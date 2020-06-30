Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

Just Security is thrilled to welcome three new members to our Editorial Board: E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf. Their work will be familiar to many of our readers (see recent Just Security content by E. Tendayi Achiume here, and by Barbara McQuade here; Matiangai Sirleaf’s publications can be found here). Each brings a wealth of knowledge and deep professional experience in their areas of expertise, including human rights and racial justice, criminal law, terrorism and national security law, global health, transitional justice, and more.

Tendayi Achiume is the UN Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance, and is the first woman to serve in this role since its creation in 1994. She is Professor of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, and a research associate of the African Center for Migration and Society at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa. She is also the Faculty Director of the UCLA Law School Promise Institute for Human Rights. Her current scholarship focuses on the global governance of racism and xenophobia; and the legal and ethical implications of colonialism for contemporary international migration. She received her BA from Yale University and her JD from Yale Law School. Her full bio is available here.

Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) is a Professor from Practice at the University of Michigan Law School. From 2010 to 2017, she served as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan and co-chair of the Terrorism and National Security Subcommittee of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee in the Obama administration. From 1998 to 2010, McQuade served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Detroit, where she prosecuted national security cases. She received her BA from the University of Michigan and her JD from the University of Michigan Law School. Her bio is available here.

Matiangai V.S. Sirleaf (@matiangai) writes and teaches in the areas of public international law, global public health law, international human rights law, international criminal law, post-conflict and transitional justice and criminal law. She is a Professor of Law at the University of Maryland School of Law. She was previously an Associate Professor of Law at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, an Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Baltimore School of Law and a Sharswood Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Her scholarship focuses on remedying accountability and responsibility gaps in international law and her recent research analyzes the disproportionate distribution of highly-infectious diseases and the role of law in facilitating this result. She received her BA from New York University, her MA from the University of Ghana (Legon) in International Affairs while on a Fulbright Fellowship, and her JD from Yale Law School. Her bio is available here.

Join us in welcoming all three of these phenomenal additions to the Just Security Editorial Board.