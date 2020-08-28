Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

August 28, 2020

Dr. Alice Friend’s superb post (“A Military Litmus Test? Evaluating the Argument that Civilian Defense Leaders Need Military Experience”) is a thoughtful, measured analysis of a vitally important question: what should America require for senior leadership of its defense establishment? Friend correctly notes that “a growing segment of military communities and the American public” seem to think that military service is a requirement for top jobs in the Department of Defense.

I completely agree with her that a lack of military experience should not be a bar to senior positions, and especially that of secretary of defense. That said, there are some important nuances as to the value of military experience, especially with respect to senior Pentagon posts beyond the secretary’s.

Friend is right to say that military experience will not necessarily line up “with a specific civilian job function” in the Pentagon. But that’s also likely to be true for most candidates coming from the civilian world to the rather unique behemoth that is America’s defense establishment. Besides the practical advantages (security clearance, familiarity with defense processes, etc.), the military veteran typically has the advantage of understanding the vagaries of military culture—the idiosyncrasies and customs that would take a long time for a civilian who has never served to truly appreciate, if they ever could.

I also agree with Friend’s point that “the more senior a civilian role, the wider the purview…”  I’m less supportive of what she adds after that: “…and the less applicable a military career spent on a single narrow expertise.”

Sure, that could be true for certain people, but not the bulk of senior military officers. Their experience and expertise are rarely as narrow as she suggests. Most, for example, have a great deal of international experience, often living for years overseas in the course of their career. This first-hand experience in foreign cultures is—or should be—invaluable for American defense leaders in the 21st century.

Furthermore, virtually every senior military leader deals with not only the exigencies of combat, but also a daunting mélange of other challenging responsibilities. These include managing multibillion-dollar budgets, addressing convoluted personnel and criminal law matters that inevitably arise among the thousands for whom they are responsible, integrating highly complex technologies, and dealing with foreign officials, Congress, the public, and the press.

Diversity and Depth of Experience

Very few coming from civilian life have as much diversity or depth of experience. Some might have deep experience in one or two of these areas, but rarely the range that many military leaders have. More than a few (albeit certainly not all) civilians have spent the bulk of their life in academia or think tanks, frequently inside the Beltway. Though often dismissed, an understanding of the ‘Washington’ perspective actually is valuable, but it also can breed a kind provincialism that too frequently and unhelpfully blinkers perspectives.

Friend expresses concern that, in the case of the secretary of defense, the ascendance of a former military officer to that position creates an issue because a “retired military officer does not transform his identity into a civilian’s overnight in the full sense intended by the constitutional requirement for civilian control of the military.”

A couple of observations here. In terms of civilian control of the military, the Founders were focused on the physical threat that a standing military force could present to civilian government. Today, however, “civil-military relations” often morphs into a debate about whether or not the views of active and retired officers ought to be muzzled.

Regardless, if the attitude of a secretary of defense nominee is suspect, it can be checked by the Constitution’s provisions for oversight by the two civilian branches of government: the executive nominates, and the legislative branch gives “advice” and, if satisfied with the individual, “consent.”

I really don’t believe, as some seem to think, that retired officers serving in civilian positions upsets civil-military relations or puts the republic in jeopardy. To the contrary, I think any democracy ought to be wary about questioning the loyalty and integrity of a person simply and solely because he or she served the country in uniform.

Favors and Promises?

I agree with Friend that we should not “create a pipeline from military officership” into “senior civilian political appointments.” However, in explaining her rationale, she writes, “[s]enior officers would begin to plan for their transition to political life prior to retirement, doing all the things political aspirants do: currying favor and making promises.”

There may be some who do that, but if we look for examples among the many retired officers who have obtained political appointments in the last few decades, I think the number who have engaged in such behavior to obtain the posts is not many. With respect to the secretary of defense position, the number is zero. In my experience, if there is any sort of “pipeline” for retired senior officers, it is not into political-appointee positions, but rather into far more financially lucrative jobs in private industry.

That said, I am concerned about the idea that political aspirants “curry favor and make promises” to get their jobs. In a way, that confirms the fears that those in the military have about how the process for civilian political appointees works. It suggests that merit alone or even political affiliation is insufficient; rather, they must pass a political litmus test through “currying favor and making promises,” all based on their party’s ideology.  I’ve sat on promotion boards and people don’t and, really, can’t typically get promoted in the military that way.

