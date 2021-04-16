National Security This Week at the United Nations (April 9-16)

April 16, 2021

US and NATO Plan to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan; Taliban Withdraws from Planned Peace Talks in Istanbul

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he plans to begin withdrawing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan on May 1, completing the process by Sept. 11, 2021. Biden said that the decision to leave Afghanistan was not difficult as the “reasons for remaining in Afghanistan have become increasingly unclear.” NATO also agreed to withdraw forces beginning May 1, stating that “[a]ny Taliban attacks on allied troops during this withdrawal will be met with a forceful response.”

Following this announcement, the Taliban withdrew from a planned Afghan peace summit, known as the Istanbul Conference on the Afghanistan Peace Process, that was to begin next week and was organized by the U.N., Turkey, and Qatar. The Taliban stated on Tuesday that they would not participate in peace talks “until all foreign forces completely withdraw.”

U.N. Human Rights Experts Call for Greater Action on Myanmar as 80 People Killed in Bago

On April 9, activists reported over 80 people were killed by Myanmar security forces, though the actual count is unknown since the military has removed the bodies. Following this, the U.N. Country Team in Myanmar reiterated calls to end violence. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet stated that condemnation and limited sanctions are not enough: “States with influence need to urgently apply concerted pressure on the military to halt the commission of grave human rights violations.” She compared the descent into violence to that which occurred in Syria in 2011 and called for the international community to take stronger action so the situation does not devolve into a full-blown conflict. The U.N. Special Envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, received notice from the military that they are not ready to receive her. She is scheduled to meet with U.N. regional officials and Myanmar ambassadors in Bangkok instead of inside Myanmar.

COVID-19 Updates: Warnings Concerning Vaccine Inequity, WHO on Live Animal Markets, and U.N. Officials on Cambodia

U.N. officials raised concerns again this week on global vaccine inequity. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that only 0.2% of vaccinations have been administered in low-income countries. The World Bank also stated that without vaccines, economic inequities are increasing and called for “strong partnership and cooperation at the national, regional, and global levels.” Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed steps from the International Monetary and Finance Committee (IMFC) and World Bank Develop Committee designed to alleviate COVID-19 related financial distress.

The WHO, World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) and U.N. Environmental Programme (UNEP) published interim guidance calling for the suspension of “wet markets”, or traditional markets where live animals are sold. The guidelines cited the suspected link between wild animals and emerging infectious diseases in humans.

U.N. Independent human rights officials raised concerns over a “disproportionate and unwarranted” new law in Cambodia which imposes harsh prison sentences and fines for any violators of COVID-19 prevention measures including restrictions on public gatherings and demonstrations. The rights experts also raised concerns over the government publishing the private information of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, saying that such disclosure has no “substantial nexus with the public health measures.”

Violence in Darfur Kills or Injures Hundreds, Forces Thousands to Flee

Violence erupted in West Darfur this weekend when two men of the Massalit tribe were killed by unknown assailants, leading to armed mobilization of the Massalit and Arab communities. Hundreds were killed and injured in the ensuing conflict thousands were forced to flee into neighboring Chad, and structures (including a hospital and U.N. compound) were damaged. The U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is working to address the needs of the large influx of refugees and provide for immediate humanitarian concerns. The UNHCR also welcomed steps from the Sudanese government investigating the conflict, urging “prompt, transparent, and effective follow-up.”

Biden Preparing to Nominate Cindy McCain as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. World Food Program

As part of a tradition to nominate one member of the opposite party to a Cabinet position, Biden is preparing to nominate Cindy McCain, the late Arizona Senator John McCain’s widow, to the post of U.S. ambassador to the U.N. World Food Program (WFP). McCain, who endorsed Biden the for the 2020 election, has had a history of working with the WFP. Reporting indicates she is currently undergoing a background check.

Independent U.N. Human Rights Experts Condemn Election Crackdown in Uganda and Call for Reparations

U.N. human rights experts condemned human rights abuses in Uganda following the January elections. Reporting indicates that opposition leaders and supporters have been subject to extrajudicial killings, abductions, arbitrary arrest and detention, forced disappearance, torture, and attacks on free speech and assembly during the months before and after the contentious election. The Ugandan election took place on Jan. 14 and incumbent President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner, amid allegations of election fraud, over opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine. Wine himself was placed under de facto house arrest for eleven days when security forces stormed his home in January. The U.N. Human Rights experts have asked the Ugandan government to “provide immediate remedies and reparation to all victims.”

OPCW Concludes There are “Reasonable Grounds” to Believe Syrian Military Responsible for Chemical Attack in 2018

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) released a second report this week on the 2018 chemical attack in Saraqib. The report concluded that chlorine gas was dropped over a large area, affecting at least 12 Syrians on the ground. Secretary General Guterres expressed deep concern over the findings, strongly condemning the use of chemical weapons in any circumstance. Assad has denied using chemical weapons, despite reporting from a number of organizations demonstrating that the Assad regime has utilized chemical attacks hundreds of times over the past decade.

