Defense Policy Negotiations Near Completion in Congress, With Human Rights Provisions in Play

by

November 25, 2020

U.S. House and Senate negotiators are nearing completion of their work to reconcile differences and settle on a FY2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), reportedly with the goal of having a final version ready by early December. Unfortunately, several important human rights measures did not make it into either the House or Senate versions of the bill. Nevertheless, members of Congress have several opportunities to come together to make meaningful progress on human rights issues in the final NDAA. While President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the NDAA if some of these provisions are included in the final bill, Congress must insist on their inclusion, and there are good reasons to think they would prevail.

After clearing the Senate and House Armed Services Committees over the summer, each chamber passed its respective bill in late July with veto-proof majorities. Now, as the legislation advances through the conference committee, several critical, commonsense provisions in the following areas merit attention:

  • Militarization of Domestic Law Enforcement Functions
  • Use of Force and Civilian Casualties Transparency and Oversight
  • Protecting Human Rights Abroad
  • Restricting Arms Transfers to and Support of the Saudi-led Coalition in Yemen
  • Discrimination Against Protected Persons
  • Special Immigrant Visa Program

This post briefly examines a few of the key provisions within each category.

Militarization of Domestic Law Enforcement Functions

The House and Senate NDAAs both attempt to curtail the militarization of law enforcement. The House bill contains separate provisions requiring notification to and consultation with Congress prior to a president’s use of the Insurrection Act, and obliging any federal law enforcement officer deployed pursuant to the Insurrection Act under 10 U.S.C. § 253 to display their name and the agency for which they work. The aim of these provisions is to safeguard against the potential deployment of active-duty troops to respond to protests and to prevent repeats of what occurred during racial justice protests this summer, when officers deployed to the scenes sometimes had little or no identifying insignia and refused to identify themselves.

The House bill also contains a provision that requires the approval of the governor of a target state for any deployment of another state’s National Guard into that target state. Meanwhile, the Senate bill would ensure that no funds made available by the NDAA could be used to infringe upon the rights to peaceably assemble or petition.

Lawmakers also are negotiating new terms for the so-called 1033 program, under which the Defense Department (DoD) transfers certain excess military-grade equipment to law enforcement agencies. More than 90 non-governmental organizations have called for reforming the 1033 program, and public polling shows that a majority of Americans support scaling back the program.

The Senate NDAA contains a provision that, while insufficient for achieving comprehensive reforms to the 1033 program, would ban the transfer of bayonets, grenades (other than stun and flash-bang grenades), weaponized tracked combat vehicles, and weaponized drones from the Department of Defense for law enforcement activities. When introduced as an amendment to the NDAA, this provision passed in a strong, bipartisan vote of 90-10.

A separate Senate amendment proposing stronger restrictions on these weapons transfers garnered the support of a bipartisan majority, though less than the 60 votes needed to pass, and secured endorsements from the Law Enforcement Action Partnership; veterans groups such as Veterans for American Ideals, VoteVets, and Concerned Veterans of America; and conservative organizations such as the American Conservative Union, FreedomWorks, Campaign for Liberty, and R Street.

In the House, more comprehensive reforms of the 1033 program were incorporated in the standalone George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. 

Use of Force and Civilian Casualties Transparency and Oversight 

One measure in the House version of the NDAA would amend Section 127e of the U.S. Code — Support of Special Operations to Combat Terrorism — to include reporting on the entities with which foreign forces receiving U.S. support are in hostilities, whether those entities are covered under an existing authorization for the use of military force (AUMF), and steps taken to ensure that such support is consistent with U.S. objectives. It would also require a description of the steps taken to ensure that recipients of this support have not engaged in human rights violations or violations of the Geneva Conventions.

Another key House provision calls for the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to deliver a report to Congress on Defense Department processes for responding to existing congressional reporting requirements. Critically, the report would include steps necessary to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and transparency of DoD’s compliance with these requirements.

The House version of the NDAA also includes several provisions that would help minimize and respond to civilian harm in conflict. Some of these measures refine requirements established by Congress on a bipartisan basis in previous NDAAs, while others outline new measures. One provision allocates resources, including personnel and funding for training and software, for the implementation of DoD’s policy on reducing and responding to civilian casualties.

This department policy, required by Section 936 of the FY2019 NDAA, called for, among other things, uniform processes and standards for preventing and reducing civilian harm and responding when it occurs. This policy has been under development by DoD for the past two years and is reportedly nearing completion. The House NDAA also includes reporting requirements that call on DoD to evaluate and proactively mitigate risks to civilians and to human rights in relation to the department’s support to partner forces in specific places, such as Somalia, the Sahel, and Afghanistan.

