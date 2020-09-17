Asserting Their Jewish Identity: My Mother’s Testimony in the First Nazi War Crimes Trial, 75 Years Ago

by

September 17, 2020

By the time British troops liberated the Nazi concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen in Germany on April 15, 1945, more than 50,000 men, women and children, the overwhelming majority of them Jews, had died there of typhus, starvation, dysentery and a host of other diseases, most of them in the winter and early spring of 1945. Bergen-Belsen, often referred to simply as Belsen, epitomized the final stage of the Holocaust.

Bergen-Belsen was initially intended to be a “residence” or transit camp for Jewish inmates whom the Germans wanted to exchange for prisoners of war held by the Allies. Its population increased dramatically as the Red Army moved rapidly westward in the latter part of 1944 and the Germans evacuated Jewish prisoners from camps in Nazi-occupied Poland to camps in Germany, often on forced death marches. The number of prisoners at Bergen-Belsen grew from around 7,300 in July 1944 to 15,000 in December of that year, 22,000 in February 1945, and 60,000 when the British entered the camp in April 1945.

Many of both the dead and the surviving inmates of Belsen had been brought there from the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland where approximately 1 million Jews were murdered. A substantial number of the SS officers and guards taken into custody by the British after the liberation of Belsen had also been transferred there from Auschwitz-Birkenau.

And yet, when the Belsen Trial, the first Nazi war crimes trial, began before a British military tribunal in the German city of Lüneburg 75 years ago on Sept. 17, 1945, to try the camp’s SS officers and personnel, the prosecutor, Colonel T.M. Backhouse, essentially ignored or glossed over the victims’ identity as Jews in his opening statement. Instead, he euphemistically referred to “the persons interned both at Auschwitz and Belsen” as “persons who had been deported from [Nazi German-] occupied countries . . . either because of their religion, because of their nationality, because of their refusal to work for the enemy, or merely because they were prisoners of war who it was thought might conveniently be used in such places or exterminated in such places.”

Backhouse similarly dejudaized the killings at Auschwitz by speaking generally of the “mass murder of every person unfit to serve the Reich.” He never told the tribunal that the transports that arrived there were made up predominantly of Jews, or that the “persons” who were “gassed deliberately and killed” there were almost exclusively Jewish. He likewise made no mention of the fact that “the old, children, pregnant women, weak, or sick, or those showing signs of unfitness” who were “loaded on lorries and taken straight to the gas chambers where they were scientifically murdered” were Jews who were murdered only and exclusively because they were Jews.

Backhouse’s only mention of Jews on the first day of the trial was a reference to “45,000 Greek Jews” who were taken to Auschwitz. On the second day of the trial, the first prosecution witness, Brigadier H.L. Glyn-Hughes testified that upon arrival at Belsen, the British had found undelivered Red Cross parcels “sent by Jewish societies for the Jews in the camp.” Otherwise, there was nothing throughout the first four days of the trial to indicate that the crimes committed by the defendants at Auschwitz and Belsen were in fact an integral element of Nazi Germany’s “Final Solution of the Jewish Question.”

One can only speculate as to the rationale for the prosecution’s initial reticence to emphasize the antisemitic essence of the crimes with which the defendants were charged. One possible explanation is that the British military authorities did not want to strengthen the political hand of the Jewish Displaced Persons in Germany and Austria, who were fighting to be formally recognized as Jews rather than as nationals of their countries of origin, something the British military authorities did not want to do. While the liberated concentration camp inmates from western European countries like France and the Netherlands willingly returned to their pre-war homes, the Jewish survivors from Poland and other eastern European countries did not want to go back to what they believed were hostile antisemitic societies. The Jewish DPs, who openly asserted their Zionist ideology and aspirations, also repeatedly protested publicly against the British policy of keeping Jewish immigration to Palestine at a bare minimum.

Alexander L. Easterman, the political secretary of the World Jewish Congress who attended the Belsen trial as an observer, wrote in his report dated Sept. 17, 1945, that, “From the Jewish viewpoint, it is a grievous disappointment in that there is a complete absence in the indictment of the slightest suggestion of the colossal crime against the Jews resulting in the annihilation of six million souls. The word ‘Jew’ is not mentioned once in the preliminary formal proceedings.”

A Dramatic Shift

But on Sept. 21, the fifth day of the trial, this state of affairs changed dramatically. That was when my mother, Dr. Ada Bimko (who would go on to marry my father in 1946), took the stand. She was a 33-year-old dentist who had been an inmate at both Auschwitz-Birkenau and Belsen. When asked if she was of Polish nationality, she replied, according to transcripts, “I am a Jewess from Poland.” Asked why she was arrested, she said, “During that week, all of the Jews of the town where I was living were arrested, and because of my being a Jewess, I was sent to Auschwitz camp.”

