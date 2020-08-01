Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 27-31)

Racial Justice and Protests
Racing National Security Series
- Dispatches from a Racialized Border: The Invisible Threat
by Jaya Ramji-Nogales
- Defund America’s Endless Wars
by Aslı Bâli
Deployment of the Military/Federal Forces
- Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy
by David Lapan (@DaveLapanDC)
- A Window to Rein in DHS
by Carrie Cordero (@carriecordero) and Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
Arms Control
- The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It
by Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein)
- A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space
by Hitoshi Nasu and Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
- Treaty Banning Cluster Munitions Turns 10, but Without the US
by Mary Wareham (@marywareham)
Freedom of Assembly
- Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly
by Christof Heyns and Elizabeth Andersen (@AndersenBetsy)
- U.N. Human Rights Committee General Comment No. 37 on Freedom of Assembly: An Excellent and Timely Contribution
by Martin Scheinin (@MartinScheinin)
“Unalienable Rights” Commission
- An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission
by Aya Fujimura-Fanselow (@AyaFanselow), Jayne Huckerby (@jaynehuckerby) and Sarah Knuckey (@SarahKnuckey)
- Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report
by Rob Berschinski (@RobBerschinski) and Reece Pelley (@rjpelley)
Justice Department
- What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis
by George Croner (@GeorgeCroner)
- Timeline: Trump, Barr, and the Halkbank Case on Iran Sanctions-Busting
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
- Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors
by Erica Newland and Kristy Parker (@KPNatsFan)
- Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign
by Kristy Parker (@KPNatsFan) and Erica Newland
- “He’s Lying.” New Book Reveals Havoc Bill Barr Wrought Inside Congress
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
China and Uyghurs
- China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law
by Lisa Reinsberg (@LReinsberg)
- U.S. and Multilateral Policy Options to Address Abuses Against Uyghurs in Xinjiang
by Connor O’Steen
Myanmar and Rohingya
- The Rohingya Genocide and the ICJ: The Role of the International Community
by Nadira Kourt (@aridan13)
International Criminal Court
- Can the International Criminal Court Hold the Trump Administration in Contempt?
by Uzay Yasar Aysev
Russia-Afghanistan
- Legally Available Options: A Case for Indicting Russian Officers for Providing Material Support to the Taliban
by Peter Machtiger
Law of Armed Conflict
- Getting Serious About Protecting Health Care in War
by Leonard Rubenstein
United Nations
