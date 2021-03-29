Race to the Top Brass

How Congressional Nominations to the Military Service Academies Produce a Racially Disparate Officer Corps

by and

March 29, 2021

Senators and members of Congress disproportionately nominate White students to the United States’ competitive military academies and, thus, continue to cultivate a disproportionately White (and male) military leadership, according to a new report.

The Connecticut Veterans Legal Center’s (CVLC) Veterans Inclusion Project recently released the revelatory report, “Gatekeepers to Opportunity: Racial Disparities in Congressional Nominations to the Military Service Academies.” Working with the Veterans Legal Services Clinic at Yale Law School, CVLC analyzed the little-studied and often opaque congressional process by which nearly three quarters of the cadet and midshipman classes are recommended for admission to the nation’s elite military academies: the United States Military Academy (West Point), the United States Naval Academy, and the United States Air Force Academy. Following a prior CVLC Gatekeepers report on gender disparities in the nominations process, the new data revealed just how few students of color are being recommended. The repercussions of these choices can be seen in today’s military leadership.

The report utilized over 20 years of academy and Department of Defense (DOD) data obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and litigation and focused on legislators who have nominated 10 or more applicants to the military service academies. Its findings were stark. Congress awarded Black students only 6 percent of total nominations and provided only 8 percent to Hispanic students, despite the fact that Black and Hispanic students comprise 15 percent and 22 percent of the U.S. population aged 18 to 24, respectively. Two hundred nineteen of the 371 members of Congress included in this report’s analysis granted less than 5 percent of their nominations to Black students and 49 members did not nominate a single Black student; 182 members of Congress nominated less than 5 percent Hispanic nominees, and 31 did not nominate a single Hispanic student. In contrast, 43 percent of the enlisted active-duty personnel are people of color.

The U.S. military has long been considered at the forefront of advancing opportunities for people of color, leading the way for integration before the civil rights era, and producing prominent military and national leaders including Generals Benjamin Davis, Colin Powell, Eric Shinseki, and current Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Persons of color have long served valiantly in the military and given their lives in defense of this country. Recall that the first casualty of the American Revolution was a Black man, Crispus Attucks, and that many of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the Tuskegee Airmen, and the 442nd Infantry (Japanese American) Regiment (the most highly decorated for its size) gave their last full measures of devotion to a nation that had enslaved, segregated, and interned them. Despite its reputation as a vanguard of meritocracy – where the only color that matters should be camouflage – today’s armed forces continue to be plagued by systemic racism. This includes discrimination in the military justice system, as discussed previously in Just Security, the troubling finding that nearly one-third of active-duty personnel recently surveyed have witnessed examples of white nationalism or ideologically driven racism in the ranks, or the striking racial and gender composition of the overwhelmingly White and male officer corps.

The key to addressing these disparities is cultivating leadership and appropriate representation that reflects the makeup of our country and armed forces. As Defense Secretary Austin stated during his confirmation process, “recruiting a force reflective of the Nation serves as a critical component of our national security strategy.” His call for a military that represents the country it protects is being realized within the highly diverse enlisted ranks, but has fallen far short in the officer corps. This problem was identified in a 1972 DOD Task Force Report on racial inequality in the military justice system which concluded:

the armed forces comprise an institution of society, which is largely white at the top and in the middle, but is becoming increasingly diverse racially toward the bottom…. minority enlisted men’s attitudes towards an officer corps, which is easily observed to be almost entirely white …. will, inevitably in our judgment, resent leadership by a corps which does not contain a proportion of minority officers nearly equivalent to the proportion of minority members in the service… this causes a distrust of … the military system.

During the Obama administration, the official position of the government in affirmative action cases specifically cited to the service academies need to recruit highly qualified and diverse student bodies, prepared to lead a diverse force. An absence of unit cohesion and trust in the military between commanders and the rank and file presents a serious national security risk.

Congress, with its power to nominate applicants to the academies, plays a pivotal role in addressing that risk.

Admission to the academies is extremely competitive and requires both scholastic achievement and physical ability. A nomination to one of the academies is also required and must be provided by a member of Congress, or a non-congressional recommender, including the president, vice president, academy superintendent, or several other military-related sources. The ability to obtain one of these nominations requires access to the highest levels of political power in the nation. It’s no surprise that some guidance for obtaining a nomination has suggested utilizing family connections to representatives and senators and, in a system that privileges such access, White students received 74 percent of all nominations, despite only comprising 54 percent of the American population aged 18-24.

