Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 21-27)

Biden Administration
- On Accountability and the Next Presidency, Starting With the Cabinet
by Daniel J. Jones (@DanielJJonesUS) and Scott Roehm
- How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform
by Alex Abdo (@AlexanderAbdo), Jameel Jaffer (@JameelJaffer), Meenakshi Krishnan (@Meenu_Krishnan) and Ramya Krishnan (@2ramyakrishnan)
- How to Elevate the Status of Human Rights – at Home and Abroad – in a Biden-Harris White House
by Ian Kysel (@ianmkysel)
National Defense Authorization Act
- Defense Policy Negotiations Near Completion in Congress, With Human Rights Provisions in Play
by Cole Blum
Intelligence Community
- Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform
by Alex Joel (@awjoel) and Corin R. Stone
Racial Justice
- Trump’s Veto Threat Over Confederate-Named Bases Erodes U.S. Security and American Values
by Bishop Garrison (@BishopGarrison) and Cole Blum
Ethiopia Armed Conflict
- Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security
by John Hursh (@JohnHursh)
Iran Nuclear Deal
Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
- The Armenia-Azerbaijan Ceasefire Terms: A Tenuous Hope for Peace
by Noah Ringler (@noahringler)
Supreme Court: Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: American Courts Do Not Have Universal Jurisdiction Over All Wrongs Everywhere
by Claire DeLelle and Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro)
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: The Prohibitions on Slavery, Forced Labor, and Human Trafficking Meet the Sosa Test
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway), Chris Ewell, Nicole Ng, Ellen Nohle and Alasdair Phillips-Robins (@alasdairpr)
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: No Safe Harbor for Enablers of Child Slavery – Secondary Liability and the ATS
by Chris Moxley
U.S. Political Violence
- Could America’s Electoral Process Foment Political Violence?
by Vasabjit Banerjee (@vasabjit_b) and M.P. Broache
Disinformation, Misinformation, and Freedom of the Press
- How to Fight Truth Decay: Protect the Truth Tellers
by Can Yeginsu (@Can_Yeginsu)
Pardon Powers
- Why a Self-Pardon Is Not Constitutional
by Frank O. Bowman, III (@FOBowman3)
COVID-19 and International Law Series
- COVID-19 and International Law Series: Human Rights Law – Civil and Political Rights
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway), Mark Stevens (@MarknotSteve) and Preston Lim (@PrestonJordanL1)
Immigration
- Mass Deportations to Cameroon Undermine US Foreign Policy and Violate International Law
by Sarah Gardiner (@S_B_Gardiner)
United Nations
- National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Nov 13-20)
by Lyes Jalali (@LyesMauni)
Thanksgiving
- What I’m Grateful For This Thanksgiving: A Simple Face Mask Can Save Lives
by Dr. Syra Madad (@syramadad)
