Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

COVID-19
Human Rights and Civil Liberties
- How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19
by Jay Stanley (@JayCStanley)
- Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic
by Jessica Davis (@jessmarindavis)
- Guantanamo’s COVID-19 Precautions Must Safeguard Detainees’ Rights
by Scott Roehm
Access to Information
- Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus
by Sarah Margon (@SarahMargon)
Refugees
- COVID-19 Could Ravage Refugees and Asylum Seekers
by Deepika Khanna and Stevan Weine
China’s Potential Responsibility
- Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus
by Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw )
- China’s Responsibility for the Global Pandemic
by Russell Miller and William Starshak
Emergency Powers
- Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check
by Melissa Hooper (@melhoop10)
Counter-Terrorism
Foreign Investment
- Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier
by Jeanne-Paloma Zelmati (@JPZelmati)
Kosovo
- US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls
by Kurt Bassuener (@KurtBassuener) and Bodo Weber
Landmines
- Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
Countering Violent Extremism
- Cooler Heads Prevailed Within the Navy after Pensacola Shooting
by Lawrence Korb
- The Toxic Confluence Online of Anti-Muslim Literature and Jihadist Messaging
by Nathan Spannaus (@Orientastic)
Social Media and the First Amendment
- Public Officials Can’t Block Critics from Official Social Media Accounts
by Carrie DeCell (@cmd_dc) and Meenakshi Krishnan (@Meenu_Krishnan)
Cyber
- Disrupt, Don’t Indict: Why the United States Should Stop Indicting Foreign State Actor Hackers
by Peter Machtiger
United Nations
