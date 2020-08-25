Post-Pandemic Canada: “At the Mercy of the Indian Race”?

by

August 25, 2020

Last winter, before the COVID-19 pandemic dominated headlines, Canada was already in the midst of a national crisis. This crisis stemmed from Indigenous opposition to the construction of the Coastal GasLink (CGL) natural gas pipeline in British Columbia. Hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs (though not the elected band councils) objected to the pipeline’s approved route, which crosses unceded Wet’suwet’en territory. Commencement of construction led a broad range of Indigenous activists and allies to erect a series of blockades at numerous points across Canada’s fragile national transportation network. In late February, before the novel coronavirus fully dominated media coverage, economic forecasters expressed fear that the blockades would do “lasting damage to Canada’s brand.” Recently, as attention on the pipeline has waned, large-scale construction has resumed.

The pipeline, and the controversy surrounding it, now sits at the intersection of the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent spate of international protests calling for racial justice and criticizing police brutality against Black Americans and other racialized groups. In Canada, although anti-Black racism, including in policing, is alive and well, Indigenous populations have actually long been the most overrepresented group in Canada’s criminal justice system. Indeed, solidarity between Black Lives Matter and Indigenous activists has been a major feature of Canadian protests and activism this summer.

Regardless of how long the pandemic or the most recent spate of racial justice protests last, Canada will still have to deal with the issues raised by activist blockades of key rail lines, ports, and roads. Even if the claims of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the CGL pipeline are dealt with in a way that satisfies their concerns as well as those of the elected councils who continue to support the project, Canada still faces hundreds of other long-smoldering Indigenous land rights claims, creating the ever-present risk of new flashpoints re-heating simmering tensions. Although Canada has been largely successful in dampening the spread of the coronavirus within its borders, it still must deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic. Given that Indigenous peoples’ continued claims to self-determination and to exercising their governance of traditional lands have been repeatedly scapegoated as impediments to economic growth in Canada in the past, many frustrated settler-Canadians in the uncertain years ahead – seeking a convenient group to blame – might remain suspicious of what they regard as Indigenous demands for special status within Canada. Such suspicions have a long lineage.

The Doctrine of “Discovery” and the Subordination of Indigenous Independence to “Civilization and Development”

As scholars such as Antony Anghie have pointed out, modern international law arose out of the efforts of Europe’s colonial powers to legitimate and thereby facilitate often violent processes of colonization and land expropriation. As a former British colony, Canada has been no exception to this leveraging of legal doctrines in the service of empire. In the North American context, the key legal mechanism utilized to justify wars of aggression, processes of land expropriation, and ultimately the state’s domination of Indigenous lives, was what scholars refer to as the “doctrine of discovery.” Emerging from European interests in annexing non-Christian lands in first Lithuania and the Middle East, and later Africa, the doctrine received its most extensive treatment in its application to North America, chiefly in the work of Chief Justice John Marshall of the United States Supreme Court. In the 1823 case Johnson v. M’Intosh, Marshall famously framed the core of the doctrine:

On the discovery of this immense continent, the great nations of Europe were eager to appropriate to themselves so much of it as they could respectively acquire. Its vast extent offered an ample field to the ambition and enterprise of all; and the character and religion of its inhabitants afforded an apology for considering them as a people over whom the superior genius of Europe might claim an ascendency. The potentates of the old world found no difficulty in convincing themselves that they made ample compensation to the inhabitants of the new, by bestowing on them civilization and Christianity, in exchange for unlimited independence. But, as they were all in pursuit of nearly the same object, it was necessary, in order to avoid conflicting settlements, and consequent war with each other, to establish a principle, which all should acknowledge as the law by which the right of acquisition, which they all asserted, should be regulated as between themselves. This principle was, that discovery gave title to the government by whose subjects, or by whose authority, it was made, against all other European governments, which title might be consummated by possession.

