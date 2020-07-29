Legally Available Options: A Case for Indicting Russian Officers for Providing Material Support to the Taliban

by

July 29, 2020

There has rightly been a lot of uproar over the Trump administration’s lack of response to recent reporting that members of the Russian military intelligence agency known as the G.R.U. have been paying bounties to the Taliban for the killing of U.S. troops. Axios’ Jonathan Swan’s interview with President Donald Trump puts an extra exclamation point on those concerns. A recent piece on Just Security, Joshua Geltzer, Ryan Goodman, and Danielle Schulkin laid out a compelling account of what a functional response might have looked like. Additional reporting makes it clear with even greater certainty that Russia has also been providing weapons and night-vision equipment to the Taliban for several years.

One option missing from analyses of potential responses to both of these Russian operations is the possibility of an indictment against the G.R.U. officers involved for providing material support to terrorists under 18 U.S.C. 2339A. I have previously argued on Just Security against the practice of indicting foreign State actors for State actions in the context of cyber operations. I maintain that belief, but here I lay out a potential case for indictment in this context, as an exercise in showing what a government response might look like if the Justice Department wants to act consistently across all domains. While the evidence of Russia arming the Taliban is currently stronger than the information about the bounty program, the bounty program would ultimately provide a better case for indictment.

Elements of Providing Material Support to Terrorists (18 U.S.C. 2339A)

The relevant statute in this case would be 18 U.S.C. 2339A, which covers anyone who knowingly provides material support or resources (to include currency), knowing that they will be used in carrying out a violation of several other statutes (including but not limited to: attempting to damage by means of explosion a vehicle owned by the U.S.; attempting to kill any employee of the U.S. including any member of the uniformed services; willfully damaging or committing any depredation against any property of the U.S.).

Reporting has suggested that as part of the bounty program the G.R.U. may have paid the Taliban for an April 2019 car bombing in Afghanistan that killed three Marines in an armored vehicle. If true and provable in court, this would plainly seem within the bounds of the material support statute. It is certainly possible that whatever strong intelligence reporting the government has would not meet the evidentiary threshold to bring a case, but if it did the analysis would hold. It might seem odd to indict Russian military intelligence officers for their conduct in an armed conflict, but there’s no reason why material support for such terrorist acts should be excluded. What’s more, the Justice Department has already indicted other G.R.U. officers for their involvement in cyber operations. Why not indict the G.R.U. officers involved in the Afghan incidents for similarly violating U.S. statutes, even if overseas?

As an aside, an indictment would not be possible under 18 U.S.C. 2339B, which covers material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations, because the Afghan Taliban are not on the State Department’s list of designated foreign terrorist organizations. However, if investigation reveals any involvement of Pakistani Taliban elements (Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan), who are on the State Department’s list (or other groups on that list), indictment under 2339B could be considered.

An indictment may make less sense in the case of Russia providing arms to the Taliban, even if the evidence appears stronger that the Kremlin gave this support. It may be difficult to prove in a trial setting that the Russians gave such support knowing it would be used to commit acts against the United States. The Russians could claim the support was, for example, to help the Taliban fight ISIS or to leverage the Taliban’s hand viz the Afghan authorities. What’s more, the United States probably does not want a norm of indicting state officials for arming non-state actors, given the various examples of the U.S. behaving the same way. That’s why the bounty operation is so exceptional, and the United States should have less hesitation in prosecuting it.

Extraterritorial Application of 18 U.S.C. 2339A

While 18 U.S.C. 2339A does not explicitly state that it can be applied extraterritorially (as 2339B does), there is a strong case that it can be. The statute originally contained a jurisdictional limitation to persons “within the United States,” but that provision was deleted as part of the USA Patriot Act, implying a congressional intent to eliminate that requirement. As has been proposed in an unofficial Justice Department bulletin, there is also an argument that extraterritorial application of 18 U.S.C. 2339A would be acceptable under international law, as necessary to protect U.S. citizens. This does not represent the official view of the Justice Department, but the fact that a Senior Appellate Counsel for the National Security Division outlined the argument in writing in the US Attorneys’ Bulletin illustrates that the argument has substantial level of merit. The Congressional Research Service has also noted, “Section 2339A’s application abroad extends at least as far as the extraterritorial application of its predicate offenses.” An analysis of the predicate offenses shows their extraterritorial application is unsettled. For example, 18 U.S.C. 1114 (attempting to kill any employee of the U.S. including any member of the uniformed services) was found to apply extraterritorially by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2015, but the Second Circuit reached the opposite conclusion in early 2020. In the same 2015 case, the federal district court found 18 U.S.C. 844(f) (attempting to damage by means of explosion a vehicle owned by the U.S.) to apply extraterritorially, as well. Other federal district courts in recent cases have agreed on the extraterritorial reach of sections 1114 and 844(f).

In the context of G.R.U. cyber operations tied to the 2016 election, the case for indictment may have been stronger because the effects took place in the United States, providing a clear case for jurisdiction. However, given the case for extraterritorial application of 18 U.S.C. 2339A laid out in the unofficial Justice Department bulletin and case law at the district court level, it seems reasonable that the Justice Department could pursue an indictment in this case.

Conclusion: An Indictment of G.R.U. Officers Could Be Useful Symbolic Action, But Not Escalatory

The risks and rewards of an indictment in this case are similar to the context of State actor indictments for cyber operations. On the one hand, indicting individual government employees for State actions may seem unnatural in an environment that seems to fall more naturally under international law and practice governing State-on-State conflict. On the other hand, it allows a government to publicize a “strong” response when options are limited, while actually using a fairly benign action that probably will not be overly escalatory.

Generally, indictment in these contexts is not worth the dedication of resources and the revelation of sources and methods when compared to “naming and shaming” via a press release, but if the government has deemed it appropriate in the cyber context, it should at least be considered as an option here. If the statements of former Trump administration officials are any indication, it seems unlikely that any response to Russian aggression, including an indictment like this, will take place. However, further evidence gathering by career civil servants may set up the possibility of an indictment for these acts in the future. Even news that the administration was weighing this response option might convey a level of seriousness and send the right message.

Image: In this picture taken on September 26, 2008, Fighters with Afghanistan’s Taliban militia stand on a hillside at Maydan Shahr in Wardak province, west of Kabul. Photo from STR/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 20-24)

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 13-17)

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Peter Machtiger

Student at NYU School of Law, where he is a Student Scholar at the Reiss Center on Law and Security and Co-President of the National Security Law Society

Read these related stories next:

Russian and US flags

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

July 27, 2020 by

The Life and Adventures of Ron Johnson: His Journey Through “Multiple Untruths” to the Fable of Obamagate

July 17, 2020 by

a prepared grave at Potocari memorial cemetery, near Srebrenica two days before the commemoration 25 years after Srebrenica massacre on July 9, 2020.

Denial of the Srebrenica Genocide Must Be Exposed and Condemned

July 11, 2020 by

Roger Stone

Pardoning Roger Stone Could Itself Be an Unpardonable Crime

July 10, 2020 by

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley, testify about the Defense department budget during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 4, 2020.

DOD’s New Ex Gratia Policy: What’s Right, What’s Wrong, and What’s Next

July 10, 2020 by

Smoke billowing out of buidlings following a coalition air strike in the western al-Daraiya neighbourhood of the embattled northern Syrian city of Raqa on September 5, 2017.

Toward a Consistent and Coherent Ex Gratia Policy for Civilian Casualties

July 10, 2020 by

World Health Organization (WHO) press conference

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 3-10)

July 10, 2020 by

Two waving flags of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Odd Couple at the Center of the U.N.’s Counterterrorism Growth

July 8, 2020 by and

Trump and Pompeo

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

July 8, 2020 by

Rep. John Ratcliffe, (R-TX), prepares to give an opening statement before a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May. 5, 2020.

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

July 5, 2020 by and

Trump shares a Thanksgiving dinner with US troops at Bagram Air Field during a surprise visit on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan.

Why is Trump Turning a Blind Eye to Russia’s Covert Warfare?

July 3, 2020 by

Trump, Pence, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, and Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans, Deputy Director for Special Operations on the Joint Staff in the Situation Room of the White House October 26, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

July 2, 2020 by , and