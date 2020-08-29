Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 24-28)

2020 Election
- Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service
by Chris Shenton (@ChrisShenton1)
- Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II
by Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Civilian-Military Relations and Democracy
- Breaking Ranks in a Civil-Military Crisis: Strategic Communication to Register Dissent
by Lt. Col. Daniel Maurer (@dan_maurer)
- Does Mali’s Coup Advance Democracy?
by Kyle Murphy (@kyle_a_murphy)
- Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders
by General (ret.) Charles J. Dunlap, Jr.
Racial Justice and Indigenous Rights
- Hardwired Against Change: Race, Incarceration, and COVID-19
by Andrea Armstrong
- Bringing Abolition to National Security
by Maryam Jamshidi (@MsJamshidi)
- Post-Pandemic Canada: “At the Mercy of the Indian Race”?
by Matthew Glass
Genocide/Crimes Against Humanity – Myanmar, China
- Anniversary of Genocidal Attacks on Rohingya Reminds Us They Are Still at Risk
by Wai Wai Nu (@waiwainu) and Naomi Kikoler (@NaomiKikoler)
- Policy Options in Response to Crimes Against Humanity and Potential Genocide in Xinjiang
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
ISIS Fighters in Court
- The “Beatles” on Trial: Obtaining Justice for Victims of Foreign ISIS Fighters
by Roger Lu Phillips (@rogerluphillips)
- “The Beatles” and the Bomber: Barr’s Decisions on Executing Terrorists
by Letta Tayler (@lettatayler)
Arms Sales – State Department (Yemen War)
- State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales
by Diane Bernabei (@DianeBernabei) and Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
Extraordinary Rendition in International Courts
- Two Regional Human Rights Tribunals Forge Ahead Despite Trump’s Attacks on International Institutions
by Sara Robinson and Meg Satterthwaite (@SatterthwaiteML)
Habeas Corpus
- The Supreme Court’s Attack on Habeas Corpus in DHS v. Thuraissigiam
by Gerald Neuman
UN Charter – Use of Force
- The UN Charter’s Original Effect on State Sovereignty and the Use of Force
by John Dehn (@JohnCDehn0)