I don’t deny that happens in the case of some civilian appointees, but in my experience, there are fewer people like that than some might assume. Plenty of civilians want to serve their country for all the right reasons. Political ideology? Sure, but for most of my career I found that the party in power was much less important than the personalities and expertise of the particular political appointees selected. Both parties produced terrific leaders; both have had their share of duds. In truth, in the defense arena, my experience was that partisan political ideology is much less salient to job success than it is perhaps in other areas of government.

For many years both in and out of uniform, I insisted that civilians without military service could serve extremely successfully in senior defense community positions. I still believe that—Friend herself is an example. But I have qualified my views a bit as I’ve seen many people discourse about things military without really understanding the subject. To be clear, I believe someone can educate him or herself into the necessary expertise, but it takes a lot of hard work and study. The pool of those willing to make that kind of intellectual investment is extant, just smaller than I thought (and hoped).

I would also recommend that any civilian aspiring to a high position in the defense establishment develop a keen understanding of what he or she does not know. It is a mistake, for example, to assume that a few VIP trips to the field can make anyone an expert. As someone who has been on both ends of such trips, I can say that they really do have some value for both the visitor and visited, but they are snapshots at best, and do not, and could not, provide the insights that some seem to think they do.

Civilians new to defense shouldn’t hesitate to admit that they find it difficult to follow a conversation steeped in military jargon, acronyms, and technical information. Trying to ‘fake it until you make it ‘is not admired in the armed forces, as real lives can be at stake. It is perfectly ok—–and, frankly, respected—–to say, “I don’t understand that; explain it to me.”

‘Separate from Civilian Society’

Further, the civilian needs to respect that the military is, indeed, as the Supreme Court put it, “a specialized society separate from civilian society.” There are things about it and its mores that civilians who have not served might never understand. The eminent military historian John Keegan says his “life cast among warriors” taught him:

[T]o view with extreme suspicion all theories and representations of war that equate it with any other activity in human affairs…Connection does not amount to identity or even to similarity …. War…must be fought by men whose values and skills [differ]….They are those of a world apart, a very ancient world, which exists in parallel with the everyday world but does not belong to it.

President Barack Obama also seems to have recognized that those in the military are different from those who have not served when, in 2009, he asked, somewhat bemused:

Why, in an age when so many have acted only in pursuit of the narrowest self-interest, have the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines of this generation volunteered all that they have on behalf of others? Why have they been willing to bear the heaviest burden?

Whatever it is, they felt some tug; they answered a call; they said “I’ll go.”  That is why they are the best of America, and that is what separates them from those of us who have not served in uniform — their extraordinary willingness to risk their lives for people they never met? (Emphasis added.)

Along this line, civilians would be wise to internalize that no matter what achievements their prior experience included, the armed forces is an institution that has a mission fundamentally unlike that of any other in our society. The Supreme Court explains it in a straightforward manner: the “differences between the military and civilian communities result from the fact that ‘it is the primary business of armies and navies to fight or be ready to fight wars should the occasion arise.’”

The Special Bond

Accordingly, those who have actually lived in the military community and have executed the “primary business” of that community are naturally going to be respected and honored within it in a way that is very difficult for any civilian to achieve. Retired Marine General Jim Mattis is an example of someone whose charisma was forged by his legendary combat leadership and who consequently, as secretary of defense, enjoyed enormous popularity among the troops.

In an essay entitled “Why We Serve,” retired Army General and former Secretary of State Colin Powell explained that Americans join the military for many reasons, from the profound (to “save humanity” during wartime) to the practical (earn money for college). But once they have “joined up,” he says, they give “all for our country.” He adds this insight:

GIs are driven by another allegiance that is just as fierce: to their buddies. During training, they learn to rely on each other for food, for security, for support. They know that they will live, and possibly die, together as a squad of five or nine. It’s a form of bonding you can’t find anywhere else. (Emphasis added.)

Civilians should avoid trying to compete on that level. I’ve seen some who badly want to be considered actually part of the military, and it isn’t pretty. Our democracy needs them as civilian leaders, not wannabee soldiers.

I’ll be the first to say civilian public service, especially at the senior level in the defense arena, ought to be vastly more appreciated than it is. The sacrifice they–and their families–make is enormous, and the pressure under which they work can be staggering. They typically endure critiques by the media, Congress, and, yes, sometimes even by the military, that can be heartless and uninformed. Yet most bear it with an inspiring sense of duty.

