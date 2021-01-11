Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

The invasion of the United States Capitol was an entirely predictable event, which makes the wholesale security collapse all the more unconscionable. Threats on social media grew more frequent and specific after President Donald Trump called on his supporters to gather in Washington, D.C., and push Congress to overturn the election results. Somehow though, several security leaders said they could not have imagined the violence that happened on January 6.

Congress should establish a commission to investigate the failure and make recommendations to prevent it from happening again, including by taking on its underlying causes. These are the questions that should guide the effort.

Editor’s Note: Please see Mark Nevitt’s recent piece for immediate issues that should be addressed to prevent additional violence surrounding the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.

Image: Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images