articles by Monica C. Bell here, by Rebecca Hamilton here, and by Joyce Vance here). Each brings a wealth of knowledge and deep professional experience in their areas of expertise, including racial justice, criminal law, national security law, international criminal law, social media platform regulation, and more.

Join us in welcoming all three of these phenomenal additions to the Just Security Editorial Board.

Monica C. Bell ( @monicacbell Yale Law Journal, NYU Law Review, American Journal of Sociology, Law & Society Review, and other outlets. She has also published writing in popular venues such as the Los Angeles Review of Books and the Washington Post. To learn more about her work, please visit www.monicabell.org Rebecca Hamilton ( @bechamilton Fighting for Darfur: Public Action and the Struggle to Stop Genocide (Palgrave Macmillan) which analyzes citizen activism and the effort to stop mass atrocities. Hamilton previously served as a lawyer in the prosecutorial division of the International Criminal Court and has worked in the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. Before joining WCL, Hamilton was an Associate-in-Law at Columbia Law School. Prior to entering academia Hamilton worked as a journalist for the Washington Post and Reuters. A Pulitzer Center grantee, and former fellow at New America and at Open Society Foundations, she has also written for outlets including Foreign Affairs, The New Yorker, Foreign Policy, The Atlantic, and The New Republic. She has appeared on PBS Newshour, NPR, BBC, and Al-Jazeera. Joyce White Vance (@JoyceWhiteVance) is a Distinguished Professor of the Practice of Law at Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law at The University of Alabama. She served as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 2009 to 2017. She was nominated for that position by President Barack Obama in May of 2009 and unanimously confirmed by the Senate in August of 2009. Professor Vance served on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee and was the Co-Chair of its Criminal Practice Subcommittee. As U.S. Attorney, she was responsible for overseeing all federal criminal investigations and prosecutions in north Alabama, including matters involving civil rights, national security, cybercrime, public corruption, health care and corporate fraud, violent crime and drug trafficking. She was also responsible for affirmative and defensive civil litigation on behalf of the government and for all federal criminal and civil appeals. Before becoming U.S. Attorney, Professor Vance served as an Assistant United States Attorney in Birmingham for 18 years. She spent ten years as a criminal prosecutor, before moving to the Appellate Division in 2002. She became the Chief of that Division in 2005. Prior to her work as a federal prosecutor, she spent six years as a litigator in private practice, first at Arent, Fox, Kintner, Plotkin & Kahn in Washington D.C., and then at Bradley, Arant, Rose & White, now Bradley, Arant, Boult & Cummings, in Birmingham. Professor Vance received a B.A. from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, magna cum laude, and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of law. Professor Vance is the 2017 recipient of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health’s Lou Wooster Public Health Hero Award for her leadership in creating a community-engaged initiative that included partners from law enforcement, the medical and business communities, and educators to address the heroin and opioid epidemic in northern Alabama. She is a frequent legal commentator on MSNBC and other news outlets.