Securing a nomination is an essential step to getting into one of these elite military institutions. After applications are submitted, a selection process occurs, and it appears that through this, the academies are able to create a student body that more closely resembles the country’s diversity. However, the institutions are still disproportionately White, some more than others. The U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy have shown less progress than West Point in increasing the representation of Black cadets and midshipmen. The Air Force Academy’s 2010-2011 12-month enrollment was 6 percent Black, 8 percent Hispanic, 8 percent Asian or Pacific Islander, and 75 percent White. In 2018-2019, its cadets were 6 percent Black, 11 percent Hispanic, 6 percent Asian or Pacific Islander, and 63 percent White. Similarly, the U.S. Naval Academy’s 2010-2011 enrollment was 6 percent Black, 12 percent Hispanic, 5 percent Asian or Pacific Islander, shifting only slightly in 2018-19 to 7 percent Black, 12 percent Hispanic, 8 percent Asian or Pacific Islander, and 63 percent White. West Point has seen the largest rise in Black cadets—in 2010-11, its 12-month enrollment was 6 percent Black, 8 percent Hispanic, 8 percent Asian or Pacific Islander, and 75 percent White. In 2018-19, West Point was 12 percent Black, 10 percent Hispanic, 8 percent Asian or Pacific Islander, and 63 percent White. It is clear that the academies are somehow producing classes that are more diverse than the congressional nominations, but, without greater transparency into the nomination and selection process, and the data underlying it, it is unclear why. Even still, the disparity remains.

This creates significant downstream effects, as access to the academies has a significant impact on the future leadership of the military. While the three elite military academies only account for 20 percent of the officer corps, they disproportionately produce the leaders who eventually rise as the top brass in the Pentagon and who lead the military’s most prestigious commands.

So, what can be done to close the racial gap? Following the first Gatekeepers report, CVLC championed the PANORAMA Act legislation, introduced by Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), which was enacted into law as part of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021. It begins the process of increasing transparency and pulling back the veil on what the data reveals. It requires, in part:

  • The establishment of one central portal for members of Congress and non-congressional nominators to nominate students to all three academies, streamlining the highly decentralized nominations process. The portal will also collect and retain demographic data about each member’s nominations from year to year. Though this individualized data will not be publicly reported, the data collection and retention will allow each member to review their own nominating patterns and trends over time;
  • The adoption of uniform coding for racial and ethnic data. Currently, each school labels nominees’ races and ethnicities differently, making cross-academy comparison or combined analysis difficult. In the Department of Defense’s ongoing efforts to foster diverse military leadership, understanding and comparing how nominations are granted to future officers at each of the academies is a critical first step. The service academies have not followed the racial and ethnicity classification standards established by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in the collection of their admissions data, but will now be required to. This is not an issue confined to the academies, as a 2019 GAO report on racial disparities in the military justice system noted that, “The military services did not collect consistent information about race and ethnicity in their investigations, military justice, and personnel databases.” In particular, the number of potential responses for recording race and ethnicity across 15 separate military databases ranges from five to 32 options for race and two to 25 options for ethnicity. This change will also bring the academies’ data collection practices into line with existing federal standards for racial and ethnic data reporting; and
  • That the Department of Defense publish an annual report detailing the aggregate racial and gender demographics of nominations for the most recent application year. These yearly data will better illuminate Congress’ role in promoting diverse candidates to the academies.

These are important first steps that will increase transparency and will help congressional offices and the DOD better recognize demographic patterns in the nominations process. Obstacles remain, however.

The nominations process is highly decentralized, inconsistent, and opaque. There are 435 members of the House and 100 Senators, as well as five delegates and one Resident Commissioner in Congress, and therefore, there may be as many as 541 different processes, criteria, and standards for obtaining a congressional nomination. While the PANORAMA Act will illuminate who is being nominated, it does not address how they are being chosen. Each congressional office sets its own selection process. In most offices, staffers assess, interview, and recommend the candidates with very little interaction from the legislator. Based on interviews with several congressional offices, the report found that staff members frequently employ a “holistic” model that evaluates qualifications such as character, scholarship, leadership, physical aptitude, medical fitness, and motivation. However, as former Representative John Hall (D-NY) stated, the “x factor” for applicants is often leadership ability. But how does one measure “leadership” or “character” in an objective fashion? If, for instance, an example of leadership is participation in extracurriculars, how would a staffer consider students who come from schools that lack resources to fund clubs, sports, or other after-school activities?

Reliance on “x factors” appears to dangerously mirror what has been described by current Black Air Force pilots as the “good dude factor,” which requires that in addition to professional aviation competency, an individual pilot in a flying squadron must “blend in with the community socially” – a prerequisite to promotional opportunities. This exposes Black pilots to highly subjective assessments and instructions, including as to how they speak or smile so as not to appear intimidating.

This is why one of the most important recommendations of the report is to have congressional staff and other panelists who are conducting interviews to undergo implicit bias training to recognize nontraditional markers of academy qualification and to avoid basing their decisions on their own implicit biases rather than the potential of the applicants.

Finally, there is also a key piece of data that remains outside of the reach of the public. Because congressional offices are not subject to FOIA, the report could not ascertain how many students of color applied for congressional nominations. The PANORAMA Act does not address this problem, although the CVLC Report does raise it and tries to take into account nominations relative to the district and state demographics.

