Latin America: Local, Not Central, is Key to Reducing Crime and Violence

by and

March 27, 2020

All across Latin America, leaders are targeting the reduction of organized crime as a key objective for their terms in power. But how important are state-level policies versus what’s being done at the local level?

National leaders are the ones getting and taking credit in the headlines. At just 38-years-old, El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, is Latin America’s youngest political leader. His popularity has received a boost from the reduction in the country’s crime rate, which reached a historic low in January, the lowest level since the end of the country’s 12-year civil war in 1992. In Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won his election by promising to implement a new strategy of “hugs not drugs,” to combat growing crime and violence in the country. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsanoro claims to have successfully combatted crime, but scrutinizing the data there reveals a far more nuanced picture.

Despite national governments’ attempts to take the credit for declining crime rates, recent field research and analysis in Central and Latin America points toward an important policy approach in combatting organized criminal groups: To reduce crime, it is critical to boost local government’s resources in high-risk crime areas. Crime in these countries is very context-specific and requires nuanced and flexible policies able to more adequately address the roots of the issue, whether this is a lack of social and economic development or a reduction in murders because one cartel has asserted hegemony in its area of operations.

The research took place during several different trips to Central America, which included time in Mexico and El-Salvador conducting informal interviews with a number of security experts, members of civil society, journalists and informed analysts about the region. This research was supplemented by our local media and open-source research.

One important caveat is that in each of the three countries, there are areas where police and government officials do not go, and therefore there is no data on what is happening there, which obscures the use of official government statistics.

El Salvador

Bukele, the country’s popular president, has helped boost his approval ratings by linking his policies to a sharp drop in the homicide levels, a precipitous decline of 60 percent in his first seven months in office from July 2019. This, the president claims, represents the equivalent of saving a thousand lives.

The president points to his much-vaunted Territorial Control Plan (Plan Control Territorial), as the driver behind these changes. This plan includes the use of highly trained troops, (Metropolitan Agents Corps), along with the use of helicopters and drones. The Metropolitan Agents Corps are notorious for the balaclavas that cover their faces, which is a way to ensure that the gangs are unable to recognize them and enact subsequent retribution.

There is little doubt that the country’s drop in murders is impressive. However, sources consulted during fieldwork in San Salvador point toward a more nuanced perspective. One senior contact at a local university, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the security environment, highlighted that while homicides have gone down, the number of disappearances, as well as the overall dollar amount obtained through extortion, remains high, indicating that criminal groups remain active. Replicating other gangs across the region, they have reduced the number of murders to avoid confrontations with the security forces.

Meanwhile, rumors have spread throughout El Salvador that the government has agreed to pay off the region’s two main criminal gangs, MS-13 and Barrio-18, to further bring down the homicide rates. For instance, Jeanette Aguilar, a long-term observer of El Salvadorian criminal gangs, told InSight Crime that the decline in murder rates was likely related to a withdrawal of both security forces and gangs in contested areas and that some of her police sources have pointed toward an “agreement between security forces and gangs.”

The reality based on multiple interviews in the country with a range of experts, journalists, former government officials is that there has been little evidence to suggest a successful reduction in the capabilities of the country’s two largest criminal groups: MS 13 and Barro 18. Local businesses in areas controlled by gangs continue to pay exorbitant extortion payments or face retribution. And for those born into gang-controlled areas, there is little opportunity outside of joining the gangs. Indeed, the overwhelming presence of gangs in parts of San Salvador, the country’s capital, has meant that, in these locations, members and sympathizers of criminal gangs, particularly from MS-13, have also taken up positions in services such as teachers, where they can support the gangs’ interests

Discussions with large humanitarian organizations that have operated in San Salvador for several years suggest that there remain large areas that are controlled by criminal gangs and where the government has no access. These areas rely on NGOs to provide services such as healthcare and education. There are also challenges to mobility in this city, because moving between locations that are controlled by different criminal gangs remains risky.

Analysts point to the similarities between the homicide rates of today and when the government admitted to agreeing a truce the gangs in 2012. It is clear that rather than a reduction in the strength of the cartels, there has instead been a shift in tactics, which are increasingly focused on the extortion of businesses versus murder.

Indeed, while it is still too early to reach a definitive conclusion, there are hopes that local initiatives that help make families self-sufficient and encourage their empowerment and access to opportunities, which in turn will reduce crime rates in areas where people perceive their only options to be with the gangs.

Mexico

President Lopez won office based on what he described as a transformational approach to politics across Mexico, including efforts to counter organized crime. His “hugs not bullets” strategy was focused on addressing the root causes behind individuals turning to criminal gangs, along with a structural change to the country’s penal system, which included a proposal to provide amnesty to some cartels, however, it appears he has now walked back on this pledge. The success of his strategy will take time to evaluate but because of the power of a number of cartels and criminal gangs across the country, a reduction in the violence is unlikely to occur simply through the adoption of his tactics alone.

In 2019, the country’s murder rate reached its highest level ever, at approximately 95 murders per day. Murders in Mexico are largely based on inter-cartel violence. For instance, in Tijuana, which is among the most dangerous cities in the world, cartels battle for control of drug distribution nodes and trafficking routes across the country.

One of the primary drivers of homicides over the past year was the battle between cartels for control of the trafficking routes for fentanyl. Earlier this year, Ismael Camberos Hernandez, secretary of public security in the state of Zacatecas, told a local newspaper that as much as 90 percent of the deaths in the state, which were triggered by the arrival of Sinaloa Cartel, could be linked to control of the fentanyl route, which connects the Pacific coast with the United States.