Protecting Human Rights Abroad 

Authoritarian and authoritarian-leaning governments have used the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to grab power through emergency measures, to unnecessarily restrict individual freedoms,  and to undermine the rule of law. To counteract these developments, the House NDAA includes the comprehensive, bipartisan Protecting Human Rights During Pandemic Act (PHRDPA), which would require the U.S. government to document, assess, and respond to these types of human rights violations and abuses. Given the strong bipartisan support for PHRDPA, including it in the final NDAA would demonstrate that both parties are dedicated to U.S. global leadership on human rights when it matters most.

The House and Senate bills each also seek to address China’s repressive behavior against the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and Muslim Uighurs in the country’s Xinjiang province. Both bills would prohibit the commercial export of certain types of munitions to the Hong Kong Police Force, and the House bill would require the president to add to the Commerce Control List any items that provide a critical capability to the Chinese government to suppress basic human rights. The House version would also help address and mitigate the surveillance methods that the Chinese government uses to persecute Uighurs.

Both bills contain additional measures designed to bolster U.S. sanctions and anti-corruption policy. The Corporate Transparency Act, included in the House NDAA, would curtail the misuse of anonymous shell companies for illicit purposes, including everything from corruption and money laundering to transnational organized crime, sanctions evasion, and terrorism. It also would enact key reforms to U.S. anti-money laundering laws. This provision, which passed the House as a standalone bill in October 2019, has garnered the support of dozens of labor, human rights, and anti-corruption organizations; banking associations; national security experts; the National Sheriffs’ Association and the more than 3,000 elected sheriffs nation-wide; and the Small Business Majority, among many other groups.

On the Senate side, the legislation contains a key provision establishing an Office of Sanctions Coordination at the State Department, which would help centralize the department’s activities related to sanctions and improve coordination with global allies on the development and implementation of sanctions.

Restricting Arms Transfers to and Support of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen 

The House version of the NDAA includes a provision that would ban the use of DoD funds to provide logistical support for the war against the Houthis in Yemen. It also would prohibit DoD civilian, military, or contractor personnel from participating in hostilities against the Houthis without authorization from Congress. A similar provision made it into the House version of the FY2020 NDAA last year before it was stripped out in conference.

There are also two relevant reporting requirements related to Yemen in the House NDAA. One would require an annual report from the Government Accountability Office describing the logistical support, military equipment, military training, and services the U.S. has provided to the Saudi-led coalition. Another would require the State Department to submit a report to Congress on U.S. policy in Yemen related to, among other things, humanitarian assistance and civilian protection.

Discrimination Against Protected Persons

After intense debate in Congress over how to handle Confederate symbols in the military, the House-side NDAA requires the Defense Department to rename military installations and other defense property named after Confederate figures within one year. It also prohibits the public display of the Confederate flag on DoD property.

For its part, the Senate bill establishes a commission tasked with developing a plan to rename or remove military installations, monuments, and other symbols commemorating Confederate figures within three years. President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the NDAA if it includes a provision on renaming Confederate-dubbed military bases, but Congress should call his bluff. Given the historical significance of this moment and the variety of alternatives for commemorating real heroism, Congress has a moral obligation to take assertive action on this issue.

Several provisions in the House and Senate versions of the NDAA also attempt to address discrimination against women, LGBTQI individuals, and other minorities in the military services. One House provision directs the Secretary of Defense to ensure emerging technologies procured and used by the military are tested for algorithmic bias and discriminatory outcomes. This is a particularly important provision, given that the advent of artificial intelligence raises the potential for discrimination against servicemembers and civilians alike.

Another House provision requires the Secretaries of Defense and Veterans Affairs to publish a report on discharge-upgrade applications related to the DoD’s sexual orientation and gender identity policies. From 1993 to 2009, 13,194 servicemembers were discharged under the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy, yet as of 2016 fewer than 8 percent of those affected had applied for a discharge upgrade or to have their sexuality removed from their discharge form. Discharge status impacts access to a multitude of veterans benefits – health care, education, and disability benefits, for example — and impacts a variety of matters in servicemembers’ return to civilian life, such as job applications and state voting registration.

Special Immigrant Visa Program

The Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program provides special immigrant visas (SIVs) to Afghans who have worked for at least one year as translators or interpreters, or who were employed by, or on behalf of, the U.S. government in Afghanistan, and whose lives were threatened because of their work in support of the U.S. mission.

