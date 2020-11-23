Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

November 23, 2020

The U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) is gearing up for another season of change. With a new Administration and Congress, policymakers will again consider whether and how to revamp the IC. As they do so, we hope they take on board the lessons we learned over the past decade and a half of intelligence reform.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is perhaps the most visible manifestation of the changes that swept through the IC following 9/11. We were both at the ODNI at its creation. One of us was part of the transition team that stood up the ODNI, worked in a range of senior leadership positions within the ODNI and the IC, and remains with the ODNI to this day. The other joined the ODNI weeks after stand-up and became the IC’s first Civil Liberties Protection Officer, a position he held for 14 years.

We have been part of every iteration of the ODNI and have seen the highs and lows, the good and the bad, as the IC has remade itself. We have learned valuable—and painful—lessons about what it means to lead and integrate a community of 17 unique elements, all with different legal authorities, cultures, roles, and bosses.

The new Administration should engage with the IC, Congress, foreign partners, and other stakeholders to bake in what’s worked, and avoid repeating what hasn’t. We think of the key areas as the T’s and C’s of intelligence reform:

  • Trust: We should institutionalize existing ethical norms of speaking truth to power and selfless dedication to mission under the rule of law.
  • Transparency: We should further embed and strengthen the institutions and processes that have enhanced transparency, and make sure they are adequately resourced.
  • Collaboration: We should ensure that the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and IC leadership are aligned on the importance of collaboration and integration, and that the conductor and the players embrace their roles.
  • Clarity: We should ensure that the DNI’s statutory authorities are clear, understood, and accepted by all stakeholders, so that the DNI can provide leadership that ensures that the whole of the IC is greater than the sum of its parts.
  • Continuity: We should focus on meaningful, beneficial change driven by steady IC leadership.

Earn Trust

We were there as the IC weathered its share of storms over the past decade. The IC has been accused of not doing enough to prevent attacks such as the shootings in Fort Hood, Texas in 2009 and the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013. It has also been charged with overreach in how it collects intelligence, particularly after the disclosures of Edward Snowden.

We believe that the IC’s ability to surmount such controversies depends on one thing above all else: trust. Earning trust requires pursuing excellence in tradecraft, acting with integrity, seeking the truth and speaking the truth to power, and honoring our oaths to support and defend the Constitution. This includes performing rigorous analytic work and staying true to that work even when inconvenient from a political or policy standpoint.

In our experience, intelligence officers have remained true to those core IC principles. As lawyers, we have been deeply impressed with how dedicated intelligence officers are to carrying out their mission under the rule of law. They avidly seek and follow legal advice, respect the role of oversight institutions, and take seriously their commitment to provide the best intelligence to policymakers, without regard to whether the information will be well received. The nation’s leaders must support conduct that reflects these core ethical principles, and resist the temptation to pull the IC into the political debate of the day.

Be Transparent

When we started in the IC, we quickly absorbed the imperative of protecting intelligence sources and methods. Secrecy is essential to intelligence, but it can also breed suspicion and distrust.

We learned this the hard way. In June 2013, Edward Snowden’s unauthorized disclosures triggered a crisis in confidence in the IC, raising concerns that it had gone too far in its collection activities. Misperceptions abounded about how the IC protects civil liberties and privacy, and the IC scrambled to release accurate information, while continuing to protect sources and methods.

We were shocked at how readily the public seemed to accept the most extreme allegations about the IC. We should not have been. For decades, the IC had done its best to draw as large a protective circle around its core secrets as possible. This included key aspects of the extensive legal framework that governs the IC and protects civil liberties and privacy. We learned that it is not enough to have a robust protective framework if it operates largely outside of public view. We also need to better inform the public about how the IC conducts itself under the rule of law.

Enhancing transparency while still protecting sources and methods is easier said than done. It requires leadership commitment at the top, widespread buy-in from the workforce, and a great deal of painstaking dedication and effort to ensure that information is accessible and understandable by people not steeped in these issues.

We believe the IC has learned this lesson well; it has been proactively engaged with the American public and released more information than ever over the last decade. For example, the IC published an enormous volume of information regarding its use of surveillance authorities and how it protects privacy and civil liberties (check out IC on the Record and Intel.gov).

But the IC cannot let up on this progress. In a transparent democracy, for intelligence programs to be sustainable over time, public trust and support is essential. The IC must press ahead in promoting transparency while continuing to protect sources and methods; it must also continue to engage with Congress, the American people and our foreign partners to explore how best to protect privacy and civil liberties as we carry out our vital national security mission.