Canadian jurisprudence readily incorporated Marshall’s treatment of the doctrine of discovery. In his contribution to the 1887 iteration of one of Canada’s most influential cases concerning Indigenous land rights, St. Catharines Milling and Lumber v. the Queen, Canadian Supreme Court Justice Henri Elzéar Taschereau concluded that any effort to acknowledge the claims of Indigenous peoples would mean that all “progress of civilization and development in this country is and always has been at the mercy of the Indian race.” Marshall’s formulation is at the heart of Taschereau’s opinion in St. Catharine’s Milling, which concerned whether the federal or provincial government would benefit from logging on Treaty 3 lands in northern Ontario. Chancellor Boyd, arguing victoriously for the province of Ontario in that case, noted before the Ontario Court of Appeal that the members of the Anishinaabe nation whose lands were taken for the lumber operation possessed “more than [the] usually degraded Indian type” of character (quoted here at p. 73).

From an Impediment to “Civilization” to “Infringeable” to Serve the Settler Economy

In the decades since Canada’s entrenchment of “Aboriginal and treaty rights” in the Constitution Act, 1982, Canada’s high court has suggested that notions of degraded Indigenous character are out of date, as though they were simply swept aside by the course of time. For instance, in the 1985 case Simon v. The Queen, Chief Justice Dickson wrote that language used in a 1929 New Brunswick treaty rights case “reflects the biases and prejudices of another era in our history” (para. 21). Equally dismissive of the doctrine of discovery’s influence, in the landmark 2014 Tsilhqot’in Nation v. British Columbia judgment, Chief Justice McLachlin claimed that the doctrine of “terra nullius” – a version of the doctrine of discovery more common in Australia but exercised somewhat in North American “New France” as well – “never applied” in Canada (para. 69), a factual claim that at best oversimplifies historical scholarship. These cases and a range of others, however, demonstrate that Canada’s courts have done little to directly challenge the doctrine of discovery’s continued influence in both law and society.

In 2000, for instance, British Columbia’s Supreme Court referred to Marshall’s decisions as “celebrated” in Campbell v. Attorney General (British Columbia), accepting Marshall’s account of colonial era history in its conclusion that Indigenous nations were left with a diminished right to self-government (para. 88). In 2011 the same court referred to the Marshall decisions as “possibly persuasive authority” in Chief Mountain v. British Columbia (Attorney General), wherein it upheld its 2000 decision in Campbell (para. 64).

More recently, in 2017 an Ontario court considering a family law custody dispute affirmed Marshall’s view of limited Indigenous powers in the wake of discovery over the plaintiff’s argument that Crown sovereignty was “all-encompassing” in Beaver v. Hill (para. 111). However, the presiding judge found no reason to accept the Mohawk respondent’s argument that he could not be made subject to the jurisdiction of provincial courts or child welfare services (a jurisdiction ultimately grounded in the doctrine of discovery) because he was a member of a self-determining Indigenous nation, the Haudenosaunee (the Iroquois Confederacy), which enforces its own laws concerning child custody (para. 151).

Thus, the doctrine of discovery endures at the level of provincial courts and in several areas of law, despite repeated calls for Canada to explicitly renounce it from legal scholars, Indigenous governance groups such as the Assembly of First Nations, and in the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (2015) and the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (1996).

In addition to its continued appearance in Canadian jurisprudence, fundamental assumptions shaping Canadian law and society also have their foundations in the doctrine of discovery. One key commonplace assumption in this regard is that Canadian law rests wholly on English common law and French civil law. This assumption ignores the fact that the issue of jurisdiction is far from a new question and is long-contested. In 1727, Penobscot chief Laurence Sagouarram, one of the four Wabanaki Confederacy signers of the Treaty of Boston (1725), related a conversation he’d had with William Dummer, the acting governor of the Massachusetts colony. According to Sagouarram, the governor had said to him “‘But do you not recognize the King of England as King over all his states?’” Sagouarram replied to the presumptuous Dummer, “Yes, I recognize him as King of all his lands; but … do not hence infer that I acknowledge thy King as my King, and King of my lands. Here lies my distinction – my Indian distinction. God hath willed that I have no King, and that I be master of my lands in common” (quoted here).

