Can the International Criminal Court Hold the Trump Administration in Contempt?

by

July 30, 2020

On June 11, President Donald Trump issued an executive order (E.O.) authorizing the imposition of sanctions in the form of visa/travel restrictions and asset freezes targeting International Criminal Court (ICC) officials as well as other persons that contribute to the Court’s investigations against the United States and its allies. During the announcement of the sanctions regime, Attorney General William Barr indicated that the U.S. Department of Justice initiated domestic investigations into officials at the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor for corruption and malfeasance.

This is the Trump administration’s latest salvo in its war against the ICC, which can be traced back to a September 2018 speech given by then-National Security Advisor John Bolton in response to the ICC Prosecutor’s request to initiate an investigation into U.S. conduct in Afghanistan. In his speech, Bolton outlined a number of measures aimed at shielding U.S. nationals as well as the nationals of U.S. allies (presumably Israelis), from investigation or prosecution by the ICC. These measures included prohibiting ICC officials from entering the United States, sanctioning their property located within the United States, and prosecuting them in the U.S. criminal system. This plan’s rollout was initiated in March 2019, when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would restrict visas for ICC staff members, including the Prosecutor herself, who were involved in the Court’s investigation into the nationals of the United States or its allies. The newly announced sanctions regime represents the second step in the implementation of this plan, reacting to the ICC Appeals Chamber’s March 2020 authorization of an investigation into the situation in Afghanistan.

This article assesses the possible effects of the U.S. sanctions regime on the ICC investigations in Afghanistan and Palestine with a view to ascertain whether the Trump administration officials who are responsible for its instatement could be prosecuted for contempt before the ICC. In doing so, the article builds upon the analysis of Sergey Vasiliev, which was published on Just Security in September 2018 following Bolton’s speech.

Offenses Against Court Officials

In his article, Vasiliev argued that Bolton’s threats against the ICC constitute contempt of court under article 70(1)(d) of the Rome Statute since they “could impede, intimidate, or corruptly influence ICC judges in relation to their determination of whether to authorize the Prosecutor to investigate in Afghanistan … [or] dissuade the ICC Prosecutor from making progress in the investigation against U.S. service members.” Additionally, Vasiliev warned that if the Trump administration actually adopts the measures outlined in Bolton’s speech, it would “amount to retaliation against ICC officials on account of performance of their duties in relation to the situation in Afghanistan” and constitute an offense under Article 70(1)(e) of the Statute.

This concern appears to have now materialized with the issuance of Trump’s E.O. Section 1(a)(i)(A)-(B) of the order allows the imposition of sanctions on any foreign person who has “directly engaged in any effort by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute United States personnel … [or] any personnel of a country that is an ally of the United States without the consent of that country’s government.” The latter part of the provision presumably refers to Israel.

There is no doubt that the primary target of this provision is the Court officials, including judges, who play a role in advancing the ICC investigations and prosecutions carried out against U.S. and Israeli personnel in the Afghanistan and Palestine situations. The opening text of the E.O. itself refers to the situation in Afghanistan, and complaints from U.S. officials about the work of the Court often refer to both situations.

The E.O. also extends the sanctions to anyone who “materially assist[s], sponsor[s], or provide[s] financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of” those whose property is blocked (see Section 1(a)(i)(C)). Accordingly, U.S. officials may target any non-U.S. individual or entity who enters into any sort of commercial transaction with the ICC officials who are placed on the U.S. sanctions list. In order to not face sanctions themselves, individuals or other entities may avoid engaging in any commercial transactions with the sanctioned Court officials, which may have serious implications on their personal and professional lives. Additionally, the announced initiation of criminal investigations against the Court officials for the simple reason that they are carrying out their functions under the Statute may cause serious risks to their liberty and personal security considering the global reach and influence of the U.S. authorities.

These measures have clearly been designed to impede, intimidate, or influence ICC officials involved in the Afghanistan and Palestine investigations with a view to stop them from performing their duties or to retaliate against them in the event they do perform those duties. The Court itself appears to be convinced of this since it characterized the U.S. sanctions as “an escalation and an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the Court’s judicial proceedings … with the declared aim of influencing the actions of ICC officials in the context of the Court’s independent and objective investigations and impartial judicial proceedings,” (emphasis added). The Prosecutor reiterated these remarks by characterizing the U.S. measures as “naked attempts to interfere with the court’s judicial and prosecutorial independence to meet political objectives.”

Such conduct is criminalized under Article 70(1)(d) and (e) of the Statute. These offenses could be proven without a need to demonstrate the targeted Court officials were in fact affected by the acts of the perpetrator. As the Commentary on the Law of the International Criminal Court lays out, carrying out the prohibited conduct in itself is sufficient, meaning that the U.S. officials who are implicated in instating the sanctions regime have already incurred liability under these provisions.

Interference with the Witnesses and Evidence Collection Process

The potential targets of the sanctions regime is not limited to the Court officials. As noted above, Section 1(a)(i)(A) allows sanctioning of anyone who “directly engages” with the ICC investigation into Afghanistan and Israel. What constitutes “direct engagement,” however, is not clarified within the order.

The use of such wide an imprecise language allows U.S. authorities to sanction anyone who provides any support to the ICC Prosecutor’s investigations into U.S. and Israeli nationals. This, arguably, includes witnesses providing information to the Court on the alleged crimes committed by U.S. or Israeli personnel in Afghanistan and Palestine respectively. As a result, fearing possible U.S. sanctions, potential witnesses may be unwilling to come forward and give testimony to the Court. Those who have already done so, on the other hand, may face sanctions for their engagement with the Court.

These acts by the United States may incur liability under Article 70(1)(c) of the Statute, which criminalizes “obstructing or interfering with the attendance or testimony of a witness, [and] retaliating against a witness for giving testimony.” The Court’s decisions in the case against Jean-Pierre Bemba, in which the politician and former warlord was convicted with others of corruptly influencing witnesses, confirm this. The Trial Court’s judgment verified that it is prohibited to directly or indirectly threaten, pressure, or intimidate the physical wellbeing or property of witnesses in order to deter them from providing full and truthful information to the Court or punishing them for doing so ex post facto (para. 45; see also the confirmation of charges decision, para. 30). That judgment also found that there is no need to prove that the witness actually felt intimidated or was deterred by the perpetrator’s conduct (para. 48). (As the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia has indicated, however, the relevant conduct must be of sufficient gravity to likely intimidate or deter the witness from giving evidence (para. 18).) Finally, the Appeal Chamber elaborated that the term “witness” in this context includes not only actual witnesses but also potential witnesses and, more generally, anyone who knows, or is believed to know, something of relevance to the investigations or judicial proceedings before the ICC (para. 720).

The E.O.’s provision for sanctioning non-U.S. individuals and entities who materially support those involved in ICC investigations into U.S. and Israeli personnel may constitute further criminal interference with the Prosecutor’s collection of evidence in the Afghanistan and Palestine investigations under article 70(1)(c). The wide range of actors who may be implicated under the E.O.’s section 1(a)(i)(C) includes States Parties to the Rome Statute, NGOs or international organizations that provide information or assistance to the Prosecutor, and any company or individual whose services are procured by the Court in relation these investigations may be implicated under this provision. The possibility of finding themselves on the crosshairs of a superpower with vast capabilities, influence, and reach may very well intimidate and dissuade such actors from interacting with the Court.

Could the ICC Initiate Contempt Proceedings Against U.S. Authorities?

There do not appear to be any jurisdictional impediments to the ICC initiating contempt proceedings against the U.S. officials implicated in the creation and implementation of the sanctions regime. As discussed above, the conduct of the U.S. authorities appears to constitute at least three of the types of conduct criminalized under Article 70 — that is, conduct described in 70(1)(c), (d), and (e). Further, Article 70 of the Statute provides the ICC with jurisdiction over offenses against its administration of justice irrespective of the nationality of the perpetrator or the territory in which the act was committed (see ICC Rules of Procedures and Evidence, Rule 163).

The main impediment that the Court will likely face in carrying out contempt proceedings against U.S. authorities is related to enforcement. While a number of States Parties have voiced serious concerns regarding the U.S. sanctions towards the ICC — for example, France, the U.K., the Netherlands, and the European Union, which is comprised of many States Parties — it is unlikely that any of them would be willing or able to enforce an arrest warrant issued by the Court against U.S. officials. This is for the simple reason that doing so would amount to political suicide under current circumstances, and indeed could put these individuals and entities at risk of physical harm.

Furthermore, as Vasiliev has rightly pointed out, Part IX of the Statute, which otherwise requires States Parties to cooperate with ICC investigations and prosecutions, does not apply to the Court’s exercise of jurisdiction in offenses against the administration of justice. Rather, pursuant to Article 70(2) of the Statute, these cooperation issues are governed by the domestic laws of the State whose cooperation is requested. States Parties may rely on this provision in justifying their refusal to cooperate with the Court in bringing the indicted U.S. officials before the Court.

It should be remembered, however, that the ICC has not shied away from investigating situations and indicting suspects where the prospects for arrest were very low in the past — for instance, the situations in Sudan and Myanmar. As the ex-Sudanese president Omar Al-Bashir’s recent ousting from power and possible transfer to the ICC has shown us, the political context may change, and with it the prospects for arrest and surrender. Considering Trump’s unprecedented lack of popularity worldwide and rapidly diminishing chances of being re-elected, it is not inconceivable that a similar situation may materialize for some U.S. officials at some point in the future.

One concern Vasiliev raises in connection to this point seems to have been resolved by the ICC Appeals Chamber since the publication of his article. It is now settled that that the heads of states and other high-ranking officials of non-State Parties do not enjoy immunity from arrest and surrender to the ICC before the domestic courts of the States Parties to the Statute where the Court is properly exercising its jurisdiction (paras. 1-5). This is a valuable piece of jurisprudence for national authorities of certain States Parties who may be willing to take a stand and enforce the ICC’s decisions against any U.S. officials indicted for contempt. While this finding was made in the context of a prosecution involving Article 5 crimes (war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity), there is no reason why the Court’s reasoning should not equally apply to its exercise of jurisdiction over offenses under Article 70. There would be no basis for the Court to adopt different standards on immunities in relation to various crimes under the Statute. Indeed, if this were the case, the high-ranking officials of non-States Parties pursued by the Court could freely commit any of the offenses listed under article 70 to impede the proceedings against them with impunity.

Conclusion

There is a plausible case to be made for the Court to initiate contempt proceedings against the officials of the Trump administration. As discussed, the jurisdictional requirements are met. What ICC officials need now is to muster the judicial courage to stand up to an administration that time and again has demonstrated it does not consider itself bound by the rule of law, internationally or domestically, and to strike back with the powers that are vested in them by the Statute.

This surely is a perilous step to take since it will further escalate the tension between the United States and the ICC. Taking on a global superpower is not an easy task for an international tribunal. The only alternatives to fighting back, however, are either inaction or appeasement — that is, halting investigations against U.S. and Israeli personnel. Some may say that the ICC should take this path for self-preservation. Others realize that neither of these options are any good in the long run.

Inaction will allow the U.S. attacks against the ICC to further escalate as the Afghanistan and Palestine investigations move forward. Appeasement, on the other hand, will only damage the Court’s reputation and credibility, and open it up to further accusations of pro-Western bias. The Court must fight back. Not only this will send a strong message to those who believe that they can bully the ICC into submission but it will also bolster the Court’s status in the eyes of the international community.

Image: 

 

Featured Articles

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 20-24)

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 13-17)

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Uzay Yasar Aysev

Legal Consultant at Global Rights Compliance LLP

Read these related stories next:

U.S. and Multilateral Policy Options to Address Abuses Against Uyghurs in Xinjiang

July 30, 2020 by

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

July 30, 2020 by and

Legally Available Options: A Case for Indicting Russian Officers for Providing Material Support to the Taliban

July 29, 2020 by

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

July 29, 2020 by , and

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

July 28, 2020 by and

Trump and Barr speak without face masks East Room of the White House on July 22, 2020.

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

July 27, 2020 by and

Dispatches from a Racialized Border: The Invisible Threat

July 27, 2020 by

Secretary General Antonio Guterres virtually delivers his Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 17-24)

July 24, 2020 by

A phone showing Trump's racist tweet on May 29th, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" and Twitter's statement that the tweet violated Twitter's rules about glorifying violence.

The Short Fuse: Autocrats, Hate Speech and Political Violence

July 22, 2020 by and

The Caesar Sanctions Help Reinforce Norms Enshrined in International Law

July 21, 2020 by

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

July 20, 2020 by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

July 20, 2020 by