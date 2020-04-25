Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 20-24)

COVID-19
Online Resource: Timeline
- Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response (Updated)
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
Public Health and Governance
- The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card
by Philip Bobbitt
- Can Governors Close Their Borders to Pandemic Risks?
by Jeff Thaler
Human Rights and Civil Liberties
- Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF), Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Hungary Should Not Become Patient Zero
by Márta Pardavi (@hhc_helsinki) and András Kádár
- Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations
by Peter Poullos, MD (@PetePoullos)
Humanitarian Law
- Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19
by Wayne Jordash QC (@WayneJordash), Uzay Yasar Aysev and Anna Mykytenko
Diplomatic Affairs
- Ceding Our Place on the International Stage
by Jeanne-Paloma Zelmati (@JPZelmati)
- Missouri’s Lawsuit Doesn’t Abrogate China’s Sovereign Immunity
by Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw)
- Trump Faces Off With the WHO: Sorting Through the Allegations
by Jared LeBrun
Civilian Casualties in U.S. Wars
- US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians
by Daphne Eviatar (@deviatar)
- What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia
by Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig)
- Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties
by Daniel R. Mahanty (@danmahanty)
Transparency and Censorship
- Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- A District Court Endorses a Broken Prepublication Review System
by Alex Abdo (@AlexanderAbdo), Jameel Jaffer (@JameelJaffer), Meenakshi Krishnan (@Meenu_Krishnan) and Ramya Krishnan (@2ramyakrishnan)
International Justice
- First Yazidi Genocide Trial Commences in Germany
by Alexandra Lily Kather (@A_L_Kather) and Alexander Schwarz (@Schwarz__Alex)
Cybersecurity
- Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard
by Jeffrey Vagle
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 18-24)
by Jared LeBrun and Just Security
