Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 29-July 3)

Racial Injustice, Policing, and Protests
- Decoy Amendment Jeopardizes the Moment for Renaming Confederate-Dubbed Bases
by Cole Blum, Bishop Garrison (@BishopGarrison), Benjamin Haas (@BenjaminEHaas) and Bailey Ulbricht (@b_ulbricht)
- Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States
by Zinaida Miller
- The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity
by Douglas London (@douglaslondon5)
- It’s Time to Stop the Use of Tear Gas Against Civilians
by Diane Bernabei (@DianeBernabei)
- Less Lethal than Firearms, But Only if Used Appropriately
by Stuart Casey-Maslen, Christof Heyns and Thomas Probert (@tjwprobert)
Russia Bounty Operation
- The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
- Why is Trump Turning a Blind Eye to Russia’s Covert Warfare?
by Michael Carpenter (@mikercarpenter)
International Criminal Court – Torture
- I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.
by Diane Marie Amann (@DianeMarieAmann)
- First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court
by Leila Sadat (@leilasadat1)
- Letter to the Editor: There is No Affront to U.S. Sovereignty in the Int’l Criminal Court Investigation
by Gabor Rona (@GaborRona1)
Military Justice
- Who Should Decide: Prosecutorial Discretion and Military Justice
by Timothy C. MacDonnell, Chris Jenks (@ChrisJenks_SMU) and Geoffrey S. Corn
- A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses
by Geoffrey S. Corn, Chris Jenks (@ChrisJenks_SMU) and Timothy C. MacDonnell
US Democracy
- Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day
by Stuart M. Gerson
- The Demise of Government: The Grim Task of Undoing Trump’s Damage
by Samuel Issacharoff and Adam Littlestone-Luria (@ALittleStone)
China and Human Rights
Germany: Criminal Justice for War Crimes
- A Tale of German Global Criminal Justice: A TWAIL Perspective on the Syrian Torture Trial
by Thamil Ananthavinayagan
Freedom of Expression and Israeli Boycotts
United Nations
Just Security Announcements
- Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Images [from left to right]: SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP; Koen van Weel/AFP via Getty; Michael Ciaglo/Getty;
Kerem Yucel / AFP; Shealah Craighead/The White House via Getty; U.S. Army photo by Spc. Paul A. Holston/XVIII Abn. Corps PAO, via Flickr