The House bill would extend the Afghan SIV program, while the Senate bill only contains a sense of Congress in support of the program. It is absolutely essential that the final bill include a full extension. This program represents a promise that the United States made to its wartime allies. Following through on that promise is vital to maintaining the support of the Afghan people, and it is vital to the completion of America’s mission there. Further, its renewal would reinforce the message that the U.S. never leaves anyone behind. 

Conclusion 

Notably, neither version of the NDAA contains a repeal of the 2001 or 2002 AUMF, nor a reversal of the Trump administration’s ban on transgender military service, nor a prohibition on the diversion of military construction funds towards the construction of the wall along the border with Mexico. Yet, if the provisions outlined above make it through conference negotiations, there will be some silver lining to the disappointing omissions in both bills.

Regarding President Trump’s veto threat, the NDAA has passed Congress and been signed into law despite such warnings every year for over a half century, and there is no reason to believe this year will be different. Every administration threatens to veto the NDAA on dozens if not hundreds of issues, but the president has always signed the bill into law with provisions he doesn’t agree with given that the NDAA overall advances the president’s defense policy agenda. Even in years in which the NDAA was vetoed, Congress and the president have found ways to compromise on a final bill that both branches find acceptable. Congress should not negotiate against itself by failing to include these important rights-related provisions in the final bill.

IMAGE:  Graves of people, including children, who were killed in the war, some by airstrikes carried out by warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition, seen at a cemetery on June 17, 2020 in Sana’a, Yemen. Despite the fact that the United Nations’ investigators found that 222 children in Yemen have been killed or injured in 2019 by the Saudi-led coalition, the U.N. removed Saudi Arabia from the annual blacklist of parties violating children’s rights. (Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Why Biden May Try to Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Before Renegotiating It

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 14-20)

by

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

After Russia’s Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire, Could Turkey Step Up Next for a Lasting Peace?

by and

Trump Has a “Right to Pursue Legal Challenges” to Election, But Not Without the Facts

by

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

The GSA’s Delay in Recognizing the Biden Transition Team and the National Security Implications

by and

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote

by

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Cole Blum

Cole Blum is Advocacy Assistant at Human Rights First.

Read these related stories next:

Trump’s Veto Threat Over Confederate-Named Bases Erodes U.S. Security and American Values

November 25, 2020 by and

How to Elevate the Status of Human Rights – at Home and Abroad – in a Biden-Harris White House

November 25, 2020 by

Cambodian Rights Activist and 55 Others Face Trial as Crackdown on Dissent Intensifies

November 25, 2020 by and

Redacted text on a sheet of paper.

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

November 24, 2020 by , , and

Egyptian members of the press sit outside the headquarters of the journalists syndicate in Cairo on January 25, 2009 with their cameras on the ground, in protest against police interference in their work. Many hold images of police brutality.

How to Fight Truth Decay: Protect the Truth Tellers

November 23, 2020 by

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller address media at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Nov. 17, 2020.

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

November 20, 2020 by

Prosecutor Robert Jackson speaks at the Nuremberg Trials, 21 November 1945.

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

November 19, 2020 by

Transition Mali President Bah Ndaw without a face mask is seen with Malii Interim Vice President Colonel Assimi Goita, who wears a face, mask during his inauguration ceremony at the CICB (Centre International de Conferences de Bamako) in Bamako on September 25, 2020. Other soldiers with face masks sit and stand behind the two.

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

November 19, 2020 by

A young boy walks in front of a grafittied wall spelling out the symptoms of and ways to avoid Coronavirus in Mathare informal settlement on July 10, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya.

COVID-19 and International Law Series – Human Rights Law: Right to Life

November 18, 2020 by , and

A truck displays posters against the "False Positives in Colombia", extrajudicial executions during the Democratic Security program of the Alvaro Uribe government during a protest on August 06, 2020 in Bogota, Colombia.

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

November 18, 2020 by and

Patmanathan Kokilavani holds photos of her two children at a protest site for loved ones of the disappeared on May 13, 2019 in Mullaitivu, Sri Lanka. Behind her are numerous photos strung on a wall of others who are disappeared.

Human Shields and Proportionality: How Legal Experts Defended War Crimes in Sri Lanka

November 12, 2020 by and

US sailors stand next to F/A-18 Super Hornets parked on the bow of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) anchored off Manila bay on June 26, 2018.

Anticipating the Human Costs of Great Power Conflict

November 9, 2020 by , , , and