 Collaborate

In our view, the DNI must be the conductor for the IC. A conductor leads the orchestra from preparation to recital, with the goal of delivering a harmonious musical experience. The conductor does not actually play any of the instruments; that role is left to the musicians themselves, experts in their fields. So, too, the DNI must ensure that each element plays to its strengths, and works harmoniously with other elements, so that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

The ODNI was created because Congress and the President believed that the IC had failed to “connect the dots” in a way that might have prevented the tragic terrorist attacks on 9/11.  By creating the role of the DNI, the head of the CIA could focus solely on running the CIA and would no longer also have to lead the entire IC, comprised of 17 different organizations. The 9/11 Commission found it was too burdensome for one person to do both jobs; a DNI should focus on ensuring that the entire IC operated together as an integrated whole, and the Director of the CIA should focus on that agency’s specific operations.

When we started in 2005, it was immediately clear to us that the role of integrating the IC was indeed a full-time job. As we engaged with officers from across the IC, we learned that while people understood the value of collaboration, the overall culture was primarily agency centric. Each agency worked doggedly to accomplish its own mission, largely within its own silo. To be sure, people on the “front lines” were working together more closely than ever to combat terrorism, but the closer one got to headquarters, the more interagency relationships were characterized by competition and suspicion, rather than by collaboration and trust. This resulted in less coordinated and integrated outputs from the IC, and more disjointed inputs to policymakers.

The ODNI’s mistakes along the way did not help the path to intelligence integration. For example, the ODNI draws heavily from the ranks of IC elements to meet its staffing needs, including for its senior leadership. Such a staffing approach is beneficial in many ways, but also has its pitfalls. Particularly in the early years, ODNI officials that came from operational backgrounds had to learn to lead on IC-wide policies to integrate the Community, rather than delve into tactical operational matters best left to the IC elements. In order to ensure this, the ODNI had to clearly understand and articulate its role to its new officers, something that the ODNI was still learning in those early days.

In addition, in order to oversee the Community, the ODNI must “task” agencies to generate reports, provide data, and take similar actions. If not managed carefully, such taskings can be onerous for the agencies and distract them from their mission. Many such taskings in fact originate from other sources—notably the White House and Congress, which understandably see the ODNI as a useful coordination point for information requests. But in the early days, the ODNI did not manage this process well, leading to consternation and friction between the ODNI and IC elements.

While ODNI mistakes triggered agency resistance, there wasn’t much need for a catalyst. Many in the IC were already primed to beat back perceived power grabs by this upstart new agency. We recall many meetings where lawyers came armed with printouts of their agency authorities, ready to push back on the ODNI’s proposed actions. Our own copies of the ODNI’s authorities became so dogeared, tabbed, highlighted, and underlined, as to become nearly unreadable.

Working through interagency friction takes time away from the hard work of intelligence reform and makes it more difficult to build the trusted relationships needed to integrate the community.

We believe that, over time, the ODNI and the IC got it right. Under the leadership of successive DNIs, the ODNI became focused on the grueling, unglamorous work of coordinating and integrating the IC. Many across the IC also embraced the need for intelligence integration, information sharing, and collaboration. Agencies now work together with a degree of seamlessness that would have left our younger selves agog with disbelief.

The ODNI has become the conductor of an orchestra of highly skilled and dedicated players that is working more collaboratively together than ever before. But this success is fragile and still highly dependent on relationships, absent strengthened DNI authorities (which we address below). The next DNI must ensure that the ODNI’s focus remains on the hard work of creating and maintaining the conditions that the IC needs to flourish – the foundational policies, infrastructure, and technologies necessary to enable information sharing and collaboration, and to encourage innovation and creativity.

Clarify Authorities

While we are proud of all that has been accomplished, given the dependency on relationships between the DNI and other IC agencies, we are also acutely aware of how quickly hard-earned ground could be lost. Agencies could fall back into their silos, trust could be damaged, and suspicion could undermine confidence.

In the new year, we expect to see the familiar scene of oversight committees quizzing the nominee for DNI on which of the ODNI’s authorities should be clarified or strengthened. As is typically done, the nominee will likely demur, promising to return if they feel such changes are needed.

Such reticence is understandable. The DNI must conduct an orchestra of willing, active participants, who agree to move forward together. One cannot order the musicians to make music in harmony; the DNI must lead, not command.

That said, the ODNI’s legal authorities are not a model of clarity and are undercut by a legal mandate to not override the authorities of other departments. Effective leadership requires clear authorities and we believe the DNI’s authorities as a whole should be reviewed. This should include carefully delineating how the DNI’s authorities interact with those of IC components, rather than relying on a blanket subordination of the DNI’s authorities to those of other IC components.

Because people are at the heart of the IC and there is no job that can be successfully accomplished without them, we would focus first on the DNI’s personnel authorities.  Most IC officers reside within another department and are subject to dueling personnel systems and requirements.  This dynamic can pull people apart rather than bringing them together.  We experienced the negative effects during sequestration in 2013, when IC officers sitting side-by-side doing the same jobs were treated 180 degrees differently based on which agency paid for their position.  This demoralized those affected and undermined the idea that we were one community.

The DNI’s authority to ensure consistent treatment in personnel matters across agency boundaries should be strengthened. Of course, consultation with the heads of IC elements and departments should still be required, and we are confident that such consultation would nearly always translate into agreement. Ultimately, however, clear authorities here will help enhance cohesion in the community.