Whenever organized crime rates change, cartel control is often one of the key issues at play. Vanda Felbab-Brown of Brookings Institution coined the phrase “narco-peace,” to capture the idea of what happens when one cartel establishes hegemony and is not challenged by other cartels in the area which results in murder rates declining.

Beyond the hegemonic power of cartel, a more nuanced local effort is also important when designing policies to combat criminality. When there has been an improvement in reducing crime, it is often connected to efforts by the local government, including enterprising mayors and other local politicians, to concentrate on building social programs and tackling economic shortcomings such as unemployment.

For instance, Mexico City has over the years faced a significant increase in criminal activity. But those crimes are most often occurring in specific neighborhoods. According to a study by Carlos Vilalta and Robert Muggah on violence in Mexico City, just 10 municipalities in the city are responsible account for over one quarter of crimes. Their research points to two likely theories in these higher crime locations: “social disorganization” and deteriorated social and government institutions. And local efforts to improve the underlying root causes can result in a decrease in crime.

Brazil

Brazil has long struggled to control gang and criminal violence in the country, with its infamous favelas and shantytowns veritable no-go zones for police and law enforcement. Gangs control territory, mediate disputes, and provide an alternative form of governance in areas outside the writ of state control. Some gang members continue to run their criminal enterprises from prison, operating with impunity.

Brazil’s murder rate declined by 13 percent between 2017 and 2018. The country’s populist President Jair Bolsonaro, who came to power claiming that he would let criminals “die in the street like cockroaches” and has been quick to take credit for the drop in murders, praised his security forces while highlighting the increase in drug seizures and keeping senior criminal figures in high-security prisons. The deployment of more military troops and security forces has contributed, in part, but this effect could be fleeting once forces are redeployed elsewhere.

Yet, there are several other factors that have contributed to the reduction in crime and are, in fact, more directly responsible for any success, however ephemeral that may be.

This includes the collapse of a truce in 2016 between two gangs, First Capital Command (PCC) and the Red Command, which led to a surge in gang violence. By 2018, the PCC had consolidated control over trafficking routes and hubs, contributing to the decrease in violence.

Under the tenure of former President Michael Temer, the Ministry of Public Security unveiled a deliberate strategy to share intelligence between federal and state authorities and were complemented by a renewed focus for central governments to take back control of prisons from criminals and gang leaders.

State governments have been refining their approach to countering organized crime, moving to focus more on intelligence-led and data-driven strategies that have begun to bear fruit. Through trial and error, the states have experimented with a range of crime prevention measures.

Another issue which might become increasingly important is the use by the mayor of Sao Paulo of cutting-edge technology, which includes military drones that were pioneered in Israel, along with facial recognition and crime prediction methodologies, which use artificial intelligence (AI).

Conclusion:

Our research highlights several initial important themes for improving efforts to combat organized criminal groups in Latin America.

National level policies, while attracting significant media attention and helping to boost national leaders’ popularity, are often not the most important component of strategies to combat organized criminal gangs.

Instead local governments, including cities, should be empowered to act in ways which are specific to their context and follow strategies that work based on the threat specific threat being faced.

Finally, the reduction in country murder rates is not necessarily a sign of overall progress in combating organized criminal groups, but rather a representation that they have become hegemonic in their area of control and are not challenged by other criminal gangs.

Image: A Salvadoran army soldier patrols in a neighborhood dominated by the Mara Salvatrucha gang in San Salvador, during an operation to capture some of the gang members on January 19, 2019. Photo by MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Keeping an Eye on the Civil Liberties Impact of Trump’s Coronavirus Response

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 16-20)

by

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 9-13)

by

Explainer: National Emergency Declarations and COVID-19

by

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” is Worse Than Feared: Part I

by and

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 2-6)

by

Int’l Criminal Court’s Afghanistan Decision Expands Prosecutor’s Power: What to Expect Next

by

About Those FBI Counterterrorism Assessments …

by

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

A Model for Countering Foreign Disinformation and Interference in Elections

by and

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

When the Abnormal Becomes Typical: Clinging to Memories of Normalcy Three Years into the Trump Administration

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

James Blake

is a journalist and analyst and advisor. For more than a decade, he has worked at the intersection of international security, humanitarian crises and refugee and migration issues, which includes advising world leaders, international businesses and large NGOs.

Colin P. Clarke

Senior Research Fellow at The Soufan Center. Clarke is also an assistant teaching professor in the Institute for Politics and Strategy (IPS) at Carnegie Mellon University. Follow him on Twitter (@ColinPClarke ).

Read these related stories next:

Mexico’s Amnesty Proposal: An Instrument of Transitional Justice?

March 4, 2020 by

Legacy of Late State Department Human Rights Champion Tex Harris Reverberates Today

March 3, 2020 by

The “Virtual Wall”: Mexico, Part 1

February 4, 2020 by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

December 10, 2019 by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

November 5, 2019 by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

October 30, 2019 by and

A Post-Mortem on UN Security Council Resolution 2482 on Organized Crime and Counter-Terrorism

August 12, 2019 by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

July 15, 2019 by

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

July 8, 2019 by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

April 2, 2019 by

The U.S. Must Forcefully Oppose Blanket Amnesty for Civil War Atrocities in Guatemala

March 26, 2019 by

Getting Over the Wall

December 24, 2018 by