Mass Deportations to Cameroon Undermine US Foreign Policy and Violate International Law

by

November 25, 2020

“When they arrived, they pepper sprayed me in the eyes and … strangled me almost to the point of death. I kept (saying) ‘I can’t breathe.’ I almost died. I was coughing so much after and my throat still hurts a lot. I can’t see well still from the pepper spray. As a result of the physical violence, they were able to forcibly obtain my fingerprint on the document.”

These are the words a Cameroonian held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody at the Adams County Detention Center in Natchez, Mississippi, used to describe the abuse he suffered at the hands of U.S. immigration officials. On Oct.13, ICE deported 60 people from Cameroon seeking asylum in the United States, including five men who formally brought forward allegations of torture, continuing a troubling pattern of ICE removing key witnesses to abuse in order to undermine investigations and potentially absolve themselves of any accountability.

The United States has both a domestic and an international responsibility to investigate claims of abuse within ICE detention, racial bias within the U.S. asylum system as a whole, and the fate of those deported back to danger. Without a credible investigation, and accompanying accountability measures, U.S. immigration policy will continue to undermine ongoing efforts of U.S. diplomats and policymakers to ensure the protection of civilians and to support an end to civil conflict in Cameroon, with implications for U.S. foreign policy both in the Central African region and globally.

In early October, Freedom for Immigrants, in partnership with seven state and national advocacy organizations, filed a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) detailing credible allegations of extreme use of force in order to coerce Cameroonian migrants seeking asylum to abandon their claims and sign deportation papers. Those who reported this abuse describe the acts as torture and stated they feared for their lives if they were deported to Cameroon.

In response, members of Congress called for an immediate investigation by the DHS Office of the Inspector General (OIG), a halt to deportations to Cameroon, and increased transparency regarding denial rates for Cameroonians seeking asylum in comparison to other nationalities. Despite these requests, ICE deported 60 people from Cameroon and 28 from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Oct/ 13.

Following this deportation flight, on Nov. 5, Freedom for Immigrants and the Southern Poverty Law Center submitted a second complaint detailing additional allegations of abuse. The complaint included accounts of forcible stripping of detained women and continued use of physical force to coerce detained people seeking asylum to sign deportation papers. Again, Democrats in Congress called for investigations into these allegations, and a halt to deportations to Cameroon. And again, ICE ignored elected officials’ demands. On Nov. 11, ICE proceeded with another deportation flight to several African countries, including Cameroon.

Many of the Cameroonians on board the Oct. 13 and Nov. 11 deportation flights had asylum claims pending in U.S. immigration court. Many Cameroonians currently detained in ICE jails and prisons cite the on-going conflict between Anglophone separatists and the Cameroonian government as their reason for fleeing their home country. An estimated 3,000 civilians have died and 730,000 people have been displaced since the onset of the crisis in October 2016. On numerous occasions, Congress and the Department of State and have issued statements condemning attacks against civilians. Most recently, on Oct. 24, the U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé issued a statement condemning attacks by armed individuals on a primary school that resulted in the deaths of small children. On Nov. 6, Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy issued a statement positioning the Cameroonian Diaspora as a critical voice in supporting on-going conflict resolution efforts.

In detention, the Cameroonian diaspora held by ICE have been at the forefront of internal organizing efforts, regularly leading peaceful protests against racism and their indefinite detention. For Black immigrants, the everyday injustices in ICE custody are compounded by anti-Black racism and disparate outcomes in immigration court. People seeking asylum while detained are far more likely to be deported than people pursuing a claim from outside of detention. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, asylum seekers from Cameroon are 2.5 times less likely to be granted release on parole from the New Orleans ICE Field Office than people seeking asylum from non-African countries. A recent report by Human Rights First demonstrates that overall asylum approval rates for Cameroonians plummeted from approximately 76 percent between fiscal years 2010 and 2019 to 29.4 percent in fiscal year 2020.

For the embattled government of Cameroonian President Paul Biya, the Oct. 13 and Nov. 11 deportation flights represented a political opportunity he has successfully exploited. Prior to the flight leaving the United States, government-lead protests in front of the U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé called on the U.S. government to either criminally charge or deport asylum seekers who they alleged were backers of Anglophone separatists. Unsurprisingly, Biya’s government leapt to put a positive spin on the news of the Oct. 13 flight, with Cameroon State media projecting messages that the asylum seekers’ return represented an opportunity to heal divisions and rebuild the country. Pro-Biya media and commenters in online forums characterized asylum seekers as liars and terrorists who attempted to smear the reputation of the Cameroonian government overseas.

Freedom for Immigrants and partner organizations have received numerous reports from people on board the Oct. 13 flight that their identity documents were confiscated upon arrival in Cameroon, and they are unable to move freely within the country. Many report that they have been forced into hiding and fear being detained again. Family members of several people on board the flight report their loved ones are unaccounted for and fear that they may have been re-detained by security forces. At least two people on the flight were re-arrested upon arrival, and one man reported being questioned regarding his political affiliations and beaten by State security forces.

The co-option of the deportation flights by the Biya government for its own political agenda illustrates how Trump’s immigration policy increasingly undermines U.S. foreign policy goals. On the one hand, U.S. government officials call Afor Cameroonian security forces to immediately stop attacks against civilians and for the resumption of peace talks. On the other hand, U.S. immigration officials are deporting asylum seekers, who report abuse at the hands of Cameroonian security forces. This takes place without any investigation of the high rate of asylum denials among Black immigrants or the credible claims of torture within ICE detention. Plus, there is no apparent plan to monitor the well-being of people being returned to danger. What incentives, therefore, is the United States providing for Biya to rein in his security forces and come to the negotiating table?

