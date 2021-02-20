Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 13-19)

Attack on the U.S. Capitol
- Civil Society Orgs’ Letter to Schumer: Disqualify Trump via 14th Amendment
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission
by Margaret Shields (@Maggie_Shields1) and Heather Szilagyi (@HJSzilagyi)
- Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours
by Mark A. Graber (@mgraber_)
- In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Josh Asabor
Social Media – Facebook
- Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Laura Hecht-Felella (@laur_hf)
- Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton)
U.S. Foreign Policy: Saudi Arabia, UAE
- Fulfilling Biden Campaign Pledge on Saudi-UAE Policy Will Require a Full Overhaul
by Michael Page (@MichaelARPage)
- Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled
by John Hursh (@JohnHursh)
Forever War
- To End the Forever Wars, Rein in the Drones
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
Climate Change
- As Biden Seeks Answers on Climate’s Impact on Migration, Sydney Declaration Provides Legal Ground Rules for Action
by Jane McAdam (@profjmcadam)
- Climate Change is a Threat the Next Generation Cannot Face Alone
by Kate Guy (@kateaguy) and Annalise Blum (@annaliseblum)
Reproductive Rights
- Now is the Time for the Biden Administration to Commit to Upholding Reproductive Rights as Human Rights
by Risa E. Kaufman
Immigration/Refugees/Asylum Seekers/Travel Ban
- Biden Executive Actions Make Unity Possible for Millions of Marginalized Americans
by Laleh Ispahani (@lispahani)
- Ending PACR/HARP: An Urgent Step Toward Restoring Humane Asylum Policy
by Kate Huddleston (@k_huddleston)
Human Rights and National Security Policy
- A US Return to Human Rights Requires Consistency and Self-Restraint in National Security
by Daniel R. Mahanty (@danmahanty)
- Women, Peace, and Security: Is DOD Turning a Human Rights Corner?
by Army Major Dimitri J. Facaros
Sri Lanka
- Tamils – and Justice – Can’t Wait: The Need for Decisive UN Action on Sri Lanka
by Tasha Manoranjan (@tdmanoranjan)
- US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka
by Ambassador Stephen J. Rapp and Duncan Pickard (@dpickard9)
- Escalating Attacks on Journalists in Sri Lanka Demand New Tack from Human Rights Council
by Elise Baker (@elise__baker) and Nushin Sarkarati (@NushinSarkarati)
- Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka
by Laurel E. Fletcher (@LaurelEFletcher)
Myanmar
South Sudan
- Changing the Calculus to Support Peace in South Sudan
by Brian Adeba (@kalamashaka)
United Nations
- National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Feb. 12-19)
by Sruthi Venkatachalam
Images [from left to right]: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty; KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty; MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty;
U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jerry Morrison Jr. via Wikimedia Commons; Ishara S.KODIKARA/AFP via Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty