Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 9-15)

Attack on the U.S. Capitol
Resource Tool
- Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Mari Dugas (@marilisdugas) and Nicholas Tonckens (@nicktonckens)
Investigations and Prosecutions
- Lessons from Benghazi: Accountability for the U.S. Capitol Attack
by Julieanne Himelstein, Mary B. McCord and Michael M. Clarke
- Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol
by Eugene R. Fidell (@globalmjreform) and Rachel VanLandingham, Lt Col, USAF (Ret.) (@rachelv12)
- Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack
by Kyle Murphy (@kyle_a_murphy)
- Tragedy at the Capitol: Four Questions that Demand Answers
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
Incitement
- Incitement to Violence Ain’t Free Speech
by James Wagstaffe (@JWagstaffeLxNx)
Legislative and law enforcement reforms
Impeachment
Process
- History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office
by Michael J. Gerhardt (@MichaelGerhard8)
Substance
- Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights
by Jonathan Zittrain (@zittrain)
- Impeachment, Incitement and What (Nearly) Happened on January 6th
by Philip Bobbitt
- The Constitutional Case for Impeaching Donald Trump (Again)
by Frank O. Bowman, III (@FOBowman3)
Democratic Backsliding
- Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger)
Social Media Technology
- A Capitol Riot and Big Tech Takes a Stand: But Is It the One We Want?
by Maria Luisa Stasi (@Isa_Stasi)
- December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face
by April Falcon Doss (@AprilFDoss)
Biden Nominations
- What Should Congress Focus on for the DNI Confirmation Hearing?
by Just Security
- How Samantha Power Can Restore USAID’s Crucial Role in US Foreign Policy
by Ambassador Donald Steinberg
Turkey
- A New Assault on a Democratic Citadel in Turkey, Too
by Ayşe Candan Kirişci and Kemal Kirişci (@kemalkirisci)
Intelligence Community
Guantanamo
- On Guantanamo’s 19th Anniversary, A Renewed Call to Close It
by Daphne Eviatar (@deviatar)
Corporate Liability: Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Remedying the Corporate Accountability Gap at the ICC
by Fien Schreurs
Images [from left to right]: Win McNamee/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty; OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty;
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty; SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty; OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty