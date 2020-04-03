Disrupt, Don’t Indict: Why the United States Should Stop Indicting Foreign State Actor Hackers

by

April 3, 2020

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictment of Nicolás Maduro, who the United States ceased to recognize as Venezuela’s president in early 2019, for narco-terrorism on March 26. This announcement was reminiscent of the 1988 indictment of Manuel Noriega, the former leader of Panama, soon after the U.S. government refused to recognize him as head of state. These two cases are exceptions that prove the rule of a general U.S. policy of not criminally indicting foreign officials whose acts may carry some imprimatur of state action. In both instances, the U.S. waited to indict until it no longer considered its targets state actors. In contrast, one area where the U.S. government has pursued a different course and decided to indict state actors for state actions is in the realm of cyber operations.

In February, the Justice Department announced the indictment of four members of China’s People’s Liberation Army for the 2017 hacking of Equifax, the credit reporting agency. The presumably State-directed operation conducted by uniformed members of China’s military resulted in the theft of trade secrets and the personal information of about 145 million Americans. The Justice Department’s action is the latest in a series of public indictments against foreign hackers in recent years, including members of foreign militaries and intelligence services. There are two general schools of thought about the efficacy of these indictments. One school views the indictment of State actor hackers positively as “one tool in a broader approach.” The other school contends that the indictments “have achieved no discernibly positive effects” and might be “self-defeating.” With the track record to date, it’s plain that the indictments should generally, if not uniformly, be discontinued for State actor hackers in favor of a disruption campaign. A benefit of this different approach would be to allow federal prosecutors to focus their limited resources on non-State cybercriminals.

For purposes of this brief analysis, the term “State actor” hacker includes both uniformed personnel and State-sponsored non-uniformed personnel acting on behalf of a foreign government (like the Internet Research Agency in Russia), whether to access email accounts, interfere in elections, steal intellectual property, or commit any number of malicious cyber acts.

I first discuss how the policy of indicting State actor hackers is bad for the development of international cyber norms. I then focus on why a sustained disruption campaign, similar to elements of the U.S. government’s strategy to counter various other kinds of malicious acts by States, is the best approach to counter State actor hackers.

State Actor Indictments and Norm Development

As a country of great cyber capability, the United States is highly influential in the development of international cyber norms. Institutionalizing the indictment of government employees for State-directed acts sets a dangerous precedent, especially considering the number of government employees who support cyber operations on behalf of the U.S. government.

The indictment approach reinforces a frame of “individualizing” cyber operations. Just as countries must accept responsibility for State-directed uses of armed force (rather than charging individual enemy soldiers with murder), our ire for cyber operations should be focused on the States that direct them. Proponents of the indictment strategy argue that countries should not be allowed to break U.S. laws and get away with it, and that indictments are powerful tools for publicly shaming countries like China that are “acutely sensitive to their international relationships.” But, a sufficiently effective, if not even more powerful, norm the United States should encourage is “naming and shaming” at international fora like the United Nations, rather than before domestic courts. This is especially true for cyber operations like intellectual property theft and economic espionage intended to provide a competitive advantage to domestic companies, which the U.S. has renounced and which should be considered serious deviations from responsible State behavior. Emphasizing an international framework does not mean that more “traditional” cyber operations (e.g., the WannaCry ransomware attacks or the Democratic National Committee hacks) need to be equated to “uses of force” to  trigger State accountability (although certain destructive attacks might reach that threshold). Such malicious activities can perhaps be addressed through existing norms, such as the principle of non-intervention, which protect the right of every sovereign State to conduct its affairs without external coercion. Due to the broad range of cyber operations that fall below the threshold of use of force or into a normative grey zone, achieving sufficient clarity for the applicability of international law probably requires the development of a cyber-specific view of the principles of non-intervention and sovereignty, as proposed in a recent Chatham House report.

What’s more, if the United States develops the norm of indicting State actor hackers, a significant State actor cyber operation that is not met with an indictment may signal a lack of capability. The number of cyber incidents will undoubtedly continue to grow and they will likely become even more complex; a government policy of responding to State actors more quickly with other tools based on the “scope, duration, and intensity” of the activity will free up federal prosecutors to spend more time indicting non-State cybercriminals.

Sustained Disruption is the Best Strategy to Counter State Actor Hackers

Focusing primarily on a sustained disruption campaign, like the United States has conducted as part of its counterterrorism fight against State-sponsored terrorism, is a more effective strategy for countering State actor hackers than periodic indictments. Experts have described “deterrence” as the biggest problem in cyberspace, and also the least transferable framework from traditional conflict to cyber.