Let me end with making something crystal clear: as the Supreme Court observed in Haig v. Agee, “no governmental interest is more compelling than the security of the Nation.” Accordingly, we need the best and brightest to lead our national defense. Military experience may be helpful, but as Friend explains, it should not be a litmus test for a senior position; at the same time, military service ought not be a disqualifier.

IMAGE: 

 

Featured Articles

Anniversary of Genocidal Attacks on Rohingya Reminds Us They Are Still at Risk

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

“The Beatles” and the Bomber: Barr’s Decisions on Executing Terrorists

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Hardwired Against Change: Race, Incarceration, and COVID-19

by

Two Regional Human Rights Tribunals Forge Ahead Despite Trump’s Attacks on International Institutions

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The “Beatles” on Trial: Obtaining Justice for Victims of Foreign ISIS Fighters

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 17-21)

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

The UN Security Council Is About to Dangerously Undermine Fair Trial Guarantees

by

House and Senate Chart Different Courses on US Clandestine Support of Foreign Militias

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

A Military Litmus Test? Evaluating the Argument that Civilian Defense Leaders Need Military Experience

by

“Head-On Into Peril”: Connecting 9/11 and Law Enforcement Abuses in Portland

by

Ignoring Iraq’s Most Vulnerable Displaced Families Undermines US Stabilization Agenda in Iraq

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

Special Tribunal for Lebanon is Set to Issue Historic Ruling on the Assassination of PM Hariri

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 10-14)

by

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

by

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

by

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

by

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Charles J. Dunlap, Jr.

Executive Director of the Center on Law, Ethics and National Security and Professor of the Practice of Law at Duke Law School. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Major General.

Read these related stories next:

Trump shakes hands with Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley after addressing the troops at Bagram Air Field during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit, on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan.

Breaking Ranks in a Civil-Military Crisis: Strategic Communication to Register Dissent

August 26, 2020 by

Two people in camo with guns nearby. Cover of U.N. Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) publication, “Guidelines to facilitate the use and admissibility as evidence in national criminal courts of information collected, handled, preserved and shared by the military to prosecute terrorist offences.”

The UN Guidelines on “Battlefield” Evidence and Terrorist Offences: A Frame, a Monet, or a Patchwork?

August 21, 2020 by

Somali soldiers enter Sanguuni military base, where an American special operations soldier was killed by a mortar attack on June 8, about 450 km south of Mogadishu, Somalia, on June 13, 2018.

House and Senate Chart Different Courses on US Clandestine Support of Foreign Militias

August 20, 2020 by

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley hold a press conference in the briefing room at the Pentagon on March 2, 2020 in Washington, DC.

A Military Litmus Test? Evaluating the Argument that Civilian Defense Leaders Need Military Experience

August 19, 2020 by

US Park Police with full riot gear but no face masks over their mouths and noses stand on the grass as Black Lives Matter protestors march past.

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

August 13, 2020 by

AFRICOM’s Improved Civilian Casualty Reporting System Still Leaves Gaps for Somalia

August 6, 2020 by

A Colombian Army bomb disposal expert gets ready to start the controlled detonation of Chilean-made CB-250K cluster bombs May 7, 2009 at the Marandua military base, Vichada department, Colombia.

Treaty Banning Cluster Munitions Turns 10, but Without the US

July 31, 2020 by

Getting Serious About Protecting Health Care in War

July 28, 2020 by

A demonstrator holds a sign that read 'Peace and dialogue' as women from different parts of Ecuador march through the streets of Quito to ask for peace and to repeal the economic measures taken by President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno on October 12, 2019 in Quito, Ecuador.

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

July 20, 2020 by

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi speaks without a face mask during a press conference in Basra on July 15, 2020.

Iraq’s Raid on Iran-Backed Militias: Is the New Prime Minister Ready to Rein Them In?

July 16, 2020 by

Police and military personnel in full riot gear stand blocking protestors at a demonstration protesting the Mount Rushmore National Monument and the visit of US President Donald Trump.

Congress Must Seize This Chance to Help Demilitarize Law Enforcement

July 15, 2020 by , and

Trump exiting the White House.

Preparing the Public for a Contested Election

July 14, 2020 by