My mother told the tribunal that upon leaving the train when they arrived at Auschwitz, they were lined up, men on one side, women on the other; that an SS man pointed at them, saying “Right” and “Left;” that all but about 250 women and 250 men were loaded onto trucks and taken away; that “later on I was told that they were sent to the crematorium and gassed;” and that among those taken to the gas chamber were her parents, her first husband, and her six-year-old son.

In light of of her medical training, my mother was assigned to work in the infirmary of the Auschwitz sub-camp of Birkenau, also referred to as Auschwitz II. She has been credited with saving the lives of women inmates there by performing rudimentary surgeries and sending them out of the infirmary in advance of selections for the gas chambers. In November 1944, she was sent to Bergen-Belsen, where she and a group of other prisoners kept 149 Jewish children alive through the brutal winter of 1945. Immediately following the liberation, the British appointed her to organize and head a team of doctors and volunteers from among the healthier inmates to work alongside the British military medical team in an effort to try to save as many of the critically ill survivors as possible.

At the trial, my mother testified that there were “three methods of selection” at Auschwitz: “The first one immediately at the arrival of the prisoners; the second in the camp among the healthy prisoners; and the third in the hospital amongst the sick.”

She said that a camp doctor was always present, as well as other SS men and women, and described the selections she had seen at the hospital: “All the sick Jews were ordered to parade quite naked in front of the doctor, and they had to pass this sort of commission. The seemingly weak people were put aside at once, but other times the doctor looked also at the hands or the arms and any small sort of thing which caught his attention.” She added that other SS men and women were present, and that “Sometimes they pointed with a finger to one or the other, pointing out that those may join those people who were condemned to death.”

Asked what usually happened to those who had been selected, my mother said that “they had to go quite naked to a very ill-famed block, No. 25, where they were waiting often for days without food or drink, naked, until the trucks arrived to take them away to the crematorium.”

Dec. 1, 1943, she recalled, “was a day of very large selections. Typhus was rampant through the camp and there were in the hospital 4,124 sick Jewish women. Out of this number 4,000 were selected for the crematorium and only 124 remained.”

On cross-examination, my mother said that during her 15 months at Auschwitz-Birkenau, “only Jews were sent to the gas chamber,” adding that “I was told that there was a camp for gypsies [that is, Roma], and they were also sent to the gas chamber.”

Making a Point of Their Jewish Identity

Subsequent witnesses made a point of emphasizing their Jewish identity, and that they had been arrested only because they were Jews. They were neither criminals nor, with one exception, active opponents of the German occupation of their respective homelands.

Asked to state their nationality, Estera GutermanPaula Synger, and Ester Wolgruch replied, like my mother, “A Jewess from Poland;” Anni Jonas said, “I am a Jewess from Germany;” Helen Hammermasch said, “I am a Jewess born in Poland;” Hanka Rozenwayg said, “A Polish Jewess;” Ewa Gryka said, “I am a Polish Jew;” and Ruchla Koppel and Genia Zylberdukaten answered simply, “Jewish,” as did Roman Sompolinski, who also declared that he was arrested “Because I am a Jew.” Asked why they were arrested, Sofia LitwinskaAnni JonasDora SzafranIlona Stein, and Lidia Sunschein all said, “Because I am a Jewess.”

Dora Szafran testified that, “People were sent to the gas chamber for being Jews,” and Anni Jonas told the tribunal that she had attended selections which were “For the purpose of gassing the people.” Asked who were picked for gassing, Jonas answered, “Jews.”

It would appear that these prosecution witnesses and erstwhile concentration camp inmates were determined to do what the prosecution itself was not willing to do: make their Jewish identities and the fact that they had been persecuted and their families murdered only because they were Jews a matter of record.

The prosecution’s reticence to highlight the antisemitic essence of the crimes with which the defendants were charged was derailed when one of the British defense counsel created a furor. Major Thomas C. Winwood represented Josef Kramer, the commandant of Bergen-Belsen, and other senior members of the camp’s SS personnel. In his opening address, Winwood denigrated the Jewish inmates of the Nazi death and concentration camps as “undesirable,” that is to say, inferior. “The object of the German concentration camp was to segregate the undesirable elements,” he said, “and the most undesirable element, from the German point of view, was the Jew.”

Had he stopped there, his words might well have gone unnoticed outside the Lüneburg courtroom, but Winwood went on to add:

by the time we got to Auschwitz and Belsen, the vast majority of the inhabitants of the concentration camps were the dregs of the ghettos of middle Europe. These were the people who had very little idea of how to behave in their ordinary life, and they had little idea of doing what they were told, and the control of these internees was a great problem.