The doctrine of discovery also plays a large, though less directly asserted, role in the leading Supreme Court decisions attempting to articulate the extent of obligations entailed in the Canada’s entrenchment of “Aboriginal and treaty rights” in the constitution. Last winter Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and government representatives held discussions in response to the anti-pipeline protests and blockades, which concluded with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), though one opposed by Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs and councils, who were not included in the discussions. Even though the MOU states that “Wet’suwet’en rights and title are held by Wet’suwet’en Houses under their system of governance,” the discussions made public in the weeks prior to its signing indicated that the agreement sits within the Supreme Court’s established framework for understanding the meaning of “Aboriginal and treaty rights.”

As the court has held in cases such as R. v. Sparrow (1990), R. v. Van der Peet (1996) and Haida Nation v. British Columbia (2004), whatever these rights may be, they are not challenges to “the Crown’s assertion of sovereignty” (Haida Nation, para. 32). Which is to say that they are consistent with Marshall’s rendition of the doctrine of discovery and the “ascendancy” of the “superior genius of Europe” over pre-existing Indigenous societies, since there is no other explanation for how Crown sovereignty ever came to displace Indigenous self-determination. Within such a framework, even a right of self-governance means only that Indigenous nations have the self-determining powers of a municipality within Canada’s federalist constitutional order.

A second feature of the continued role of the doctrine of discovery appears in a seminal case that gained renewed public attention during the CGL pipeline protests, the Supreme Court’s 1997 Delgamuukw v. British Columbia decision, which famously concluded that Aboriginal title actually exists as a collective and “sui generis” form of right within Canadian law. Nevertheless, that decision provided the Gitxsan and Wet’suwet’en litigants with no determination regarding title, but merely called for a new trial and further negotiations with the government. In Delgamuukw, and in all cases following it over the last 23 years, any land rights that Indigenous peoples may continue to hold, remain subject to “infringement.” Former Chief Justice Antonio Lamer, who authored key sections of the plurality decision, expressed a breathtakingly broad view of the ways in which Indigenous title could be infringed by the settler government, stating:

In my opinion, the development of agriculture, forestry, mining, and hydroelectric power, the general economic development of the interior of British Columbia, protection of the environment or endangered species, the building of infrastructure and the settlement of foreign populations to support those aims, are the kinds of objectives that are consistent with this purpose and, in principle, can justify the infringement of aboriginal title (para. 165).

Lamer’s vision encompasses nearly the entire scope of nation building as justifiable “infringing” uses of Indigenous lands. Lamer’s expansive vision of legally permissible infringing activities were also incorporated into the 2014 Tsilhqot’in Nation v. British Columbia decision, the first case in Canada acknowledging that a particular Indigenous nation retains title to at least a portion of its traditional lands. Although Tsilhqot’in confirmed that Aboriginal title conferred a right to possession, in keeping with Delgamuukw, it also found that such rights are subject to justifiable infringement “on the basis of the broader public good.” (para. 77). Of course, the “public” in question must be the non-Indigenous settler population, given that infringement necessarily entails a violation of the interests and aims of affected Indigenous nations.

The Threat of a Post-Pandemic Revival of Anti-Indigenous Racism in Canada

From Johnson and St. Catharine’s Milling, to Delgamuukw and Tsilhqot’in Nation, while Indigenous rights have been increasingly recognized and explicit anti-Indigenous racism increasingly denounced, the notion that Indigenous rights should not stand in the way of the “progress of civilization and development” has endured in the courts’ willingness to accept that  justifiable infringements can constrain those rights. However, even the protection that courts have occasionally bestowed on Indigenous nations’ lands, livelihoods and persons, still seems to many Canadians like the corrupt outcome of the courts and the government awarding Indigenous people a special status that they themselves are denied.

In a future post-pandemic world, those Canadians who find themselves frustrated with the pace of the country’s economic recovery may find themselves agreeing with Justice Taschereau that their interests should not be held “at the mercy of the Indian race.” The unasked question lurking beneath Canadian conversations about the status of Indigenous nations is how is it that so many Canadians are inclined to think that the interests of settler communities carry a default primacy over those of Indigenous communities. That is, how does the “progress of civilization and development” cited by Justice Taschereau seem like such an obvious good, one that should not be hindered in the name of respecting the (pre-existing) rights of Indigenous peoples? The only way to produce an answer to this question is to draw upon the doctrine of discovery’s contention that “savagery” must necessarily yield to “civilization.”