U.N. Human Rights Officials Criticize the U.S. “Rewards for Justice” Counterterrorism Program as Violative of Human Rights

The U.S. Rewards for Justice counterterrorism program was established in 1984 by the Act to Combat International Terrorism and authorizes the Secretary of State to reward information on persons involved in international terrorism. Alena Douhan, Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures, said this week that such policies deny many of those targeted their due process rights. Since noncooperation comes with the threat of sanctions, U.N. rights experts have also said that the sanctions violate rights to work, freedom of movement, reputation, and life.

Benin’s President Patrice Talon Wins Re-Election After Exiling or Disqualifying Other Major Candidates

The Benin election commission announced that incumbent President Patrice Talon has won 86 percent of the votes during Sunday’s elections. There were only two other candidates on the ballot as several key opposition figures were arrested, exiled, or disqualified. Despite this, a government spokesman has stated that “no-one is excluded from this election.” Talon’s reelection breaks an earlier promise he made to serve only one term in office. This turn to autocracy has been noted as part of a trend towards democratic backsliding in West Africa.

Image: KABUL, AFGHANISTAN – APRIL 24, 2017: A U.S. soldier guards the back gate aboard a helicopter carrying former U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis as he arrived via helicopter at Resolute Support headquarters on April 24, 2017 in in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst – Pool/Getty Images)

 

Sruthi Venkatachalam

Sruthi is a Student Staff Editor at Just Security and a JD student at Yale Law School.

People wearing face masks visit a Huawei booth during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai on February 23, 2021.

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

April 13, 2021 by and

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Hizyme Potter, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Capt. Stewart Bateshansky, commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 3, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in the Arabian Gulf, March 19, 2021. Both wear face masks and Hospital Corpsman Potter wears gloves and a face shield.

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

April 12, 2021 by

Security Council members hold a videoconference in connection with Maintenance of international peace and security.

National Security Last Week at the United Nations (April 2-9)

April 9, 2021 by

Marie Maybou wears a face mask as she melts snow on the kitchen stove on February 19, 2021 in Austin, Texas so that she has water to flush the toilets in her home after the city water stopped running.

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

April 8, 2021 by , and

Beji Caid Essebsi Tunisian President; Alpha Conde President of the Republic of Guinea, Faure Gnassingbe President of the Republic of Togo; Paul Kagame President of the Republic of Rwanda; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz; Abdelfattah al-Sisi Egyptian President; Alassane Ouattara Ivory Coast president; Macky Sall President of the Republic of Senegal; Patrice Talon President of the Republic of Benin and President of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina; Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz; Abiy Ahmed Ali Ethiopian Prime Minister; International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde; Nana Akufo-Addo President of the Republic of Ghana; Cyril Ramaphosa South African President; World Bank President Jim Yong Kim; African Union (AU) Commission representative Moussa Faki Mahamat and Morocco's Finance Minister Mohamed Benchaaboun pose for a picture during the "Compact with Africa" conference on trade, aid and diplomacy on October 30, 2018 at the Chancellery in Berlin.

What Are the Stakes of the Upcoming Elections in Benin?

April 5, 2021 by

EU High Representative and Foreign Minister Josep Borrell Fontelles addresses the ministerial portion of the Brussels V Conference, March 30, 2021

National Security Last Week at the United Nations (March 26 – April 2)

April 2, 2021 by

Exterior View of the new International Criminal Court building in The Hague on July 30, 2016 in The Hague The Netherlands.

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

April 2, 2021 by

Troops stand in lines with their hands behind their backs. U.S. Special Operations Forces and Mozambican leaders stand in front of the troops giving instructions as part of a two-month Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) training program.

Getting US-Africa Relations Back on Track With a Focus on Human Rights

April 2, 2021 by and

People march during a Stop Asian Hate rally in downtown Detroit, Michigan on March 27,2021, as part of a nation wide protest in solidarity against hate crimes directed towards Asian Americans in the wake of the Atlanta, Georgia spa shootings that left eight dead. They carry signs reading, “All of us vs. racism #StopAsianHate” and “Stop AAPI Hate.”

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

April 2, 2021 by

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar visits the construction site of a field hospital to house coronavirus patients in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 23, 2020.

Amid Palestinian Election Plans, Time to Challenge Hamas?

April 1, 2021 by

The building and grounds of Germany’s Federal Court of Justice. There is a grassy lawn with a fountain, trees lining the sides, and the building itself is centered.

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

March 31, 2021 by

A crowded prison cell in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh on October 26, 2019. Men accused of being affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group sit and lay on the floor close together. There does not appear to be an empty floor space.

A Tribunal for ISIS Fighters – A National Security and Human Rights Emergency

March 30, 2021 by