Many of the benefits of indictments against State actors can be achieved without the time and resource intensive process of producing an actual indictment. Apart from the threat of arrest that comes with an active indictment, most of the pro-indictment arguments, like revealing the identities of the hackers, standing up for American companies whose secrets were stolen by foreign governments, and imposing punitive consequences like financial sanctions, can be achieved with a press release and traditional diplomatic and economic actions. For example, in May 2019, the European Union established a sanctions framework including travel bans and asset freezes to deter and respond to malicious cyber operations.

While the Justice Department’s criminal division should move away from individualizing malicious cyber acts committed by or on behalf of States, the government might still decide to use tools like sanctions to target senior foreign officials who actually have the ability to influence policy. By abandoning the indictment strategy, the administration, as a whole-of-government approach, could also choose to levy these sanctions and name specific individuals, without having to wait until an indictment is ready for fear of showing their hand too early. The indictments themselves add little “bite” at the cost of significant time and energy spent by government lawyers. While proponents of indictments point to the People’s Liberation Army indictment of 2014 as pushing China toward a pledge to stop committing economic espionage, in reality, “State-sponsored commercial cybertheft from China never came close to ceasing.”

Another benefit of using a press release and public statements rather than an indictment to “name and shame” is the greater flexibility in concealing sources and methods. By not having to provide the level of detail required for an indictment, the government can reveal less about any U.S. presence in adversary systems and how the United States accessed those systems or attributed an attack. Keeping such secrets makes it easier for the United States to respond with an appropriate countermeasure and continue monitoring adversary networks, benefitting both intelligence collectors and offensive and defensive cyber actors within the U.S. government.

Most important in a sustained disruption campaign would be the ability to swiftly inflict and, when helpful, publicize retorsions and countermeasures, along the lines of what is sometimes called “defending forward.” Cyber Command is becoming more known for its activities in this area, with moves like temporarily blocking internet access to the Internet Research Agency and revealing strategic U.S. cyber incursions into Russia’s power grid. When the United States can reasonably confirm that a State directed private actors to conduct a malicious cyber operation, the optimal policy option might be to forego indictment, but conduct retorsions or countermeasures against the State entities directly. This could have the benefit of encouraging countries to better police cybercriminals within their borders to minimize the risk that their government would incur costs for the activities of such criminal actors.

Although there are risks to pursuing a more aggressive disruption campaign — like the accidental spreading of dangerous malware, unanticipated collateral damage, and spirals of retaliation — these risks need to be considered against the possibility that foreign adversaries will continue to exploit and attack the American public and private sectors if left undeterred.

Due to the sensitive nature of this topic, U.S. disruption campaigns currently carried out in response to cyberattacks might already be far more significant than publicly reported. If so, the effort should be continued and may need to be expanded to deter the growth of malicious cyber activity especially by State actors.

Conclusion: Ceasing Indictments a Tough, but Correct Choice

As the growth in cyber exploits and other attacks outpaces the growth in personnel focused on responding, the government must make tough choices about how to allocate time and materiel. Ceasing the indictment of State actor hackers so government prosecutors can focus on indicting growing numbers of private cybercriminals, while Cyber Command and the National Security Agency fight State actors and their proxies through other means is a tough choice. Nevertheless, it remains the choice that makes the most sense in a world of limited resources.

Image – Signs that depict the four members of China’s military indicted on charges of hacking into Equifax Inc. and stealing data from millions of Americans are seen shortly after Attorney General William Barr held a press conference at the Department of Justice on February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Peter Machtiger

Student at NYU School of Law, where he is a Student Scholar at the Reiss Center on Law and Security and Co-President of the National Security Law Society

Read these related stories next:

Cyber Attacks against Hospitals and the COVID-19 Pandemic: How Strong are International Law Protections?

March 27, 2020 by , and

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

March 11, 2020 by

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

March 6, 2020 by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

February 21, 2020 by

Abstract Background - Cyber Internet

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

February 11, 2020 by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

December 13, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

November 22, 2019 by

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

October 17, 2019 by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

October 14, 2019 by

Contesting the Legality of Internet Shutdowns

October 1, 2019 by

An Overview of International Humanitarian Law in France’s New Cyber Document

September 27, 2019 by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

September 16, 2019 by