The best thing Canada can do today to ensure that blockades and other desperate measures don’t become routine, and to reinforce the country’s tenuous increase in public support for Indigenous rights, is to formally and explicitly renounce the doctrine of discovery. If this is unachievable, then at least in pursuit of honesty, the government, the courts, and Canadians in general ought to explain forthrightly why they still believe that this doctrine continues to have merit. Anything less can only guarantee the persistence of the long-tortured relations with Indigenous nations that are Canada’s legacy.

Image: First Nations protestors man a barricade on Highway 6 near Caledonia, Ontario which the protestors set up in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the Tyendinaga Mohawks on February 26, 2020. Canadian police on February 24, 2020 cleared out indigenous protesters blocking a key east-west rail artery for nearly three weeks to protest a pipeline, causing major disruptions to the economy. The protesters, confronting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with a political crisis, had mounted the blockade on a Canadian National Railway line east of Toronto and at other places in support of a small group fighting construction of a natural gas pipeline on indigenous lands in British Columbia.(Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Two Regional Human Rights Tribunals Forge Ahead Despite Trump’s Attacks on International Institutions

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The “Beatles” on Trial: Obtaining Justice for Victims of Foreign ISIS Fighters

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 17-21)

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

The UN Security Council Is About to Dangerously Undermine Fair Trial Guarantees

by

House and Senate Chart Different Courses on US Clandestine Support of Foreign Militias

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

A Military Litmus Test? Evaluating the Argument that Civilian Defense Leaders Need Military Experience

by

“Head-On Into Peril”: Connecting 9/11 and Law Enforcement Abuses in Portland

by

Ignoring Iraq’s Most Vulnerable Displaced Families Undermines US Stabilization Agenda in Iraq

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

Special Tribunal for Lebanon is Set to Issue Historic Ruling on the Assassination of PM Hariri

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 10-14)

by

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

by

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

by

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

by

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Matthew Glass

Matthew Glass

Read these related stories next:

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) arrives to attend a session during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in the capital Riyadh on October 24, 2018.

US Suit Against Saudi Prince for Attempted Killing of Ex-Insider Faces Hurdles

August 8, 2020 by

Palestinian protesters run for cover as Israeli forces fire tear gas canisters during clashes following a demonstration marking the first anniversary of the "March of Return" protests, near the border with Israel east of Gaza City on March 30, 2019.

Extrajudicial Executions from the United States to Palestine 

August 7, 2020 by

Shattered glass with national flag and padlock icon

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

August 4, 2020 by , and

Trump participates in a meeting with Senior Military Leadership and the National Security Team in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington DC, May 9th, 2020.

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

August 3, 2020 by

A Colombian Army bomb disposal expert gets ready to start the controlled detonation of Chilean-made CB-250K cluster bombs May 7, 2009 at the Marandua military base, Vichada department, Colombia.

Treaty Banning Cluster Munitions Turns 10, but Without the US

July 31, 2020 by

Russian and US flags

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

July 27, 2020 by

US Marine Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) prepare to hit the beach during the amphibious landing exercises as part of the annual joint US-Philippines military exercise on the shores of San Antonio town, facing the South China sea, Zambales province on April 11, 2019.

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

July 15, 2020 by

Letter to the Editor: There is No Affront to U.S. Sovereignty in the Int’l Criminal Court Investigation

July 2, 2020 by

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Rt. Hon. Lamberto Dini signs the Rome Statute at the Rome Conference in July 1998.

The ICC Wants Justice But Has No Mandate

June 24, 2020 by

Aerial view of people in white and red to form the Canadian flag.

A Deep Dive into Canada’s Overhaul of Its Foreign Intelligence and Cybersecurity Laws

June 2, 2020 by and

Secretary-General António Guterres (left) speaks with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 22-29)

May 29, 2020 by

Press Briefing by Ms. E. Tendayi Achiume, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur E. Tendayi Achiume: COVID-19, Racism, and Xenophobia

May 29, 2020 by