Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 23-27)

COVID-19
Access to Supplies
- War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel
by Melissa Bender, MD MPH (@mbendernyc) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism
by Rob Berschinski (@RobBerschinski)
Human Rights and Humanitarian Concerns
- Keeping an Eye on the Civil Liberties Impact of Trump’s Coronavirus Response
by Andrew Boyle (@J_Andrew_Boyle)
- COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability
by Christine Bell (@christinebelled)
- COVID-19 and Humanitarian Access in Starvation-Affected Countries: Part 1 – Yemen
by Catriona Murdoch (@CatrionaMurdoc1) and Niriksha Sanghvi
Disinformation, Misinformation, and Lack of Information
- One Doctor’s Place in China’s Battle for the COVID-19 Narrative
by Julian Gewirtz (@juliangewirtz)
- Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger)
International Law
- Cyber Attacks against Hospitals and the COVID-19 Pandemic: How Strong are International Law Protections?
by Kubo Mačák (@KuboMacak), Laurent Gisel and Tilman Rodenhäuser (@TRodenhaeuser)
- COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?
by David Fidler (@D_P_Fidler)
Governance
- Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
- We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.
by Deborah Pearlstein (@DebPearlstein)
- The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers
by Peter Harrell (@petereharrell)
Surveillance (FISA)
- A Chance to Fix FISA
by Julian Sanchez
Iraq – Iran
US Commission on Unalienable Rights
- Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China
by Rob Berschinski (@RobBerschinski) and Andréa Worden (@tingdc)
International Criminal Court
- Is Pompeo Unintentionally Helping Out the International Criminal Court?
by Randle DeFalco (@randledefalco)
Syria
- Turkey’s Humanitarian Rationale for its Idlib Offensive in Syria
by Anan Alsheikh Haidar
Latin America
- Latin America: Local, Not Central, is Key to Reducing Crime and Violence
by James Blake and Colin P. Clarke (@ColinPClarke)
Corporate Accountability
- Supreme Court of Canada Recognizes Corporate Liability for Human Rights Violations
by William S. Dodge
United Nations
