Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 3-7)

Racial Justice and Protests
Racing National Security Series
- Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law
by James Thuo Gathii
- “Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice
by Catherine Powell (@ProfCatherine)
- Extrajudicial Executions from the United States to Palestine
by Noura Erekat (@4noura)
Racial Injustice in Policing and Foreign Assistance
- Police Violence at Home Requires a Rethink of U.S. Foreign Policy and Assistance Abroad
by Jesse Bernstein (@JesseBerns)
Coronavirus
Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.
- False Information in the Time of Coronavirus: Law and Regulation in the U.S. and Australia
by Peter Bartlett and Dougal Hurley
- Opportunism, COVID-19, and Cambodia’s State of Emergency Law
by Randle DeFalco (@randledefalco)
- Bashar al-Assad is Criminally Responsible for Syria’s COVID-19 Crisis
by Roger Lu Phillips (@rogerluphillips) and Layla Abi-Falah
- COVID-19 Is a Threat to National Security. Let’s Start Treating It as Such.
by Colin P. Clarke (@ColinPClarke) and Louis Klarevas (@Klarevas)
Justice Department
- An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham
by Fred Wertheimer (@FredWertheimer)
State Department/Iran
Technology and Surveillance
- New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America
by Steven Feldstein (@SteveJFeldstein) and David Wong
- In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too
by Lauren Sarkesian (@SarkBites)
- Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity
by Josh Gold (@joshgold3), Christopher Parsons (@caparsons) and Irene Poetranto (@irenepoet)
International Criminal Court
- Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt
by Brian L. Cox
United Kingdom, Citizenship, ISIS
- The Shamima Begum Decision: What Could It Mean for Other ISIS Women and Children Unable to Repatriate?
by Gretta Schumacher (@GrettaSchu)
Kashmir
- Kashmir: A Place Without Rights
by Angana P. Chatterji (@ChatterjiAngana)
Civilian Causalities in US Wars
- AFRICOM’s Improved Civilian Casualty Reporting System Still Leaves Gaps for Somalia
by Abdifatah Hassan Ali (@IamAbdi5)
Myanmar and Rohingya
- Leveraging International Justice for Lasting Peace in Myanmar
by Katherine Southwick (@katsouthwick)
United Nations