Change, Not Churn

Finally, we cannot stress strongly enough the importance of continuity and stability. We need change, not churn.

Change is vital for innovation and growth. As we go forward, the ODNI must continue to do all it can to anticipate future IC-wide challenges and lead the IC to tackle those issues together. The DNI must have eyes on the horizon and help the IC get ahead and stay ahead of our adversaries while understanding and mitigating risks.

But there is a big difference between ensuring the IC is sufficiently flexible to anticipate and adapt to the rapidly changing world we live in, and churning the IC’s personnel, processes, and organization every few years.

Unfortunately, we have seen enough churn within the IC to last a lifetime. In 15 years, there have been eight different DNIs; seven have served for two years or less. The ODNI has been reorganized a half dozen times during our tenure. Such frequent change is confusing not only in the moment, as people must shift to new organizations, bosses, and priorities, but also over the long term, as it calls into question whether the ODNI can follow through on major initiatives.

Sustainable, lasting reform takes a long-term vision, and the patience to do the painstaking work to achieve it. Policymakers should spend less time revising organization charts, and more time making sure that the IC leadership team is composed of selfless servant leaders who have the support and resources necessary for success. This includes a diverse leadership team and workforce so that the IC can benefit from the full range of Americans’ experience and expertise. This also includes senior IC leaders with significant experience in intelligence, both because of the complexity of the job and because such a person is much more likely to get the interagency respect required.

And Resilience…

We are heartened by the IC’s resilience, which we have seen time and again.  The IC has undergone many crises; each seemed all-consuming in the moment, but the IC emerged from them all a stronger, more cohesive, and more resilient community.

One of our key lessons learned has been to have faith in the professionalism, integrity and resilience of the IC work force.

We hope that 2021 will bring about thoughtful policies that support the IC’s identity as an integrated community of agencies and professionals, selflessly dedicated to protecting the nation’s security under the rule of law.

 

 

  

Featured Articles

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Why Biden May Try to Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Before Renegotiating It

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 14-20)

by

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

After Russia’s Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire, Could Turkey Step Up Next for a Lasting Peace?

by and

Trump Has a “Right to Pursue Legal Challenges” to Election, But Not Without the Facts

by

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

The GSA’s Delay in Recognizing the Biden Transition Team and the National Security Implications

by and

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote

by

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Alex Joel

Scholar-in-Residence and Adjunct Professor at the Washington College of Law, where he is part of the Tech, Law & Security Program. Until June 2019, he served as the Chief of the Office of Civil Liberties, Privacy and Transparency (CLPT) at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). Follow him on Twitter @awjoel.

Corin R. Stone

Scholar-in-Residence at the Washington College of Law. She is on leave from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) where, until August 2020, she served as the Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Strategy & Engagement. From 2014-2017, Ms. Stone served as the Executive Director of the National Security Agency (NSA). 

Read these related stories next:

Members and supporters of The Washington Region Religious Campaign Against Torture hold a rally to demand Congressional action to stop torture on Capitol Hill March 10, 2008 in Washington, DC. A banner reads, “Torture is un-American.”

On Accountability and the Next Presidency, Starting With the Cabinet

November 23, 2020 by and

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Swiss President Alain Berset hold a joint press conference following various signing ceremonies in Bern on July 3, 2018.

Why Biden May Try to Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Before Renegotiating It

November 22, 2020 by

Letters reading, “Department of Justice” on the outside wall of the Justice Department building. Plants can be seen out of focus in front of the letters.

The Next Attorney General’s Allegiance Must Be to the Rule of Law

November 20, 2020 by and

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stand onstage after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winners of the presidential election.

The GSA’s Delay in Recognizing the Biden Transition Team and the National Security Implications

November 10, 2020 by and

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stand onstage greeting the crowd in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winners of the presidential election.

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

November 7, 2020 by , and

A piece of parchment reading, "The Good Governance Papers - A Collection of Essays - Written in favor of the Constitution and Rule of Law - As written upon by Just Security - Fall 2020"

Good Governance Paper No. 22: Preventing Politicization of the Security Clearance System

November 2, 2020 by and

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a key summit of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on June 1, 2019.

Saudi Arabia’s MBS Served with Extrajudicial Killing Lawsuit – Via WhatsApp

November 2, 2020 by

Acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on December 7, 2018.

Loyalty Above All: The “Shallow State” of the Trump Administration

November 2, 2020 by and

Good Governance Paper No. 4: Oversight of the Intelligence Community

October 16, 2020 by

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh mug shots

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

October 9, 2020 by

ODNI Seal

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

September 8, 2020 by and

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) arrives to attend a session during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in the capital Riyadh on October 24, 2018.

US Suit Against Saudi Prince for Attempted Killing of Ex-Insider Faces Hurdles

August 8, 2020 by