This dynamic has played out in other countries and regions. The U.S. government called for Cuba to release political prisoners while subjecting Cubans fleeing the country to seek asylum in the United States to indefinite detention. The State Department is issuing statements of shock and condemnation in response to reports that the Chinese government is subjecting Muslim women in Xinjiang to forced sterilizations, while the U.S. government is deporting women in ICE detention who report they were also subjected to forced gynecological surgeries, including hysterectomies.

Advocates and policy makers on both sides of the political aisle increasingly acknowledge the need to address “root causes of migration” and examine the ways in which foreign policy impacts migration as a key component of immigration reform. However, the stark contrast between the Trump administration’s bigoted and xenophobic immigration agenda and its stated objectives in defending human rights and democracy abroad has increasingly weakened U.S. foreign policy under the Trump administration—to the detriment of vulnerable populations and to the benefit of authoritarian regimes.

To send a strong message that Trump adviser Stephen Miller no longer sets U.S. foreign policy priorities or immigration policy, the Biden administration should urgently prioritize investigations into allegations of abuse within immigration detention, bias within the asylum court system, and the fate of people who sent back to danger in their home countries. These investigations should be combined with a moratorium on all deportations, in recognition that the enforcement-detention-deportation apparatus is inherently flawed and rife with abuse.

These actions would serve as a critical first step in living up to campaign promises and ensuring that the United States is in compliance with its international human rights treaty obligations. Both the abuses suffered by Cameroonian asylum seekers in detention, and the very act of deporting them, could constitute violations of the Convention Against Torture, of which the United States is a signatory. Signaling that the United States is committed to walking the walk domestically with regards to its treaty obligations is a critical step toward growing U.S. credibility as a champion of human rights overseas.

Without investigations into these allegations of horrific abuse in immigration detention—and accountability for any crimes discovered—authoritarian leaders will have little incentive to heed diplomatic condemnations for human rights abuses happening in their countries. If the United States is not concerned enough to end to torture at home, American expressions of concern will be rendered meaningless abroad.

Image: A Honduran immigration detainee, his feet shackled and shoes laceless as a security precaution, boards a deportation flight to San Pedro Sula, Honduras on February 28, 2013 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Why Biden May Try to Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Before Renegotiating It

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 14-20)

by

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

After Russia’s Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire, Could Turkey Step Up Next for a Lasting Peace?

by and

Trump Has a “Right to Pursue Legal Challenges” to Election, But Not Without the Facts

by

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

The GSA’s Delay in Recognizing the Biden Transition Team and the National Security Implications

by and

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote

by

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Sarah Gardiner

Policy Director at Freedom for Immigrants; previously researched the link between corruption and conflict in Central Africa at The Sentry; served as a Foreign Service Officer at the U.S. Department of State, completing assignments in Cote d’Ivoire and Spain.

Read these related stories next:

Migrants are taken insidethe El Paso County detention facility by a Customs and Border Protection agent on June 12, 2019 in El Paso.

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

November 12, 2020 by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

October 26, 2020 by and

Immigration rights activists take part in a rally in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 12, 2019.

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

October 21, 2020 by and

This photo taken on September 12, 2019 shows people walking next to a Uighur cemetery in Shayar in the region of Xinjiang.

The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business

October 19, 2020 by

Two Muslim women stand near a fence across the street from the White House before the start of a protest against the Trump administration's proposed travel ban, October 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

October 19, 2020 by

A general view of the US border fence, covered in concertina wire, separating the US and Mexico, at the outskirts of Nogales, Arizona, on February 9, 2019.

The President and Immigration Law Series: Presidential Power, Migration Management, and Foreign Affairs

October 16, 2020 by

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees board a Swift Air charter flight at McCormick Air Center on February 18, 2020 in Yakima, Washington.

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

October 14, 2020 by

Packages fill the shelves in the Miguel Nieto Department Store on February 1, 2020 in Presidio, Texas. - Ranchers from both sides of the border use the the Miguel Nieto Department Store as a pick up spot for their packages because they live in such remote locations.

The President and Immigration Law Series: The Consequences of the Free Rein of Enforcement on Borderlands Society

October 13, 2020 by

A Christmas nativity scene depicts Jesus, Mary, and Joseph separated and caged, as asylum seekers detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, at Claremont United Methodist Church on December 9, 2019 in Claremont, California.

The President and Immigration Law Series: The Urgent Need to Shrink Immigration Detention

October 13, 2020 by

Activists chant in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 18, 2020. Signs read, "Here to Stay" and "Home Is Here."

The President and Immigration Law Series: Executive Power Beyond Enforcement

October 12, 2020 by

The Statue of Liberty is viewed from the rooftop of the new Statue of Liberty Museum, May 13, 2019 on Liberty Island in New York City.

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

October 12, 2020 by and

Cell room doors are seen at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, on August 13, 2018. - A former regional jail, the facility has been contracted by the US Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house undocumented adult immigrant detainees.

The U.S. Bears International Responsibility for Forced Sterilization of Women in ICE Detention

September 29, 2020 by and