Congress is the gatekeeper for the most elite of the military officers corps – they help determine the composition of the overwhelming majority of the academies’ cadets and midshipmen, and then decades later, confirm the commissions of these same people to general officer positions. We hope this report will be instructive to congressional offices and the DOD whom we encourage to examine and implement its recommendations. As for the 80 percent of the other officers who did not graduate from an elite military academy but instead received their commissions through ROTC, Officer Candidate School, through direct commission, or other means – one need only look at institutions such as the Virginia Military Institute, where the superintendent resigned in the wake of allegations of systemic racism at the school, including threats about lynching, vicious attacks on social media, and even a professor who spoke fondly of her family’s history in the Ku Klux Klan — to see that racial discrimination permeates nearly every corner of how the officer corps is selected and educated. These horrific allegations mirror those brought to light by a group of recent West Point graduates in their manifesto calling for an anti-racist West Point.

When President Harry Truman ordered the integration of the armed forces in 1948, the military helped blaze the trail of integration that other American institutions belatedly followed. But the work remains unfinished. At a time when the country is reexamining institutional racism in light of the Black Lives Matter movement, Congress must consider how its own actions have historically contributed to racial disparities in the composition of the nation’s officer corps, and recognize that they now have the ability, tools, and responsibility to help build a more representative military leadership. Congress can play an essential role in helping to shape an elite officer corps that looks like the soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines in the ranks, and the country they so valiantly serve.

The authors of this piece would like to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of the Veterans Legal Services Clinic at Yale Law School: Kyla Eastling, Lauren Blazing, Sarah Purtill and Teddy Brokaw.

Image: President Donald Trump hosts Department of Defense leadership at the White House on October 7, 2019. 

 

Featured Articles

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

How Attorney General Garland Can Strengthen FOIA Implementation

by

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

The Fight Against Kleptocracy Should Look Beyond the West

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 13-19)

by

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Pluses and Minuses of Pelosi’s Draft Jan. 6 Commission Proposal

by and

The Fight for Marib Threatens Millions of Lives in Yemen

by

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

In India, US Defense Secretary Austin Must Not Overlook Its Democratic Decline

by and

It’s Never Too Late to Say “I’m Sorry”: Sovereign Apologies Over the Years

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 6-12)

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Making Inclusive Uniform Service More Resilient through Congressional Support

by and

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

El Salvador Needs to Stop Prosecuting Obstetric Emergencies as Homicides

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part I

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 27-March 5)

by

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Liam Brennan

Former federal prosecutor and head of Public Corruption Task Force in Connecticut. Follow him on Twitter @LBNewHaven.

Edgar Chen

Edgar Chen previously served as Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division, as well as in the Office of Legislative Affairs and the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section, at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Read these related stories next:

A white supremacist walks through the halls of the Capitol Building with a confederate flag during the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

The Failure to Police White Nationalism is a Feature, Not a Bug of American Policing

March 23, 2021 by

Protestors rally against corruption in central Saint Petersburg on March 26, 2017. Numerous police or military forces in helmets watch the protestors.

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

March 23, 2021 by and

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, new Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, speaks to reporters after meeting with Secretary-General António Guterres.

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

March 19, 2021 by and

Michael Fisher Sr. lifts his son, Michael Fisher Jr., to dunk a basketball near the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue on January 15, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. Art work, graffiti and memorials cover the racist statue and take a stand against racial injustice.

Turtle Island Project: Prose Meets Policy for Stronger U.S. National Security

March 17, 2021 by

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapakse and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse, neither who wear face masks, are surrounded by others, many who wear face masks, as they leave the new cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the Buddhist Temple of the Tooth in the ancient hill capital of Kandy, some 116 km from Colombo on August 12, 2020.

When War Criminals Run the Government: Not Too Late for the International Community to Vet Sri Lankan Officials

March 16, 2021 by and

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg leaves a joint press conference with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern at Parliament in Wellington on August 6, 2019.

Flexible Partnerships Can Help Make NATO Fit for Purpose

March 12, 2021 by and

Silhouettes of U.S. Army soldiers from the 2-82 Field Artillery, 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, walk to where they will board buses to fly home to Fort Hood, Texas after being one of the last American combat units to exit from Iraq on December 15, 2011 at Camp Virginia, near Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Making Inclusive Uniform Service More Resilient through Congressional Support

March 12, 2021 by and

A ball of yarn colored to depict the globe. The side of the yarn with Africa and part of South America is shown.

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

March 11, 2021 by

Sri Lanka Army Commander Shavendra Silva reviewing troops headed to Mali as U.N. peacekeepers on Nov. 6, 2019, at the at the Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment (VIR) Headquarters at Boyagane, Sri Lanka.

UN Should Suspend Sri Lanka from Peacekeeping Over Human Rights Abuses

March 5, 2021 by

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sits with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden during a meeting that included Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (not shown) at the Queen Theater on November 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. They sit at a large horse-shoe or square table allowing ample room for social distancing. An American flag stands behind the table near President-elect Biden.

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

March 5, 2021 by , , and

US soldiers in Bradley tanks carrying American flags patrol an area near Syria's northeastern Semalka border crossing with Iraq's Kurdish autonomous territory, on January 12, 2021.

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

March 4, 2021 by , , and

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on January 20, 2021. They wear masks and have a military escort.

How the Biden-Harris Administration Can Advance Peace & Freedom – At Home and Abroad

February 24, 2021 by and