This blatant disparagement of European Jewry as a whole caused an uproar. World Jewish Congress political secretary Alexander L. Easterman sent a telegram to Major General Berney-Ficklin, the president of the Lüneburg tribunal, protesting that Winwood’s statement “constitutes a vile calumny against the innocent Jewish men, women and children deliberately murdered by the Nazis” and that it was a “gross violation of British fairness and transgresses the just limits of British advocacy.” The Board of Deputies of British Jews followed suit, expressing its “deepest indignation” at Winwood’s remarks. In due course, Winwood apologized in open court, explaining that “I have been acting only as a mouthpiece of the accused whom I represent.”

Whether influenced by the testimony of Ada Bimko and the other witnesses, or by the controversy over Winwood’s ill-chosen disparagement of the Jewish inmates of Auschwitz and Belsen, or for other reasons, Colonel Backhouse’s approach underwent a dramatic transformation by the time he delivered his closing address. There, in sharp contrast with his opening statement, Backhouse emphasized that one of the reasons for the internment of people by the Nazis was “the deliberate destruction of the Jewish race.” He told the tribunal that the men, women, and children murdered at Auschwitz “were gassed for no other reason than they were Jews.” The selections at Auschwitz, he argued, constituted

an attempt to murder an entire race – an attempt to murder the whole Jewish race . . . . That martyrdom of the Jews . . . insofar as it was employed on these persons who came into the power of the Germans and into the power of the personnel at Auschwitz, was a war crime which has never been equaled.

The Belsen trial did achieve a modicum of justice. The tribunal found 30 of the defendants guilty, with Kramer and 10 others sentenced to death and executed. In retrospect, however, the way the trial was conducted – with the prosecution’s initial attempt to downplay the genocidal nature of the crimes at issue – highlights the difficulty inherent in reconciling the principles of justice with its far too often brutal realities. As one of the witnesses at Lüneburg, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, wrote in her memoirs, “Is it possible to apply law in the conventional sense to crimes so far removed from the law as the massacre of millions of people, which were perpetrated in the cause of ‘purifying the human race’?”

IMAGE: Members of the Central Committee of Liberated Jews in the British Zone of Germany walk past mass graves at Bergen-Belsen on the opening day of the Second Congress of Liberated Jews in the British zone, April 1947. The author’s mother, Dr. Hadassah Bimko Rosensaft, who was head of the health department at Bergen-Belsen, and the author’s father, Josef (Yossl) Rosensaft, chairman of the committee, are second and third from the left. Photo courtesy of U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

 

Featured Articles

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 7-11)

by

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention

by , , , , and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug 31-Sept 4)

by

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

by

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Menachem Z. Rosensaft

Associate Executive Vice President and General Counsel, World Jewish Congress; Adjunct Professor of Law, Cornell Law School; Instructor-in-law, Columbia Law School. Follow the World Jewish Congress on Twitter (@WorldJewishCong).

Read these related stories next:

Soldiers from the United States Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard march in parade during the National POW/MIA Recognition observance ceremony September 16, 2005 on the River Parade Field at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

September 14, 2020 by and

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) holds a joint news conference on the International Criminal Court with US Attorney General William Barr, at the State Department in Washington, DC, on June 11, 2020.

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

September 1, 2020 by

A member of the Syrian Civil Defence (The White Helmet) checks the rubble and debris at a medical centre following reported shelling by the Syrian government, in the Syrian town of Hbeit in the southern countryside of the rebel-held Idlib province on April 30, 2019.

Bashar al-Assad is Criminally Responsible for Syria’s COVID-19 Crisis

August 5, 2020 by and

Can the International Criminal Court Hold the Trump Administration in Contempt?

July 30, 2020 by

a prepared grave at Potocari memorial cemetery, near Srebrenica two days before the commemoration 25 years after Srebrenica massacre on July 9, 2020.

Denial of the Srebrenica Genocide Must Be Exposed and Condemned

July 11, 2020 by

World Health Organization (WHO) press conference

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 3-10)

July 10, 2020 by

Left Photo: Syrian defendants Anwar Raslan (L), 57, and Eyad al-Gharib (R), 43, wait in the courtroom before the start of an unprecedented trial on state-sponsored torture in Syria, on April 23, 2020 at court in Koblenz, western Germany. Right Photo: German military in Afghanistan commander Colonel Georg Klein giving an interview to AFP on the September 4, 2009 airstrike carried out by NATO.

A Tale of German Global Criminal Justice: A TWAIL Perspective on the Syrian Torture Trial

June 30, 2020 by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

June 29, 2020 by , and

Gavel And Dog Tag On American Flag

Who Should Decide: Prosecutorial Discretion and Military Justice

June 29, 2020 by , and

Bush, Obama, Trump

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

June 25, 2020 by

Activists Elke Koller and Hildegard Slabik-Münter hold a sign in German outside the perimeter to the Büchel air base on February 27, 2019 near Cochem, Germany.

Tensions With US Fuel Debate Over Germany’s Future Defense Strategy

June 23, 2020 by

Press conference by Mr. Ahmed Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur Ahmed Shaheed: COVID-19 and Freedom of Belief

June 18, 2020 by